Accomplished Texas attorney Rachel Lindsay takes a recess from the courtroom to start her search for happily ever after in the 13th edition of ABC’s hit series, “The Bachelorette,” premiering at a special time, MONDAY, MAY 22 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.

Rachel Lindsay’s season is about to be lit; here’s a breakdown of the contestants

12:48 PMShoutout to Amy Kaufman for thread-tweeting the contestants of the newest season of The Bachelorette, starring office fave Rachel Lindsay. Honestly, I’m shocked they found this many black people to sign up for this show. I always assumed they just couldn’t find any, since The Bachelor/Bachelorette is really white people-ish. But no more! As an avid consumer of trash TV, I have some thoughts. Here are my genuine reactions as I scrolled down the incredibly diverse but to-be-honest-not-as-sexy-as-I-was-hoping list.

Adam, 27, is a real estate agent who says the most romantic present he has ever received was a threesome. "It was my birthday." pic.twitter.com/26vJR49FYY — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Adam, 27, is a freak, and I’m a lil freaked out by it.

Alex, 28, is an information systems supervisor who once ate a live salamander and says his favorite "artist" is @TheRock. pic.twitter.com/e9MuV3LwGQ — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Alex, 28, says his favorite artist is The Rock. OK, I guess. Great hair, though.

Anthony, 26, is an education software manager who says he has "virtually no limits" in the bedroom "once the connection is there." pic.twitter.com/tUjuJvZLIv — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Anthony, 26. Not a fan of bald guys. The scalp doesn’t do it for me. This take gets mixed reactions from the people in the office, but I don’t care.

Blake E, 31, is an aspiring drummer whose fav childhood memory is horseback riding camp. He also doesn't think parking ticket ppl have souls pic.twitter.com/iCJujQ9d3t — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Blake E, 31, isn’t making it past the first rose ceremony. Speaking of rose ceremonies, I honestly thought they got like, cuff links or something. But Clinton tells me that they definitely get roses. Yay for gender neutrality!

Blake K., 29, is a U.S. Marine veteran who says that if he was stranded on a "dessert" island, he'd want it to be made of Chipotle. pic.twitter.com/Qa40ulWySu — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Blake K., 29, looks like office cutie Justin McCraw. Not even kidding. Which means Blake will also be the office fav and we’re all rooting for him.

Brady, 29, is a male model who says the most romantic gift he has ever received is Lululemon sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/8CKOdLAZxQ — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Brady, 29. Meh. Second white guy I’ve seen with this haircut so far. Something tells me I’ll be seeing more.

Bryan, 37 (!), is a chiropractor who says the wildest thing he's ever done in the bedroom is "handcuffs, blindfolds, hot wax or balcony sex" pic.twitter.com/5p57vDfTt7 — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Bryan, 37, is also a freak! Gotta love a man who knows what he wants.

Bryce, 30, is a firefighter who "could see himself being" Matthew McConaughey. His dream job would be "Professional Instagrammer." pic.twitter.com/ATUpkcVgPs — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Bryce, 30. A firefighter. Crimson Chin. I used to date a firefighter. He was crazy, though. I’m hoping Bryce isn’t also crazy, but Clinton says being crazy is a prerequisite for the job.

Dean, 26, is a startup recruiter who has "Righteous" tattooed on his inner lip. He thinks marriage is "an institutionalized sham." pic.twitter.com/LAvik3f6yw — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Dean, 26, is woke bae, but he’s not cute enough to make it past the first rose ceremony.

DeMario, 30, is an exec recruiter who wants a lion named Denzel. He likes attention, but "not like '07 B. Spears attention or 2011 Sheen." pic.twitter.com/k4JUxZqIlD — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

DeMario, 30. Another black guy! With a black name! And he wants a lion named Denzel, which is super black! And he made a Britney Spears joke! (fun fact: I’m a B. Spears stan.) Love this guy already.

Diggy, 31, is a senior inventory analyst who once slept with a girl and then pretended he was asleep when she found out her bro was missing. pic.twitter.com/TBqoMgKdst — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Diggy, 31. He looks like he’s a senior inventory analyst, which isn’t a bad thing. 😏

Eric, 29, is a personal trainer who says his favorite soft drink/juice is "green drink." pic.twitter.com/4OZznNSMfn — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Eric, 29. Already I think this is the most black guys I’ve ever seen on this show, and I’m not even done yet.

Fred, 27, is an executive assistant who says there are times he gets aroused at work and has to go back to his desk to avoid being noticed. pic.twitter.com/rNsCK6gefw — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Fred, 27. Hello there, Carlton Banks. Goodbye, Carlton Banks. Next.

