Jayna Brown (left) and news anchor and event moderator Sade Baderinwa speak during “Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030” at 2017 International Women’s Day at United Nations headquarters on March 8, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

2:45 PMHey, guess what! More radio. Sort of. We did the podcast yesterday, and it got rather deep. We talked Shaq, Terrika Foster-Brasby sat down with Rick Ross and we introduced a new segment called “You Played Yourself.” Check it out.

It’s International Women’s Day today, which means that if you haven’t already, it’s high time you do something about that. Call your mom. Your sister. Your aunt. Your teacher. And because this is still the world we live in, protests are absolutely appropriate on the day. Where we are in this nation, never mind across the globe on the matter of women’s rights is really quite shameful. Don’t forget. Male privilege is the first privilege. Check out some of the names that were on the stage.

So, apparently President Donald Trump has really ticked off the big guy. Yep, Barack Obama. Apparently all this stuff about wiretapping is getting on his nerves, because it’s a pretty serious accusation to just throw out there, and then act like it doesn’t matter if you had proof or not. That’s just not how that works. According to CNN, 44 is super angry, but it’s not quite clear what he can do about it. After all, he’s out of office and now he’s getting dragged back in for something he’s not particularly fond of. I’d be mad, too.

Needless to say, America is really divided these days. There was a time when on the map between the red and the blue, there was a fair amount of purple. Which ultimately was a good thing. We weren’t at polar extremes, so on the most basic things, it felt like meeting in the middle was closer to becoming an option. Alas, those days are over. Purple America has basically disappeared, and counties are staunchly in the Democrat or Republican side. We’re moving backward at this point, which is pretty scary.

Brandon Marshall has landed another job. He’ll be heading to the New York Giants, which, I’d say, is a good fit. Solid team, he doesn’t have to be the man and they’re always in it. It’s wild that a guy of his skill level in the NFL will now have played for four different teams before the Giants, but that’s how it happens. It also means he doesn’t have to move, as a result of going from one New York team to another. For March NFL news, this is a pretty big deal, particularly if you care about one of the teams in the NFC East.

Free Food

Coffee Break: I almost completely forgot a couple of programming notes. I did a podcast with the guys over at True Hoop talking about the movie Get Out. It was really fun. ALSO, Domonique Foxworth and I did another episode of Locker Room Lawyer, so you can check that out, as well!

Snack Time: The man who founded Waffle House, Joseph Rogers, has passed away. Let’s all take a moment of silence for the best 24-hour restaurant America has ever seen.

Dessert: Do you say “Cash me ousside” because you think you’re cool and lit? Well, read this.