1:50 PMAlthough The Morning Roast is coming to a close, it doesn’t mean you’ll get any less of Mina Kimes and Domonique Foxworth. The two are launching a football podcast called Nickel Package, which is guaranteed to rock.

Enjoy MINORITY THURSDAY of the Nickel Package. It has 2 be twice as good as the other days. Its the rule @minakimes https://t.co/oDOPwnYnDE — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) August 31, 2017

Things are getting scarier in Houston. Now that we’re in the phase of just basically dealing with all the damage the flooding has done after the storm, certain things and buildings are proving to be unsustainable. One such situation unfolded at a chemical plant where there was an explosion, leading to a rise of black smoke. Apparently, what shot into the sky this time is supposed to be relatively harmless, but that doesn’t mean the next time it will be. That’s a terrifying prospect on many levels, but officials are doing everything they can.

It’s a known fact that when it comes to black folks, police behave differently. Over the past five years, we’ve seen a light shined on officers shooting and killing innocent black people, to the point that the basic concept of a traffic stop ending up with someone dead is now burned in our brains so intensely. But what we don’t usually hear is an officer straight-out admitting that when it comes to lethal force, that’s only reserved for us. Welp, one cop in Georgia said that out loud, to an actual person, in real life. Seriously? Wow.

Thursday is the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. I don’t exactly remember it like it was yesterday, but I do recall how it shocked the globe and sent many into a world of obsession with the English monarchy. Diana was with her lover Dodi Fayed at the time of the car crash that took her life. It was a bombshell news event that changed the way we viewed the concept of paparazzi and how they did their jobs. Take a look back at who she was on the day of her death, two decades later.

You might not remember Zina Garrison. But back before the Williams sisters came along, she was one of the most prominent black women on the tennis tour. My dad was a huge fan of hers. It almost seems weird to think seeing black women succeed in tennis was rare back then, but it’s true. She also happens to be from Houston. Like most people, her life has been completely flipped upside down by Hurricane Harvey, and this story about how she’s managing it all is really eye-opening.

Coffee Break: If you know anything about the Ball family, you know that the kid whose demeanor is most like father LaVar’s is LaMelo. He’s got the swag, the hair and, in general, the look that will absolutely make him a star in the future. Well, now he’s the first high school kid with his own shoe.

Snack Time: GIFs are pretty easy to make as is, but this Polaroid-like camera that makes them for you also looks like a really fun toy for parties.

Dessert: If this is true, it might be the greatest glo-up of all time. Wow.