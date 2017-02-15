3:00 PMWe taped another podcast Tuesday, and Jill’s back! We talked about the Grammys and the ever-evolving ridiculousness that is the New York Knickerbockers franchise. Have a listen and don’t forget to subscribe!

Sometimes I wonder if Donald Trump knows how to tie his shoes. Seriously, when it comes to the people around him and decision-making in general, everything seems to be someone else’s issue or his hypersimplification methods make it seem like if it really came down to fixing a problem, he’d have to ask someone else to handle it for him. The New York Times is reporting that his aides have been cavorting with Russia all along, and when it comes to the situation in Israel, he says he can live with either one. Alrighty, then.

When I was in high school, I wore JNCO jeans. Not the insane crazy huge ones, but people tend to forget that they had regular-sized pants that were actually rather comfortable and decent. Their whole existence gets defined by those absurdly super-wide-leg jams that were so patently ridiculous, but definitely something that people wore very seriously. I could name you 10 people right now off the top of my head who definitely wore them. Anyway, it’s 2017 and one guy decided that he was going to take the plunge for a week to “find himself.”

People love dissing Beyoncé. Between racism and sexism, it’s like they just can’t let her live without a fully public comment that somehow discredits who she is. Whether it’s a criticism of how she looks, or people somehow taking issue with the fact that she’s made a pregnancy announcement, it’s always something. Now, Carlos Santana, the musician is taking a shot, as well. He went so far as to say she’s not really a singer, which is insane. He apologized for it Wednesday, because, well, it was way out of pocket.

Remember when the Under Armour CEO decided he liked the president? Well, after three of his most famous endorsers came out and said they didn’t agree with him, Kevin Plank is walking back those comments. After calling Trump an asset to the country, Stephen Curry, Misty Copeland and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were all like “hold up.” So, Plank decided to make better for his people on the situation and took out a full-page ad in The Baltimore Sun calling the immigration executive order a bad idea.

Free Food

Coffee Break: I love Jean-Michel Basquiat. He’s basically my spirit animal on a couple different levels and has been since basically I was a kid. There’s a new exhibit out that features pictures of him and his work from before he was super famous and it’s in Denver. So, the moral of the story is that I’ll be going to Denver soon.

Snack Time: Did you know that Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson once almost played a one-on-one game on pay-per-view in Las Vegas for a million bucks? Welp, now you do.

Dessert: I’ve started listening to Bronzeville. I like it a lot.