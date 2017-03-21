Colin Kaepernick (7) of the San Francisco 49ers fires the team up on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017, in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers, 25-23.

10:00 AMWe shot another Locker Room Lawyer on Monday and this one went a little differently. Domonique Foxworth defended the side of an NFL team who might not want to pick up Colin Kaepernick. Check it out here.

Flying from the Middle East to the United States just got a lot more difficult. Homeland Security has instituted a new policy that doesn’t allow you to carry anything larger than a cellphone on a plane coming to the country. These things are worrisome, not because of the obvious hassle it put on customers, but mainly because it raises the level of concern overall in airports globally. Which is fine, but just feels very paranoid. Here are the details, which promise to create a political mess.

Donald Trump’s history with the NFL is interesting. He once tried to be a part of a league that would take over the NFL but it failed miserably. There’s a whole 30 for 30 documentary about it. But on Monday, at a speech in Louisville, Kentucky, the president decided he was going to take a shot at Colin Kaepernick, for whatever reason. He straight-up bragged that because of his Twitter style, the one-time San Francisco 49ers quarterback is still out of a job. I guess this is an important presidential matter. Some of those actually do get handled on Twitter.

We love Keke Palmer. After she broke out in Akeelah and the Bee, her career took off. She dropped an album, as well. She played Chilli in a TLC biopic, and in general, her name began to grow from just former Hollywood child star. Recently, she got involved in a situation with singer Trey Songz in which she accused him of illegally filming her for one of his videos. Now, she’s leaving Los Angeles for Atlanta of all places.

The World Baseball Classic is getting good. If you missed Adam Jones’ catch in the United States’ elimination-round game against the Dominican Republic, you need to see that. Anyway, the U.S. advanced, and Monday night’s tilt between Puerto Rico and the Netherlands was a great game. Puerto Rico won, which is good for everybody. Tonight, the Americans take on Japan. Mind you, this nation has never won this tournament, so it’s a big game. Here’s a preview. Seriously, you should watch this game.

Free Food

Coffee Break: Every once in a while, a publication takes on something that is so far outside of its purview that it’s embarrassing. Such is the case with this story about some random guy taking pictures of dudes in durags. There are a whole lot of problems here.

Snack Time: Memes are cool until they aren’t cool, and once one gets written up and super explained for posterity, it ain’t cool anymore. It was fun while it lasted, Meryl Streep. Thanks for the callbacks.

Dessert: This is the best tweet I’ve seen all year.