A toppled Confederate statue lies on the ground on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Durham, N.C. Activists on Monday evening used a rope to pull down the monument outside a Durham courthouse. The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Va, over the weekend.

I get emails. I send emails in reply.

Durham, North Carolina, ain’t messing around. Instead of letting their government get involved in tearing down a Confederate statue, residents did it themselves in plain view of everyone. And the memes that came out of that act are nothing short of amazing. Not only is a dude on the City Council dunking on people in his official email correspondence with constituents (see above), but folks are posing for pictures with the toppled monument, which is legitimately inspiring. But the best one, of course, involved Bubbachuck.

The Bachelor is back, this time in Paradise. Let’s not forget what happened over the offseason, if you will, which was that production of the show was shut down since a situation that unfolded between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios was deemed inappropriate for the show. It was addressed on the program in a very strange manner, one that involved a) nearly showing the whole encounter and b) teasing it the entire show as if it were just some garden-variety controversy. Once again, it felt super slimy. Here’s a recap of the first episode.

It’s a well-known fact that strip clubs have some of the best food in Atlanta. Some would say the best chefs in the city, period, work at dancing establishments. There was a time when that would sound ridiculous, but when people tell you they’re going to the spot to eat the food, that’s the 2017 version of someone saying they subscribe to Playboy magazine to read the articles (which was a thing, for a while). Nonetheless, BET is capitalizing on this, and Yung Joc is hosting Plates and Poles, which highlights that culture.

The sports journalism business is hard. As is all of journalism. But in sports, because you have such a structured setup of teams, leagues, wins and losses, any coverage of a team has to be thorough by default for the effort to be worth anyone’s time. SB Nation built an empire on people basically doing that work for free or on a quasi-volunteer basis. Well, as it turns out, that system is pretty unfair and might actually violate labor laws. Here’s an in-depth look at how it all works.

Coffee Break: There were a lot of rebukes sent the president’s way Monday. Stephen Colbert’s was funny, and Jimmy Fallon’s was a tad disingenuous because we all know who ruffled Trump’s hair on TV after he called all Mexicans racist. But Seth Myers’ was the best. Period.

This statement from Seth Meyers is a real statement from someone who has spoken strongly against Trump throughout.

Snack Time: We’re coming up on the end of summer, which means fall is around the corner. Which means that it’s time to get your pumpkin spice game up, whether you like it or not.

Dessert: Cardi B might drop a Spanish version of Bodak Yellow. God bless her soul.