Jeff Sessions is in some serious trouble. The man who grinned and laughed his way through his Senate confirmation hearing to become U.S. attorney general is accused of having had contact with the Russian ambassador, but did not disclose said information. Mind you, he was then a Trump adviser and he said he had no contact with the Russians at all. He’s also on the commission designed to oversee whether Russia interfered in U.S. elections. Yeah, that’s not good. This is not going to end anytime soon. Some want him to resign. Also, check this out.

When news first broke that Beau Biden’s widow was dating his brother, people jumped with reaction. Beau, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, died from brain cancer in 2015 and was a veteran with a budding political career when he died. His brother, Hunter, recently separated from his wife with whom he has three daughters. Between the two tragedies, apparently the two found a connection and have the blessing of the family. On the surface it seems a tad weird, but considering the circumstances, it’s not. Great sitcom premise, though.

Rachel Dolezal is completely bugging. You remember her, right? The woman who claimed to be “transracial” after trying to pass as a black person and heading up an NAACP chapter? Well, her life took a bit of a twist. She lost her job and is on food stamps (no shame in that, btw), but she’s taken things a bit further by changing her name. And not just any old name, she’s reportedly changed it to, wait for it, Nkechi Amare Diallo. Please, hold your applause. I mean look, I’m sorry, but come on. I’m having a hard time taking this seriously.

The trade deadline passed in the NHL, if you weren’t paying attention. And while we’re not going to chalk talk all the transactions across the ice, there is one particular story that we are extremely interested in. P.K. Subban, one of the top five stars in the league, is coming back to Montreal for the first time since being traded to Nashville. Nobody really knows why he was dealt to begin with, but when a Canadian player who happens to be black is viewed as a little too flashy for a franchise’s taste, who knows. His reception oughta be interesting.

Coffee Break: When we first saw Gary from Chicago on the Academy Awards stage, he was just another prank victim who was really into taking pictures of things on his smartphone. It was adorable, in an old black family kind of way. Turns out he’s got quite the backstory, which is an interesting look at how sentencing and rehab can work.

Snack Time: There are disturbing death cases. Then there’s the case of a Muslim teen found hanged in the woods. It was initially ruled a suicide. Now the family is asking the FBI to investigate. Very troubling.

