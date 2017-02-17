Daily Dose: 2/17/16
Do you know anyone in the Congressional Black Caucus?
10:11 AMI’ve been in Miami for the last couple of days because I’ll be hosting Highly Questionable at 4 p.m. with my radio co-host Mina Kimes on ESPN. Thursday, though, I dropped by Bomani Jones’ The Right Time to chop it up.
One thing intrigues me about the White House press corps: Why don’t they simplify things? Policy questions are pointless. Just go basic. If I were in that room, I’d meet the president on his level. Why do you care about the media so much? What do you think the purpose of the press is? Why do you watch television and tweet? When do you plan on ending your comments about the election? It would all be fair at this point, judging from how Thursday went. And, oh, yeah. April Ryan is a hero for dealing with that Congressional Black Caucus reply.
If you’re an undocumented immigrant in this country, right now is a fearful time. No matter how many public officials deny it, raids are certainly being carried out and many of them are rather craven. There are some truly sickening stories circulating about how this crackdown is going. Snatching people up coming from work, picking their kids up from school, or leaving church? All of it just seems so extra. To top it all off, quite a few of these arrests are breaking up families, which is really sad.
You know what the funny thing is about black folks? Our stories are interesting. For more than one reason. No. 1, because most of them are not necessarily well-known in mainstream storytelling lanes. No. 2, because, ahem, we are humans, who deserve to have our stories told like everyone else. So, shocker, when we actually get to tell them as we choose, guess what? People like them. As in, everybody. And, unsurprisingly, the numbers show that it’s true. No one should be shocked.
One thing that working in the sports industry does is humanize you. When you cover the people who play the games that so many people watch on television, you get to see their actual personalities behind those numbers and jerseys. This seems obvious, but every once a while you get a story from an athlete that truly breaks your heart. This tale of the former Chicago Bears’ defensive tackle Tommie Harris and how he lost his wife is the kind of thing that no one should have to deal with.
Free Food
Coffee Break: The Golden State Warriors need to learn to stop doing group photo shoots in anything other than their sports uniforms. The whole squad always ends up looking like models in some stock photo situation, which of course opens the door for supreme roasting. Actually, the jokes are too good. Dubs, please never end this tradition.
Snack Time: Eric Andre is a pretty eccentric guy. His television show is a series of explosions, anatomy jokes and other absurd high jinks, but, he’s now dating Rosario Dawson. No one wants to believe this is real, but it is, folks.
Dessert: There’s nothing like a good love song. Here’s one to help out your weekend.
Daily Dose: 2/16/17
What’s life in the U.S. like without immigrants?
9:38 AMNBA All-Star Weekend is about to be underway and to kick things off, the homey Aaron Dodson has a new edition of the What Are Those?! podcast that’s all about the festivities. Plus, Kevin Merida joins them! Check it out.
If you want something to eat in D.C. today, you’ll have to make informed choices. As part of an effort to help recognize the contributions that immigrants make to this nation, many restaurants in the nation’s capital are closing down entirely or shuttering their kitchens. Some other nonfood establishments are giving workers the day off in solidarity as well. I’m not personally sure this correctly represents how many immigrants contribute to society, but what the heck. At least people are talking about it.
If you know Detroit, you know Mr. I, Mike Ilitch. He not only owned both the Detroit Tigers and the Red Wings for a time, he was also the creator of the Little Caesers pizza empire. Turns out he was a good dude, too. He paid Rosa Parks rent for more than 10 years. Ilitch read a newspaper story in 1994 that Parks was assaulted in her home, contacted federal judge Damon Keith and offered to pay it for the rest of her life, which he did until she died in 2005.
Speaking of food, I love Sriracha. I don’t only use it when I eat pho, which is at least twice a week, it’s also good on all sorts of other things. Throw some on your popcorn next time you sit down and watch a movie, or see how it can spice up a bowl of grits. I’m serious. As a brand, the red sauce has gone completely through the roof in recent years, with people going to more lengths than just eating it to rep their love for Sriracha. There’s an entire cottage industry around this condiment. Check out this story of how it came to America.
Twitter is always there for relationship advice if you need it. Wondering how much to spend on a date? Ask the TL. It’s $200, by the way. Need to know if your text game is too savage? Post a pic and let your mentions take over. So, when a video of a boyfriend explaining to an ex how he was unfaithful to her crossed people’s desks, things went haywire. It forced a lot of people to examine their own situations and of course, the girl in the scene was dubbed #HurtBae. Basically, Twitter is high school.
Everyone knows that Vince Carter was a great dunker. But overall, there are parts of his game that aren’t necessarily overlooked, but don’t immediately come to mind. So, if I asked you where he was on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, would you have guessed the Top 25? I certainly wouldn’t have. I definitely wouldn’t have guessed that he was just behind Allen Iverson on the list either. Well, last night, Carter, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, passed A.I. for 23rd overall. Good for Vince!
