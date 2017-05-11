LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 28: Actor Dwayne Johnson speaks at Paramount Pictures’ presentation highlighting its 2017 summer and beyond during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

6:55 AM“Dwayne Johnson for President!” screams the headline of the this month’s GQ cover story. In it, Caity Weaver profiles the man who most came to know from his time as a wrestler, which he’s since leveraged into being one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The idea isn’t a new one, if you’ve been following the “which celebrities could actually do this” thinking since Donald Trump was elected to the Oval Office.

While it’s cute, completely viable and ultimately probably a good idea, there’s one problem — he’s too late.

Ultimately, this will be the bizarre reverse effect of the Trump administration. The “celebrity turned politician” avenue is now so sullied that the hit one’s reputation would take by entering a national campaign is not worth the value of winning.

Not to be a downer on such a fun prospect, but think about it. It isn’t about the specific politics of The Donald’s time in the Oval Office. It’s about the fact that America has been exposed and educated on how hard the job is and how embarrassing it can be when someone who hasn’t been involved in the process is suddenly in office. The likelihood that the U.S. population is willing to turn over the dignity of the position again to someone who they know only from movies is extremely slim.

Don’t get me wrong: I love Dwayne Johnson. For my money, he’s this country’s greatest export. But the time for this to ever really make sense has passed. Obama broke the line of old white guys as commanders-in-chief world. Lord knows where we’d be as a nation at that point if Hillary had won, but that clearly doesn’t matter now.

As far as celebrities who’ve mentioned they’re considering a run for Pennsylvania Avenue in the past year, Johnson is probably the best candidate, politically speaking. The hardest thing in the world to do is to get people to like you, and he excels at that in ways that are really quite remarkable. Nobody has a problem with Johnson.

Elsewhere around the celebrity dial, Chris Rock joked about it, but when Oprah Winfrey brought it up, more ears perked. It wasn’t exactly clear whether this was said in jest, but obviously her popularity and ability to put people in places to succeed is pretty unparalleled.

Which is to say, what a bummer. The idea of Johnson becoming an American president is one that’s hard not to like. While Ronald Reagan was an actor before becoming governor of California on his way to the White House, he was never the star that any of the aforementioned people are.

There is another position that suits Johnson well though, if he’s considering public office: vice president.