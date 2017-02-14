2:41 PMWith all that’s going on in this country, we just have to fall back on good music. Bang this while you read.

Controversy is swirling at the White House. A couple of days after the Trump administration said it had full confidence in National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, he’s resigned. The short version is that he talked to Russia when he shouldn’t have, then lied to basically everyone involved about it. The longer version is that he might have legitimately compromised himself and thus the entire White House while he was at it. There are a ton of questions about what’s going to happen next. Here’s the full resignation letter.

American Crime Story is off to an incredible start. The People v. O.J. Simpson was one of the more poignant series we saw last year, and now FX is already planning its fourth season. Somehow, those involved might have topped themselves this time around. The fourth installment (after a second season on Hurricane Katrina and third on the largest failed manhunt in U.S. history) will be about the Monica Lewinsky scandal, which was obviously enormous and nearly brought down a sitting president. Alas, it didn’t, but if FX treats this story anything like it did the “Trial of the Century,” it’s going to be wild. That was one of the most salacious episodes in American history and at the center of it was sex, not murder, so the guilt factor isn’t the same in considering it entertaining. Should be excellent.

Future’s life is so wild. One minute he’s beefing with one of his baby mamas, another he’s putting out fire with Maroon 5. Hold up, who? Yes, that Maroon 5. The same band whose lead singer is a judge on The Voice. The same band who winds up on the playlist of every wedding you’ll probably attend for the next 20 years of your life. More importantly, however, the Atlanta rapper plans to release a new album Friday. I’m not sure we’re ready for a world in which he’s not just a star, but also a household name across America, ha.

The New York Knicks are completely out of control. Last week, team legend Charles Oakley was kicked out of Madison Square Garden in a very public fashion. Then, team owner James Dolan went on the radio and basically called Oak an angry alcoholic. Of course, everyone noted how bad of a look that was. Then, the next day, Latrell Sprewell and Larry Johnson were sitting next to Dolan at MSG. Next level petty. Now, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has gotten involved, basically telling everyone to knock it off. They did this to themselves.

Free Food

Coffee Break: Monday was Randy Moss’ birthday. When you think of him, you think of big plays, long catches and an attitude that no one could touch, because he was just that good. But if I told you I was putting together a highlight reel of all his 40-plus-yard touchdown catches, how long do you think it would be? How about nine minutes.

Snack Time: Now that Chance The Rapper has won a Grammy as an independent artist, everyone is rethinking the whole point of record labels. Now, Facebook might be getting into the business, itself.

Dessert: The new D.R.A.M. video is phenomenal. Puppets make everything better.