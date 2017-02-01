Cat breeder Anthony Hutcherson shows off a Bengal Cat during a press conference on Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. The Bengal Cat will be featured at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in a noncompetitive “meet the breeds” exhibition, where cats will be shown for the first time at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13-14.

3:00 PMIt’s February, the time of year when black folks get a modicum of respect from the federal government and we teach schoolkids about George Washington Carver, Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr. Lord knows we wish it was more than that, though.

Every single day of this administration has been more hectic than the last. It’s almost as if the chaos is designed, so that no one can really keep up with what’s going on and we are forced to just grab onto one thing that sort of makes sense and try to go with it. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump nominated a guy named Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court and the event was a mighty white affair. How’d the president select this guy? Let’s take a look inside the process.

I love the Westminster Dog Show. It’s a great display of animal form, It’s absurdly formal and the things people wear to said event are fantastic. It’s genuinely a great piece of entertainment on every level. So when news broke that they’ll be having cats, CATS, as part of the production this year, that caught a lot of people off guard, including your boy. It’s a dog show. Why on earth would you ruin that with cats? We have no idea what they were thinking.

It’s been a hard fall for Derek Fisher. A guy long considered as the class of the league, after he got involved with a former teammate’s ex-wife, then caught a beatdown from him in dude’s own house. He ended up missing a scrimmage as a result and it was just a terrible look all around. Now, things are getting worse. Someone broke into his place and stole his five NBA championship rings. I completely forgot he even had that many, to be honest.

The goal in the Olympics is to win a gold medal. They’re valuable in a strange way, in that they have value, but not necessarily a specific monetary one. Some athletes fall on hard times and end up having to sell them, which is always extremely sad. In 2020, however, the specific material of said medals will be changing. Now, they’ll be made from recycled metal, which is cool.

Free Food

Coffee Break: Ever since Nas moved into quasi-retirement, he’s been doing all sorts of things. Documentary work, rapping with symphonies and just in general being a great ambassador for hip-hop. Now, BET is making a series about his life. Very dope.

Snack Time: I love brunch as much as the next person, but it can get messy as heck depending on where you are. BrunchCon in New York City is a flat-out bad idea.

Dessert: Looking for something extremely kitschy for the vinyl lover in your life? Boom.