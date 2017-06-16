WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: U.S. Capitol Hill special agent David Bailey (L), who was wounded in yesterday’s shooting, throws out the first pitch before the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on June 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Bailey and special agent Crystal Griner were assigned to U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and returned fire during the attack. Scalise is in critical condition following a shooting yesterday during a Republican congressional baseball team practice. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

1:35 PMI’ll be hosting The Right Time again this afternoon, filling in for Bomani Jones again on #TheRightTime. We’re getting into that time of year where the sports calendar is pretty bare. Summer Camp Radio!

So, it looks like President Donald Trump is under investigation after all. Following all that nonsense in which he awkwardly yelled at NBC’s Lester Holt about the whole matter and started the whirlwind mess that has had Washington in a mess ever since. It’s about his potential involvement with Russia, which is a bizarre web that also involves Attorney General Jeff Sessions. What the president believes himself versus what is actually true, who knows, but Trump says that what he’s under investigation for is firing FBI chief James Comey.

So, Amazon just bought Whole Foods. Sure, it sounds a little weird off the top, but think about it. If you were going to take over the world, what would you do? You’d probably buy a major globally branded newspaper right? Then, to find a proper distribution model for everything else you push, you’d snap up one of the most popular high-end grocery store lines in the country, right? Well, lucky for Jeff Bezos, he has that kind of money and that’s exactly what he did. All hail the new king.

If you didn’t know, Rep. Steve Scalise’s life was saved by two black people. When a guy decided to open fire on a Congressional Baseball Game practice, elected officials were sent running for cover and had only their security to protect them. One of those Capitol Police officers is a woman named Crystal Griner. She is a lesbian. It was her and a colleague, David Bailey, who engaged in the firefight that killed the man who was ready to mow down a lot more people. Oh, it should be noted: Scalise is not an ally of the LGBTQ community. At all.

The closer we get to the NBA draft, the more LaVar Ball’s name comes up. You know who that’s good for? Lonzo Ball. After he popped off on his dad in a Foot Locker commercial, he’s got his fellow soon-to-be draftees going after LaVar, too. Now, De’Aaron Fox has joined the chorus of people who can’t stand the man who started Big Baller Brand, which is sort of hilarious to me. Why on earth would you get involved in this man’s drama if you didn’t have to? Fox is not here for Ball’s games, which means that draft night should be prettttty interesting.

Free Food

Coffee Break: Look, there’s a whole lot of new music out right now, so you need to understand that this weekend is about to be lit on multiple levels. Young Thug has a new album out and it’s summery and amazing. Dej Loaf just dropped some new heat, too. And 2 Chainz is out here, in addition. I’M VERY READY FOR SUMMER, Y’ALL.

Snack Time: Getting props from Barack Obama will never not be cool. In this case, he congratulated Jay Z on making the Songwriters Hall of Fame. These two and their bromance will only grow.

Obama congratulates Hov for being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/Va2PrftU8h — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 16, 2017

Dessert: Rest in peace, Jim Graham.