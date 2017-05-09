Daily Dose: 5/9/17
Shaq is getting serious about this law enforcement stuff
1:05 PMTuesday is my favorite Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s birthday, which officially makes me an old man, but I ain’t ashamed of that. Ghostface Killah is 46 years old Tuesday. Here’s the greatest trash-talk video of all time, btw.
Travel is stressful. We all know that. Between the money it costs, the nonsense we all have to go through now to feel safe and the general pressure that comes with trying to move humans, people don’t always have the best demeanor when things go wrong. In the past few months, we’ve seen quite a few incidents of people losing their cool on planes and things rising to a physical level. Now, things have spilled over into the terminal side of things, with folks brawling over canceled flights.
I don’t have children. Part of the reason is that I remember how difficult my relationship was with my parents, and if I’m ever lucky enough to bring people into this world, I can’t imagine how I’ll act if they treat me the way I treated my folks. But that said, many of my friends have kids, and the stuff they go through is really quite trying, obviously. Some stories end with moral quandaries that I just can’t imagine dealing with from a leadership standpoint. This tale of a kid who punched his best friend for being racist is one of them. I hope this works out.
Sometimes I wish I knew someone on reality TV. As in, I don’t need a show myself, but it would be fun to know someone who was basically getting paid to party on camera and every once in a while had some drama that you could observe from nearby. I’m kidding. That would be a mess. But that said, The Real Housewives of Atlanta produced one of the best TV moments I’ve ever seen. Turns out, Phaedra got fired for insinuating that one of her castmates wanted to drug and rape someone. Meanwhile, this clip is tremendous.
https://twitter.com/Halocarterr/status/861709650324074498/video/1
Shaquille O’Neal’s relationship with law enforcement is an interesting one. He’s talked before about wanting to be an officer of sorts, occasionally pulling TV stunts that involve him doing ride-alongs and or being deputized for various reasons. Now, the NBA legend is claiming that he wants to run for sheriff somewhere in the coming years. Cool, fine, sure. But this should serve as a reminder that law enforcement is an elected position in many places, which tells you everything you need to know about the state of this nation.
Free Food
Coffee Break: I could go on a long rant about how awful the international soccer governing body FIFA is, but I’m not going to do that. I’m just going to point out that in a moment that could have led to some real change in that god-awful organization, they decided to elect someone who is completely unqualified for the council. This, obviously, is the work of dudes.
Snack Time: Yo, Lonzo Ball kinda has bars. I mean, I’m not saying he needs to drop an album, but his flow is not awful and his crew isn’t terrible either. I’m always here for bad rap from basketball players. This doesn’t suck tho.
Dessert: This is like Christmas in May.
Solange is about that Rockets life
… and her throwback photo game is solid
Every once in a while you get a tweet so fun, so genuine and so natural from a true star that you just want to stand and applaud. Today, Solange Knowles gave us that. While the Los Angeles Times is just now figuring out that Houston is one of the most diverse places in America, this great photo tells that story in one fell swoop.
But, since we’re here, let’s take a trip down memory lane. That season was a strange one in the NBA. It was the second year of Michael Jordan’s absence, and the Rockets had beaten the Knicks in the finals the year before. You might remember that series for a little situation we like to call “the O.J. Chase.” It interrupted the game, and the rest is history.
Houston had also traded for Clyde Drexler before the 1994-95 season, a reunion of two guys (with Hakeem Olajuwon) who had played together in Houston, no less, in college. The Oilers were still there. This was effectively Houston’s heyday as far as sports were concerned. The Astros were decent, finishing second in the National League Central that year. Ken Caminiti was still alive.
Anyway, facing off against the Spurs on Tuesday night to potentially take a commanding lead in the series on the back of James Harden, with Patrick Beverley still mourning his grandfather and the Spurs looking like it might be time for them to step aside in the Western Conference, the Rockets are a team you should have no problems rooting for.
Or, in shorter terms, they’ve got a seat at our table.
Daily Dose: 5/8/17
Chris Rock’s business is officially in the streets
12:00 PMThis weekend, we called on my buddy Field Yates to debut America’s favorite new game show, Yates vs. Yates. As always is the case, Yates wins. Anyways, here’s the podcast. Or all three hours, too.
Speaking of people named Yates, there’s an important one on Capitol Hill today. Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is going to testify about the potential involvement of Russia in the 2016 election. This situation seems to be making President Donald Trump nervous, as he’s up and tweeting about it already. Mind you, he fired her, so her coming back to reveal who knew what and when they knew it is clearly a potential problem. Mind you, she was fired for her stance on Trump’s travel ban, which will be argued today as well. Who’s got time to govern, anyway?
