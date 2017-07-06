HAMBURG, GERMANY – JULY 05: Prostestors dressed-up in grey clothes like Zombies attend an arts performance called ‘1000 Gestalten’ demonstration prior the upcoming G20 summit on July 5, 2017 in Hamburg, northern Germany. In a two-hour show hundreds of actors took part in a creative public appeal for more humanity and self-responsibility ahead of the upcoming G20 summit. The G20 economic summit takes place in Hamburg July 7-8. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Steve Scalise is back in the hospital. After a man decided he was going to shoot at elected officials who were practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game, the Louisiana representative was battling for his life. He was out for a while, but his status was never really understood to be in the clear. Meanwhile, a representative from Kentucky is using this opportunity to try to loosen gun laws in D.C., while keeping the Capitol itself protected, since clearly, guns are dangerous. What a craven move.

President Donald Trump is headed Hamburg, Germany, for the G-20 summit. If you don’t recall, the last world trip he took caused all sorts of issues because he doesn’t particularly play well with others on the world stage. He first stopped in Poland, where he indicated that no one really knows what happened regarding the U.S. election, which is bizarre. Anyways, over in Germany, where this showdown is set to kick off, people are dressing like zombies in the street. For me, as far as artistic protests go, this one is awesome.

I’m slightly scared of glasses. For years, I never had any problems with vision, then after years of looking at television and computer screens, it was clear that I needed help to see. But because of vanity, I’m yet to actually cop a pair of lenses and because of physical capability, contact lenses are not an option. I seriously have no idea how people jam those things in their eyes every day. But, for one person who did, a scary result came of it: Her eyes went rogue. This seriously scares me silly.

The Cleveland Cavaliers owner is really trying hard to screw this up. After the team got to the NBA Finals, he decided to fire his own general manager, which is insane. After that, he went after Chauncey Billups, you know, the former NBA star. Apparently Billups is looking to get into the business and figured a team that already had a few stars was a good start. But Billups doesn’t exactly need the job, per se. So, Dan Gilbert lowballed him, creating a really awkward situation. Not good in Cleveland.

Coffee Break: If you’re in Nashville, Tennessee, next week, I have some instructions for you. As soon as you arrive, or right now, go to the venue Basement East. Then stay there until July 12. Why? Because the Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard has a new band called Bermuda Triangle and they’ll be performing. It should be incredible.

Snack Time: If you haven’t seen the video version of JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” yet, it’s on YouTube. Peep below. But if you aren’t familiar with all the visual representation in the short, check out this breakdown.

Dessert: Statik Selektah and Joey Badass have some new bangers out. Perfect for midsummer chillin’.