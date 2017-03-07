2:30 PMSince all I do these days is talk for a living, here’s another podcast that I appeared on, this time to discuss the movie Get Out, which is the best film I’ve seen in a year. The gang over at True Hoop really is a fun one.

Speaking of which, Ben Carson: GET OUT. We have no clue what’s going on with the man who was once revered in the black community, but on Monday, the man tapped to be the head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development stood on a stage and compared slaves to immigrants, which is just not OK on any level. Seriously, he basically completely whitewashed the concept of indentured servitude to make it seem like something in line with the concept of the American dream. Homey needs to get out of the sunken place.

We really loved Bill Paxton. The actor who passed a couple of weeks ago was one of those guys who you didn’t necessarily know by name, but always recognized him and the often-trusted characters he played on screen. Personally, my favorite role of his was in Twister. His death shocked a lot of Hollywood, as he was only 61 years old and generally a well-liked person. As it turns out, he had a heart defect and died after undergoing surgery to work on the problem. Very sad.

Arian Foster has apparently lost his mind. The former Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins running back wants to go camping but is apparently afraid of wildlife. Except for wolves. Foster thinks he can take on a wolf one-on-one, and his logic is hilariously idiotic. He believes that because he can read and because he has thumbs that he can tango with an actual wild animal if pressed. Hubris is an incredible thing. It’d be one thing if he said that he could survive a wolf attack, but no, he actually feels like this matchup favors him. The International Wolf Center disagrees.

Isaiah Thomas might be the smartest player in the NBA. Not in terms of book smarts or quick wit necessarily, but at his height, you’ve got to be pretty sneaky and efficient to be such an effective player. Whatever he’s listed at heightwise, I guarantee he’s shorter. If you’ve stood next to him, you’d know that. He’s at best as tall as I am, and your boy ain’t particularly large. However, due to said drawback, he’s learned to use his diminutive status to his advantage with one thing that doesn’t change: the rim.

Free Food

Coffee Break: We’ve now grown accustomed to women wearing hijabs while competing in sports, which is a good thing. There are still the mouth breathers of the world who recoil at the sight, but now Nike is further normalizing the practice with the creation of a performance hijab.

Snack Time: You know how we feel about street art around here. You need to check out this extremely early documentary about the graffiti game, which might be the first of its kind ever made.

Dessert: Jay Z keeps doing it big. Scared money don’t make none, I guess.