Remember back when Trump took photos in the Oval Office with all those black college presidents and others connected with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs)? Pulled that okeydoke on all those leaders with Kellyanne Conway sitting on the couch like she was at a sleepover. Yeah, so, turns out he was actually questioning why historically black colleges get the funding they do from the government. Or something like that, because last night he released another statement claiming his unwavering support for the HBCU community. It’s confusing to say the least.
How many jobs do you have? These days, if you’re not operating with at least two, you’re lucky. Everyone has a side hustle these days, because it’s not like job security is something we can all rely on. If you’re not driving Uber on weekends, you’re probably selling your wares on Instagram or just working another gig like the rest of us. But now that the economy is being reshaped by a workforce that isn’t particularly keen on just clocking in and out from 9 to 5 like yesteryear, you have to wonder: Is this what the future will be?
Chris Rock is a superstar. His work in the comedy world is the stuff of legend. If you were to create a modern-day Mount Rushmore of black comedians, you’d be hard-pressed to keep his name off the list. He’s also found quite an intriguing way to monetize his life story in a way that only the best storytellers can. There’s a TV show loosely based on his childhood, and he made two movies presumably based on his relationship in marriage. He also made a movie about black hair based on his experiences. Now he’s talking pretty openly about said relationships in life.
Climbing mountains is an excellent feat. If you believe in the physical conquests, the act of getting up to a high summit, if for no other reason than to say you did it, is impressive. But some are harder than others. Take, for instance, Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world. There’s an entire cottage industry around people trying to get to the top, and sometimes folks pay the ultimate price. And such a thing happened again recently, when an 85-year-old man died at a base camp. Officials are now thinking about putting an age limit on the task.
Free Food
Coffee Break: If you don’t know why people don’t trust body cameras, here’s a perfect example. Just because they are cameras doesn’t mean that everything you see on them is real. Check out this story about an officer who staged an entire stop in Colorado. The case was eventually thrown out.
Snack Time: The coded language of race, when it comes to discussing who we are as a nation, is always tricky to navigate. But think about what someone means when they say that the system has failed them.
Dessert: Martha Stewart is still the gawd.
Daily Dose: 5/5/17
LeBron James is on a whole other level
2:49 PMToday is Cinco de Mayo, which means that if you can help it, please, please, please do not pull some racist nonsense and act like you didn’t know because you thought it was a Mexican holiday. That ain’t cool at all, good friend.
The House Republicans did the unfortunately not unthinkable yesterday. They decided that repealing Obamacare was a smart move and then decided to celebrate the entire matter in public. To further twist the knife, Rep. Jason Chaffetz showed up on a knee scooter to vote for this bill that would add to the cost of health care for folks with pre-existing conditions, like his own, that he’s ostensibly recovering from. Pretty unbelievable gall for a guy who’s leaving under a weird cloud, no less. Next up: the Senate’s version of this whole deal.
Speaking of politics, the president is still top of mind. The real estate mogul turned commander in chief is, if nothing else, a New Yorker through and through. His history in that city is well-documented, from his buildings to his antics in politics and the local papers. But now he lives between Washington, D.C., and Florida with his wife, Melania, who is staying in the Big Apple with their son. He came back to the city this week for the first time in a while, though — and, oh, guess what, people there still don’t like him.
When it comes to high school yearbooks, I know a thing or two. I was lucky enough to design the cover of mine in my senior year, and I was a regular contributor in other years. People get really serious about the things they write in said keepsakes. My last year of high school, a bunch of people wrote a bunch of randomly out-of-line things in their shoutouts section and the school decided to hold the yearbooks and cut out those pages, literally and physically. It was a mess. So props to this girl for getting one of the greatest quotes of all time through to print.
As far as I’m concerned, LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time. Sorry, it is what it is. It’s not really worth a long argument, because as long as Michael Jordan is a name that people remember, this conversation will never be able to be had in any real way, as it’s just too hard to topple that legacy. But, come on, James is SUCH a player. He’s toying with people in these streets and making it look like the easiest thing on earth. Fam, it’s the NBA. It’s not easy. He says he wasn’t trying to disrespect anyone with this move.
Free Food
Coffee Break: People talk a whole lot of trash when it comes to lauding their skills at video games. It’s a basic rite of passage for a lot of people. If you suck at playing sports games, it’s just below a hit to the ego as not being as good at the sport itself. Well, actual sports games are now coming to esports, which is a very interesting combination.
Snack Time: If I’m being honest with myself, my relationship with my phone is a damaged one. I’m way too connected to it, in so many ways. But it could be hurting you in more ways than one.
Dessert: This is one of the best playlists ever. Great for the weekend.
