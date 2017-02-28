Counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, takes a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump with members of the historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

11:45 AMYo, last night, I saw Get Out, written and directed by Jordan Peele, and I’m telling you, it’s one of the most brilliant films I’ve ever seen in my life. Not to mention the fact that it was legit scary as hell. Incredible film.

Didn’t your mother tell you to keep your feet off her couch? Seriously, this is exactly why so many grandmothers had plastic on the good furniture for nearly your whole life. On Monday, a photo of Kellyanne Conway sitting in the Oval Office like a kid on a bean bag started circulating and people are super offended. Why? Because she was doing it during a meeting President Donald Trump was having with the heads of various historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Seriously, check this out. Then, speaking of that subject, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued a totally bizarre statement.

Breaking news: Kellyanne Conway uses "alternative etiquette" by putting her feet on the couch of the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/erb0KwyoBr — Chris Arthur (@arthurct20) February 28, 2017

Here’s what you ain’t gonna do. You’re not going to ride around town terrorizing black people and children on their special days, then act like you hide behind the concept of free speech to stay out of jail. You know who learned that lesson this week? A couple from outside of Atlanta, whom you might recall decided they wanted to terrify a bunch of people by making armed threats all over the area at innocent bystanders. Well, guess what? They both just got 20 and 15 years, respectively, for it. And the judge’s words were actually very reassuring.

The hubris of some people is amazing. The fact that many Republicans simply can’t believe that there are people out there who genuinely disagree with their actions, people who might have even voted for them, is wild. Like, is it really that implausible that folks straight-up disagree with you, that you’ve got to assume every single person standing up for his or her rights is somehow a plant? That’s what Trump is now implying. Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio is too scared to get yelled at, while Rep. Gabby Giffords literally was shot doing her job.

It’s Major League Baseball’s turn under the microscope. Now that the administration has changed in the White House, the league that easily plays the most games in the nation during its regular season is going to have to deal with the little subject of politics. It’s as global a league as any in this country, so topics like immigration laws, for one, will certainly be a matter of importance for quite a few players. But we haven’t heard much from the league itself regarding the matter. It could be an explosive media season on the diamond.

Coffee Break: One of the things about Moonlight that was really striking wasn’t just the storyline, or the visuals. The music was also an integral part. The score was nominated for an Oscar, and obviously the film overall won best picture. We’ve mentioned Song Exploder before and this episode about the movie’s different theme songs is great.

Snack Time: Looking back on your life is always a fun if not harrowing exercise, but rarely have I seen something that allows you to do it so in-depth from such an analytical level, simply based on when you were born. Wow.

Dessert: Be. Careful. With. Your. Selfies. People. My God, some folks are reckless.