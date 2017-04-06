2:20 PMY’all know that I’m a Georgetown Hoyas fan. Some of you know that the team is a disaster right now. Well, they hired Patrick Ewing as coach. I talked about it on Outside the Lines Wednesday with Bob Ley. Had to bring out the camo.

OK, Montana. For those of you who don’t know, French is a Moroccan guy who moved to New York City as a preteen and grew up in the Bronx. He made it rich making movies about extremely ‘hood stuff and then moved into rap, where he became more of a star than anyone expected. He parlayed that into dating a Kardashian, which is always a solid career move. French’s blackness is one of those things wrapped up in the concept of “born in Africa” and “he can use the N-word” politics. Then he went and called a black woman’s hair nappy. Bad move. Now, he’s sorry.

Let’s be real. We’ve all had our cards declined at some point. Whether it was when you were by yourself trying to eke out those last couple of dollars for some food at the grocery store, or you went out of town and forgot to inform the bank and they hit you with a “this is for your protection” notification. Life is life, and if you’re reading this, you’re likely not made out of money. If you are, btw, holla at your boy. That aside, what you should not do when the cashier gives you that look is flip out. This guy did, and he’s still on the run.

Angela Rye is a national treasure. She’s a lawyer and a political commentator, so when it comes to wrecking people’s shop on-air, believe she knows what she’s doing. So when some guy named Joe Walsh tried to step in her zone the other day on CNN, she informed him in no uncertain terms that his bigotry was not going to be tolerated in a civilized discussion. Alas, he couldn’t handle that information and started yelling random racist comments, which she summarily dismissed. Rye talked to Desus & Mero about the situation.

Is LeBron James as good as Michael Jordan? If I never hear that question again in my life, I’ll die a happy person. But because this is what we do, every time anyone who even knows MJ has a microphone in his face, he feels the need to chime in on this nondiscussion. The latest person on this list is Dennis Rodman, who for whatever reason seems to believe that because James sits a game or two here and there, he’s not as tough as Jordan. LET’S JUST IGNORE THE FACT THAT JORDAN DIDN’T PLAY TWO ENTIRE SEASONS. Thanks, Rodman.

Free Food

Coffee Break: If you want to know how important voting is to people trying to remain in power, all you have to do is look at how hard people fight to prevent other people from doing it. In Georgia, one woman is about to go to jail simply for helping another person who didn’t know how to use the voting machine. Trust me, this isn’t only about that.

Snack Time: Local broadcasters hold special places in people’s hearts. One such person for me is Phil Chenier of the Washington Wizards, who is being unceremoniously dumped this offseason. Paint your boy seriously incensed.

Dessert: Eric Thames is my third favorite player in the bigs this year. He’s off to a start.