Lonzo Ball shows us his new BBB kicks
And they aren’t the wackest thing I’ve ever seen
4:43 PMWhen news first broke that Lonzo Ball would not be signing with any of the major sneaker companies in the U.S. to begin his NBA career, quite a few people thought that his father, LaVar, had officially started to eat into his son’s potential earnings. It’s one thing to be a loudmouth father who annoys people and perhaps interferes with high school basketball games, but it’s another to turn down what is effectively free money to build your own brand.
I was one of those people who thought LaVar Ball had overplayed his hand.
Now, the potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has released a video showing the actual sneakers, and um, they’re not wack. They look quite a bit like many of the other popular shoes of the day, which obviously makes sense. In more plain terms, they look like the Kobes. But the content of this video, beyond the shoe reveal, is really worth examining.
For one, LaVar isn’t in it. Secondarily, it’s shot partly at his house, with that backyard court that has now become borderline iconic. Also, it begins with a fantastic establishing shot of the great metropolis of Chino Hills, which makes me laugh as much as it does impress me.
“At the end of the day, it’s up to us, the athletes,” Lonzo Ball says. “We push the culture forward. Don’t let the culture push us. It’s up to us to put forward a movement that not only is ourselves, but our families and our communities as well. A movement that allows us to claim what’s ours.”
OK, we get it, we got it. The Balls are trying to reimagine the entire business model framework for what endorsement deals are all about. But what about the shoes, though? Now, let’s be clear about something: If these things really are MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) at $495, they are wack. Like, insultingly so. But if that’s just a pipe dream number that’s out there to make people pay attention, and they’re actually closer to the $125-$150 range? OK.
Python microfiber texture? Sure. Wacky “Zo” logo? Why not? Patent leather heel logo? Fine. But that overall Big Baller Brand logo is still hella corny. Also, shout-out to the local state park, where he apparently trains. Ultimately, these are not a disaster, when many thought they would be. But people are gonna get these jokes off, regardless.
The side bonus of the vid is that you get to see some childhood footage and photos of Lonzo, just playing basketball. You don’t even hear LaVar’s voice, never mind see him.
Daily Dose: 5/4/17
Tony Parker’s season is done, but is his career?
1:27 PMHappy Star Wars Day, kiddos. Different people celebrate this in different ways, but for this airline they’re doing things right. TBS will air all the films in the series Thursday night, and remember The Last Jedi comes out Dec. 15.
Speaking of Star Wars, Obama’s new presidential complex looks like a Rebel base. He’s taking things a step beyond the usual library framework, which makes sense, considering how important he is to American history. It’s going to be near Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago, which hopefully will help “revitalize” that area. All that aside, working here is going to be one hot ticket, and if you don’t understand the amount of pride that will go into working there — from the director to the janitor — then you don’t know much about black folks in the U.S.
Thursday, Republicans are hoping to pass a new health care bill. What that bill does, no one really knows. How much it will cost, nobody else knows either! Swell. Also, from what we understand, the bill eliminates a lot of money for pre-existing conditions, which basically means that if you weren’t lucky in the life lottery, it’s going to be a lot harder to live if this passes. How they define said conditions is a whole other matter. Shockingly, they mainly affect women. And it’s worth noting what Congress members are planning on doing for themselves.
Old school met new school on the internet this week in a major way. In hip-hop, the whole discussion of mumble rap versus boom bap is a daily battle in these Twitter streets. So when the latest episode of Everyday Struggle dropped, with Joe Budden going completely ham on Lil Yachty because he couldn’t explain every last detail of his record deal to him, things went viral, quickly. Then, there became a real question about whether Lil Boat was actually messing up his money. Turns out he’s not, according to him. But the interview is wild.
I don’t think I’ll ever see Tony Parker play in the NBA again. Which is a sad thing to consider. The longtime San Antonio Spurs point guard was carried off the court by teammates Wednesday night after suffering a leg injury on a play that wasn’t even contact-heavy. Mind you, Parker is 34 years old, which isn’t ancient, but also is the kind of thing that makes you wonder whether all that rehab to come back at such a late stage is really worth it. We love TP and hope he can recover fully.
Free Food
Coffee Break: There was a lot of hubbub at the Royal Palace Wednesday night when it appeared that an emergency meeting was called for all of Queen Elizabeth II’s staff. There was a lot of speculation that her husband, Prince Philip, had died. That didn’t happen, but this story about what will occur when it does is fascinating.
Snack Time: Let me be clear about something: Haiti, should never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever voluntarily relinquish its own sovereignty. Ever. The very basic major premise of this column in beyond insulting.
Dessert: Mask Off has a video coming out. But, in the interim, here’s Future performing it on Jimmy Kimmel.