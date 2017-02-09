4:19 PMStephen Curry has always been that likable guy. His dad was in the league. We’ve known him since he was a child shooting buckets during Charlotte Hornets pregames and his family life seems like something straight out of a Disney sitcom. He has never really been the guy to rock the boat, from a controversy standpoint. Then someone asked him about the president.

Curry didn’t waste his shot. He straight-up called President Donald Trump an ass, in so many words. Under Armour owner Kevin Plank called Trump “an asset” to the country, and the Golden State Warriors star said, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et.’ ” Well now.

To be fair to Plank, he gave his star player a serious explanation as to why he said what he did. Basically, he felt like from a business standpoint, whatever the real estate magnate-turned-commander in chief was likely to do was going to help the company, all the other stuff aside. But for a company like Under Armour, which is still trying to knock Nike off of its perch from a global brand iconography standpoint, having your owner seemingly aligned with a much maligned president is a tough place to be.

It’s particularly difficult when the face of your franchise is one of the most likable people in American sports and he isn’t on the same page. UA is major, but it certainly can’t afford to lose Curry, one of the brand’s top endorsers. It’s worth pointing out that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is also a UA guy and we all know what his history is as far as making this country great again.

“At Under Armour, our culture has always been about optimism, teamwork, and unity,” Plank wrote in the statement looking to clarify his views. “We have engaged with both the prior and the current administrations in advocating on business issues that we believe are in the best interests of our consumers, teammates, and shareholders. Kevin Plank was recently invited at the request of the President of the United States, to join the American Manufacturing Council as part of a distinguished group of business leaders. He joined CEOs from companies such as Dow Chemical, Dell, Ford, GE and Tesla among others, to begin an important dialogue around creating jobs in America. We believe it is important for Under Armour to be a part of that discussion.”

So, basically, he wanted to show Trump some love for doing the same for him. Understandable, but if the #BoycottUnderArmour hashtag is any indication of how far that strategy will take you, Plank might want to do better when it comes to protecting his house.