Fox News television personality and political commentator Sean Hannity (left) speaks with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (right) in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Jan. 24, 2017, in Washington, DC. Spicer held his second daily briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

1:20 PMWe’re filling in for Bomani Jones again today, but if you missed yesterday’s show, here’s the podcast. There’s the best of, or you can tackle hours one through three. We’re on again today, from 4-7 p.m EST.

If you point a gun at me, I am going to assume you are trying to kill me. And if I think you are trying to take my life, I will do my best to take appropriate measures. So, if we’re sitting in a TV studio and you produce a heater after an argument, we’re gonna throw hands. End of story. Fox News’ Sean Hannity did exactly that to Juan Williams. Meaning, Hannity is carrying guns on set when he spits his takes. As importantly, Williams didn’t feel empowered enough to do anything about it. This story is bananas.

We don’t deserve Chance The Rapper. He flipped a high school suspension into an incredible mixtape, then turned his faith in Christ into a career the likes of no one expected. He doesn’t even charge money for his music, which is incredible, and on top of that he managed to get a song from SoundCloud nominated for a Grammy, totally upsetting the apple cart of the way the music industry typically works. All of this, of course, includes his incredible performances as a musician in a live setting. He’s great. Watch this interview with him talking about everything.

Meanwhile, the White House is dismantling all sorts of things. For reasons that are difficult to explain, President Donald Trump’s budget proposal is going to defund almost everything that helps other people or supports keeping this planet alive long enough to keep, you know, the human race going. There’s even talk of cutting Meals On Wheels, which just feels particularly cruel. What the end game is to this, who knows. Not everything has to be a profit venture, particularly if you’re a government. That’s a great way to end all profits.

Steve Kerr is officially not a fan of LaVar Ball. It’s not the best camp to be in. Mainly because Ball is really nothing more than a loudmouth whose lone sin is apparently raising his kids to be basketball stars. Granted, he is talking quite a bit of trash and it would be understandable if, say, an NBA franchise just said that his antics are not something they wanted to deal with. That said, it will be interesting to see just how far this goes. Fam is wild reckless, but his kids are damn good. Kerr is still going to defend his guys, though.

Free Food

Coffee Break: When I first heard news that Monopoly was changing some of its play pieces, for some reason, I was upset. I have no idea why. I don’t even play that game, but for whatever reason felt some connectivity. Until I saw the new pieces. They are WAY better. Tremendous upgrade.

Snack Time: When Rick Ross said he was dropping a new album, he didn’t mention that he was coming for Birdman’s whole life and bringing Chris Rock to do it, too. Wow. Listen to this.

Dessert: Happy St. Patrick’s Day!