Free Food
Dessert: It’s New York Fashion Week and aside from my homegirl Cardi B slaying in these streets, there are quite a few political messages being sent on runways across the city. Protest is the new black for #NYFW, and everyone’s getting in on the trend.
Snack Time: It’s been a rough few months for Kanye West. He’s now a full-blown Kardashian and his whole world has been up and down. But Pusha T says Ye has new music coming out, but that’s all he can say on the matter.
Dessert: Read this. Thank me later.
Daily Dose: 2/15/17
Under Armour CEO walks back Donald Trump comments
3:00 PMWe taped another podcast Tuesday, and Jill’s back! We talked about the Grammys and the ever-evolving ridiculousness that is the New York Knickerbockers franchise. Have a listen and don’t forget to subscribe!
Sometimes I wonder if Donald Trump knows how to tie his shoes. Seriously, when it comes to the people around him and decision-making in general, everything seems to be someone else’s issue or his hypersimplification methods make it seem like if it really came down to fixing a problem, he’d have to ask someone else to handle it for him. The New York Times is reporting that his aides have been cavorting with Russia all along, and when it comes to the situation in Israel, he says he can live with either one. Alrighty, then.
When I was in high school, I wore JNCO jeans. Not the insane crazy huge ones, but people tend to forget that they had regular-sized pants that were actually rather comfortable and decent. Their whole existence gets defined by those absurdly super-wide-leg jams that were so patently ridiculous, but definitely something that people wore very seriously. I could name you 10 people right now off the top of my head who definitely wore them. Anyway, it’s 2017 and one guy decided that he was going to take the plunge for a week to “find himself.”
People love dissing Beyoncé. Between racism and sexism, it’s like they just can’t let her live without a fully public comment that somehow discredits who she is. Whether it’s a criticism of how she looks, or people somehow taking issue with the fact that she’s made a pregnancy announcement, it’s always something. Now, Carlos Santana, the musician is taking a shot, as well. He went so far as to say she’s not really a singer, which is insane. He apologized for it Wednesday, because, well, it was way out of pocket.
Remember when the Under Armour CEO decided he liked the president? Well, after three of his most famous endorsers came out and said they didn’t agree with him, Kevin Plank is walking back those comments. After calling Trump an asset to the country, Stephen Curry, Misty Copeland and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were all like “hold up.” So, Plank decided to make better for his people on the situation and took out a full-page ad in The Baltimore Sun calling the immigration executive order a bad idea.
Free Food
Coffee Break: I love Jean-Michel Basquiat. He’s basically my spirit animal on a couple different levels and has been since basically I was a kid. There’s a new exhibit out that features pictures of him and his work from before he was super famous and it’s in Denver. So, the moral of the story is that I’ll be going to Denver soon.
Snack Time: Did you know that Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson once almost played a one-on-one game on pay-per-view in Las Vegas for a million bucks? Welp, now you do.
Dessert: I’ve started listening to Bronzeville. I like it a lot.
All Day Podcast – 2/14/17
We recap the Grammys and the New York Knicks are still a problem
Subscribe: iTunes | ESPN App | Download | RSS
It’s Valentine’s Day, but there was no time for love in Studio D410. This week, Jill Hudson is back and we talked about the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Feelings are mixed about the importance of Beyonce’s performance, but pretty much everyone can agree that Rihanna deserved something, anything for her eight nominations this year. That aside, the crew ran down their favorite shows and fashion choices from the show Sunday.
Not to be forgotten are the New York Knicks, who are completely out of control. After they kicked Charles Oakley out of Madison Square Garden and had him arrested, the owner went super petty and started bringing back other former Knicks to be honored and even sit with him courtside. What a mess.
With NBA All-Star Game weekend coming up, everyone’s got big weekend plans as well. Enjoy!
Daily Dose: 2/14/17
Future is really outchea
2:41 PMWith all that’s going on in this country, we just have to fall back on good music. Bang this while you read.
Controversy is swirling at the White House. A couple of days after the Trump administration said it had full confidence in National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, he’s resigned. The short version is that he talked to Russia when he shouldn’t have, then lied to basically everyone involved about it. The longer version is that he might have legitimately compromised himself and thus the entire White House while he was at it. There are a ton of questions about what’s going to happen next. Here’s the full resignation letter.
