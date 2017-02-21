12:00 PMThe Morning Roast gang was up at headquarters Monday to fill in for Russillo & Kanell. It was a great time. Here are the three hours: One. Two. Three. Do us a huge favor though. Go to our iTunes page, subscribe and review!

President Donald Trump went to the museum, y’all. The president paid a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and brought along his Black Man-In-Chief, Ben Carson. Apparently, he didn’t need to take his coat off during the trip, either. Then, in a moment precisely befitting of this administration, press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a picture of the event, but erroneously tagged the National Museum of African Art before deleting it and getting it right.

When it comes to fried chicken, where do you rank Popeyes? For some people, it’s the top of the heap. I’m more of a Bojangles guy myself. But in the world of what is essentially fast food, Popeyes is a major player. Now, it looks like another big-timer could swallow them up. See what I did there? That’s a food joke. Anyway, there are rumors that Burger King might buy out Popeyes, which is a tad odd. I really hope they don’t screw around with a bunch of crossover stores, because the smell of Popeyes alone is sacrosanct.

Roxane Gay is not here for the games. Remember when she pulled out of her own book deal with Simon & Schuster because of the publisher’s willingness to give Milo Yiannopoulos a platform? Well, she’s not giving Simon & Schuster any extra credit just because the company finally dropped him after he made some gross remarks regarding pedophilia. The basic gist of the story is that this man was harmful well before those particular comments. A lot of people are implying that Yiannopoulos’ free speech rights have been infringed. Nope, that’s not how that works.

It’s pretty clear that the Sacramento Kings have no idea what they’re doing. They traded away DeMarcus Cousins, which in itself wasn’t the worst move ever, but no one trusts them to do the right thing anyway with what they get. Vlade Divac is the man running that operation and it appears that his lack of managerial experience is starting to catch up with him. Now, he’s saying that he actually had a better trade offer a couple days before, but didn’t pull the trigger, because … well, who knows. Logic escapes us in this one.

Free Food

Coffee Break: Because hip-hop is now just another basic tenet of pop culture, occasionally its tentacles reach into traditional outlets that we’re not used to seeing. Such as questions on Jeopardy! about various rappers or lyrics. But every once and awhile you realize that not everyone is into rap music. Watch this embarrassing effort.

Snack Time: If someone ever tells you to stick to sports, just know that Bill Belichick is going to be voicing a World War II documentary.

Dessert: This might be the single most fascinating chart I’ve ever seen.