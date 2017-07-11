10:52 AMProps are due for the people working behind the scenes on The Bachelorette. They can craft a teaser like nobody’s business and have millions of people running full-speed to their TVs at 7:59 p.m., tripping over LEGO bricks and last week’s laundry to get a sneak peek at the drama about to unfold. Thing is, the teasers rarely deliver, and Monday night was no exception to the glaring disconnect between the teasers’ A-plus editing and the downright confusing editing of the show itself.

Case in point:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW????? ARE YOU KIDDING. YOU MADE US THINK HE DID SOMETHING TO RACHEL #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/huXibYWpDo — BACH🌹🌹🌹 (@theBachelorx) July 11, 2017

OK, maybe that’s what the show was going for when it duped us into thinking Peter, aka gap-tooth bae, had Rachel crying her eyes out. Who would have guessed that he was just telling a weirdly vague story about the time he broke a girl’s heart? But here’s what I’m really getting at:

Ok Matt and I just met. And Rachel is crying. And Matt is leaving. And now I'm sad Matt, who I just met, is leaving.😭😭#wtf #TheBachelorette — bachelorAF (@BachelorAF) July 11, 2017

#TheBachelorette

Adam: my relationship is probably the strongest out of anyone in the house

Me: pic.twitter.com/WFeODhNoaN — maria 💖 (@mariavmo) July 11, 2017

Guys idk why but I love this guy. Maybe it's because he hasn't said a word all season and in the top 6. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0l2jyGT9R6 — Anna Meskishvili (@ameskish) July 11, 2017

The running joke all season has been the success of Matt and Adam, the shadows of the competition. For real, who are these guys? Every week Rachel has given each of these two men a rose, and every week we’re left wondering what she could possibly see in these men with whom she’s spent a total of two on-screen minutes. But then this oh-so predictable episode aired, and both men were sent home. Good riddance, right? Except, not so fast.

Our girl Rach, knowing what was to come, seemed visibly upset as both Adam and Matt brought up sweet memories of them together that we have never seen. Like, legitimately cute moments. Matt actually seemed like a cool guy, and Bachelor nation wept as he got into the limo (with the champagne flute, what a legend), but we didn’t know why we were weeping! We don’t know this man! If the editors on this show are going to include crazy heartfelt moments like that, they need to give us the backstory, full stop. Do better, ABC.

Bryan editing and rehearsing his lines for this date #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nPkiUagVrS — CandiceB🌹🍷 (@CandiceBridge1) July 11, 2017

At the end of this (again, insanely predictable) episode, Bryan, Peter, Dean and Eric are the last men standing. The first three make sense. Eric, though? Rachel is as annoyed by him as she was with Josiah (remember him?), but he stays. After Bryan, Peter and Dean got their one-on-one roses, I’m sure Rachel could have just ended right there, but she had to give one more out to one of three equally unappealing prospects. Heck, why not pick the black guy? Keeps the dream alive for everyone hoping a brotha wins.

Highly doubt that will happen though. Can’t wait for these hometown dates.