American Crime Story is off to an incredible start. The People v. O.J. Simpson was one of the more poignant series we saw last year, and now FX is already planning its fourth season. Somehow, those involved might have topped themselves this time around. The fourth installment (after a second season on Hurricane Katrina and third on the largest failed manhunt in U.S. history) will be about the Monica Lewinsky scandal, which was obviously enormous and nearly brought down a sitting president. Alas, it didn’t, but if FX treats this story anything like it did the “Trial of the Century,” it’s going to be wild. That was one of the most salacious episodes in American history and at the center of it was sex, not murder, so the guilt factor isn’t the same in considering it entertaining. Should be excellent.
Future’s life is so wild. One minute he’s beefing with one of his baby mamas, another he’s putting out fire with Maroon 5. Hold up, who? Yes, that Maroon 5. The same band whose lead singer is a judge on The Voice. The same band who winds up on the playlist of every wedding you’ll probably attend for the next 20 years of your life. More importantly, however, the Atlanta rapper plans to release a new album Friday. I’m not sure we’re ready for a world in which he’s not just a star, but also a household name across America, ha.
The New York Knicks are completely out of control. Last week, team legend Charles Oakley was kicked out of Madison Square Garden in a very public fashion. Then, team owner James Dolan went on the radio and basically called Oak an angry alcoholic. Of course, everyone noted how bad of a look that was. Then, the next day, Latrell Sprewell and Larry Johnson were sitting next to Dolan at MSG. Next level petty. Now, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has gotten involved, basically telling everyone to knock it off. They did this to themselves.
Free Food
Coffee Break: Monday was Randy Moss’ birthday. When you think of him, you think of big plays, long catches and an attitude that no one could touch, because he was just that good. But if I told you I was putting together a highlight reel of all his 40-plus-yard touchdown catches, how long do you think it would be? How about nine minutes.
Snack Time: Now that Chance The Rapper has won a Grammy as an independent artist, everyone is rethinking the whole point of record labels. Now, Facebook might be getting into the business, itself.
Dessert: The new D.R.A.M. video is phenomenal. Puppets make everything better.
Rachel Lindsay to become the next Bachelorette
She’ll be the first nonwhite woman to headline the show
5:58 PMWhen this season of The Bachelor kicked off, it didn’t take a genius to see one glaring difference between this year’s cast and those previous ones. There was a noticeable amount of women of color. While that development was one thing in itself, for the viewer with the long plan in mind, the next step felt obvious. The next Bachelorette, simply by the numbers, had a pretty good chance of being black.
Reports have it that Rachel Lindsay, the attorney who lives in Dallas, will be assuming the star role on The Bachelorette. The move, which is supposed to be announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, at this point is a bit of a ratings grab for a season that hasn’t exactly gone well. Nick Viall has been throwing people overboard left and right, which led to a less than riveting run of episodes with hometown visits coming up.
But there are two ways to look at this. For a show that’s in its 20th season, it’s ridiculous that it’s taken this long to get to this point. Are we supposed to celebrate the fact that the most popular dating television show in the country is finally showcasing a nonwhite woman? Or should we be holding up our fists and boycotting any program that doesn’t treat us correctly to begin with? Well, we can do both.
Earlier this month, show alum Wells Adams felt so strongly about the matter that he went so far as to say that a black Bachelorette is not something this country is ready for. “I think the franchise wants to so badly break out of its cookie-cutter, white person shell,” Adams said, “but I don’t think that America will embrace it, sadly enough.”
That strikes us as a stretch. As popular as the program is, we’re not talking about a sitting head of state. America need not embrace the main character of a program in order for it to be popular. See: the White House. But beyond what she looks like, more importantly, Rachel is awesome. She seems like one of the more genuinely fun people we’ve seen on the carousel of rose ceremonies in a long time.
Yes, they’re still taking applications.
Daily Dose: 2/13/17
Leslie Jones’ ‘SNL’ skit is so funny
3:00 PMThe Morning Roast went well Sunday, which I’m sure you weren’t listening to because you were probably on your way to church. We talked about Kevin Durant/Russell Westbrook, James Dolan and, of course, The Bachelor. Listen in.
Here’s the thing about being president: it’s a full-time job. It’s not only that, it’s the kind of gig that encompasses your entire life and doesn’t just serve as a 9-to-5. So, if you’re in the business of entertaining people at your home, the duties of being commander in chief might cut into your ability to be a host. Of course, when you’re running for the position, there’s sort of an assumption that you’ll give all that up in order to properly execute the gig. Alas, President Donald Trump need not bother with such details, he just takes official calls at the dinner table. Then crashes weddings.
If you didn’t see Saturday Night Live last weekend, you missed a good one. Melissa McCarthy played Sean Spicer again, and this time, wore pumps, which was hilarious. There was also Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Trump in The People’s Court, which certainly made me laugh. Then, I read this story about how the Trump bit is getting old for the show. Mind you, this story entirely failed to mention the best sketch of the program, which was Leslie Jones’ internal battle about how a black woman could never play the role of the president.
