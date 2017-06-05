NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 17: A catfish is shown on the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo on the ice prior to game three of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks, held on April 17, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

12:18 PMI just want everyone to know that Domonique Foxworth wore a tremendous suit on First Take on Wednesday. He’s out here looking like the early-service preacher, and I’m very here for it.

“You used to call me on my cellphone. Late night when you needed my love.” As much as those Drake lyrics might have changed the game on the after-hours “shoot your shot” circuit, they’re not a way of business for a sitting president. There are rules to this game, and random personal phone calls from world leaders are not a part of it. Also, President Donald Trump’s tweet game is a little shaky these days, complete with really bad typos that turn into memes. Tuesday night, he dropped the word “covfefe” on the world, which makes me laugh more than it should, probably.

My aunt is a Jehovah’s Witness. She has been my whole life. It’s the kind of thing that really creates awkward social moments on every level, if you don’t know. I went to a function of theirs once, when I was like 12, and it was beyond memorable. In France, no less. I did not join the faith. My point is, if you’ve interacted with any Witnesses beyond a discussion on your doorstep, you realize that it’s a fascinating existence. They don’t celebrate birthdays, for one. That said, here are 10 questions you always wanted to ask them.

‘Catfish’ is a weird word these days. The meaning of it changed drastically once MTV got involved, but when it comes to Nashville, Tennessee, it’s different. They have a hockey team there, and as their way of paying homage to hockey’s culture, they throw catfish on the ice every now and again. In Detroit, aka Hockeytown, they throw squid on the ice. It’s a dope remix for a town that’s still cementing its legacy. And in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, a Predators fan threw a catfish on the ice in Pittsburgh. He was being charged, but they dropped them. Hero.

I’m officially obsessed with the Ball family. I’m not quite a stan, but I’m certainly ready to be there when this team succeeds. Whether that happens soon or not, we’ll see. Perhaps my dream of them becoming one with the Kardashians will come to fruition. Until then, we just have to watch them play basketball. And when it comes to Lonzo, he’s apparently got a one-track mind for the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s working out for them, and a date is set: June 7. Alert the media — this is as important a sporting event in Los Angeles as there’s been in years.

Free Food

Coffee Break: You know what’s a luxury in my life? Going out to lunch. Not to mention that I have a bit of cultural stigma that comes with it after years of being told that I was “out to lunch” on many ideas. That said, it’s just not something that our generation does that much anymore, which is a real shame.

Snack Time: Here’s what you should never ever do if you are not black: use the N-word. And if you’re out here trying to run for office, if you do use it, do not defend said usage. That’s foul.

Dessert: If you’re a journalism nerd, this will be important to you.