I barely watched the Grammys on Sunday night. I should have done more, I wanted to. I normally do. But I didn’t. I caught up with it on the internet today, and I’m not at all surprised to hear that Beyoncé didn’t win an award that she should have. So, when Adele won the award for album of the year, all she did was talk about Queen Bey. Needless to say, that made things a tad awkward. Seriously, how bad is your voting process when the very people who win the awards step onstage and tell the world that they don’t deserve them?
Derek Jeter has been off the market for some time, but now, he’s making other steps. The former New York Yankees shortstop and his wife Hannah Davis are expecting their first child. Jeets slowing down and turning into a normal relationship dude is just the worst for the rest of us. What are you supposed to do when you run into this guy at the dog park or in the parking lot of your daycare? You can’t just have normal convos with him like his life relates to yours. Even for other rich people and other athletes, this guy is on another level. Anyways, congratulations you crazy kids.
Free Food
Coffee Break: There was a time when I thought Lil Yachty was just a genuinely creative kid who liked to sing on records. Now, he’s a full-blown merchandising machine, as evidence by the commercial he did with Carly Rae Jepsen that aired Sunday night. Seriously, watch this thing.
Snack Time: I don’t particularly care about this song, but the cover art for this project from Don Trip and Starlito is nothing short of tremendous and the songs are pretty good, too, if you’re into this trap life.
Dessert: Cee-Lo has completely lost the plot creatively, but these photos of him are pretty funny.
What Are Those?! Podcast: 2/10/17
Steph Curry’s beef with Under Armour and Black History Month sneaker releases
Subscribe: iTunes | ESPN App | Download | RSS
The What Are Those?! podcast is back! It’s our first episode in 2017, so that means we’ve got to talk about some of the releases we’re anticipating most this year — and, unfortunately, some of the shoes we’ve already whiffed on. Co-host Marcus Matthews missed out on the “Chinese New Year” Air Jordan XIIs. And, I still have yet to secure a pair of Yeezys.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently made major off-the-court headlines when he called out the man who signs some of his checks, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, for supporting President Donald Trump. Curry is sponsored by UA, and makes the company a great deal of money, so is his stance justifiable? We surely think so. Plank and UA better hope Curry doesn’t dip.
We’re here for black excellence. And we’re obviously here for sneakers. The connection between the two has been mighty strong this year. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick donated his entire sneaker collection to homeless shelters and children’s orphanages. After reaching two milestones in their lives, both former President Barack Obama and tennis great Serena Williams got the custom kicks treatment, courtesy of Michael Jordan. Now, Nike and Jordan Brand have released their annual lines of Black History Month sneakers. We discuss the best, and the worst, in each collection.
Give it a listen, and if you have any feedback or show ideas, feel free to email us at allday@theundefeated.com.
Nike launches ‘EQUALITY’ campaign
with film to air during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards
7:50 PM“Is this the land history promised?”
That’s the question Michael B. Jordan asks in the new short film EQUALITY, launching Nike’s new campaign of the same name, the goal of which is to encourage “people to take the fairness and respect they see in sport and translate them off the field,” the company says. Back in January, to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Nike announced partnerships with two community organizations, PeacePlayers International and MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership.
Now, Nike is coming into your living room with its message. The film is set to air during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards and again during NBA All-Star Weekend. Nike brought the stars out to help push the message, too. As far as athletes go, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Megan Rapinoe, Dalilah Muhammad, Gabby Douglas and Victor Cruz all make appearances. On the nonsports entertainment side, Alicia Keys appears in addition to Jordan. Directed by Melina Matsoukas, who’s won a Grammy for her work on Rihanna’s “We Found Love” video, the 90-second black-and-white treatment sends an upfront message about changing impressions regarding the concept of boundaries.
“Here within these lines, on this concrete court. This patch of turf. Here, you’re defined by your actions. Not your looks or beliefs,” Jordan continues. “Equality should have no boundaries. The bonds we find here should run past these lines. Opportunity should not discriminate. The ball should bounce the same for everyone. Worth should outshine color.”
Courtesy of Nike.
As the scenes continue and overhead drone shots of urban playing spaces take up the frame, the unforgettable sound of a spray paint can interjects. Using a street art metaphor to make a point about in-your-face activism is not only effective, but for many who’ll likely see this ad, perhaps familiar.
The EQUALITY initiative’s social media and clothing efforts are also a big part of this push. Hashtags and T-shirts make the world go ’round these days, and Nike certainly has plenty to offer as part of its “unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion.” Needless to say, the tees fit right in thematically with the rest of their annual Black History Month collection.