Grant, 29, is an emergency medicine physician who once had a stomach bug in Peru and pooped in a "cut open 2-liter coke bottle" on a bus. pic.twitter.com/j4VsZzNK5s — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Grant, 29. Dorky cute, and he’s a doctor! Something tells me Rachel is gonna like him.

Iggy, 30, is a consulting firm CEO who once "got a boner during a board meeting" and had to present sitting down. pic.twitter.com/3EZmV1xwpm — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Iggy, 30. Little bit of a weirdo judging from his bio, but maybe he can get a cool thing going with Diggy. Wonder if they did that on purpose.

Jack Stone, 32, is an attorney whose favorite flower is tulips because they are basically "roses without thorns." pic.twitter.com/dHWR2D2btL — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

@AmyKinLA I guess describing him having the dead eyes of a sociopath wouldn't make him endearing to the key demo. — john beltrami (@worldbreaker84) May 18, 2017

Jack, 32. Can’t put my finger on it, but something’s off about this guy. It’s in the eyes.

Jamey, 32, is a sales account executive who says he does not have female friends and wants his ideal date to look like "a model." pic.twitter.com/GJxNgXu01G — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Jamey, 32. Looks just like last year’s runner-up Robby Hayes. Probably won’t go very far.

Jedidiah, 35, is an ER physician who once had sex just off the continental divide on a glacier in the mountains. "Good pens" make him happy. pic.twitter.com/An1Mk6W4Yv — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Jedidiah, 35. Most likely a preacher’s kid. Also probably my soulmate because I, too, am a bit of a pen snob. Wish you were cuter, Jed!

Jonathan, 31, is a "Tickle Monster" who has sand from the beach all over his house floor. His favorite 3 singers are Elvis/Britney/Flo Rida. pic.twitter.com/EpPn5p6dqq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Jonathan, 31. “Tickle Monster”?! Why would you tell people that! Definitely serial killer. But I’m torn, because he’s also a Britney fan. I’d be one of his victims. Go over to his house to have a Britney Spears listening party, and then he tickles me to death.

Josiah, 28, is a prosecuting attorney who was once catfished by a girl who showed up on their date pregnant. He once had sex in his office. pic.twitter.com/ZNE40ptpR5 — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Josiah, 28. Wonder who he had sex with…

Kenny, 35, is a professional wrestler who says he and @TheRock are "very much alike." He once had sex with a wife while her husband watched. pic.twitter.com/GF7R7mhgzw — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Kenny, 35, is a pro wrestler who says he and Dwayne Johnson are “very much alike.” Gotta disagree there, buddy, but I smell a bromance with Alex happening.

@TheRock Kyle, 26, is a marketing consultant who isn't sure what gluten is or "what food it lives in" but selects glutenfree menu options when he can pic.twitter.com/8oqIW0DLxY — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Kyle, 26, is a very specific kind of person I intensely dislike. But he’s cute, so Rachel might keep him around even though he won’t stop talking about gluten.

Lee, 30, is a singer/songwriter who says he is a "'pleaser' under wraps!" His favorite actor is Matthew McConaughey. pic.twitter.com/vgoaOmzMaC — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Lee, 30. If this were speed dating, it’d be a hard pass for me.

Lucas, 30, is a "Whaboom" (seriously) who says his ideal mate would look like Belle, Cinderella, the Little Mermaid or Jessica Rabbit. pic.twitter.com/N1iO0Pn1rI — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Lucas, 30, is a man who doesn’t know what he wants because those cartoon characters bear ZERO similarities to one another. Also stop fantasizing about cartoons, Lucas. (I’m a hypocrite, though, because Aladdin is bae.)

Matt, 32, is a construction sales rep who says one of his favorite groups is Train because they stand the "test of time." pic.twitter.com/ytLxD7Er79 — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Matt, 32. Finally found the answer to my question regarding how and why Train is so popular.

Michael, 26, is a former pro bball player (in Bulgaria) who follows a Paleo diet and has seen each episode of "Martin" more than 100 times. pic.twitter.com/KfVy8XOhAL — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Michael, 26, wasn’t good enough for the NBA, so he’s automatically on the wacker side of the black guys this season.

Milton, 31, is a hotel recreation supervisor who wants to be "discovered" on "The Bachelorette." "Everyone tells me I'm made for TV/movies." pic.twitter.com/DLDDXsBzUH — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Milton, 31. Wack. Just wack.

Mohit, 26, is a product manager who once used Tabasco in the bedroom. His favorite childhood memory is meeting the Power Rangers. pic.twitter.com/2s9prxAcDP — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Mohit, 26. My first reaction: There’s an Indian guy?! But I’d like to amend that to “South Asian,” because I really don’t know. But I’m excited! He looks way older than 26, though. Not that that’s a bad thing. …

Peter, 31, is a business owner who thinks it "just seems so easy" to be a professional football player. He is scared of standing on a cliff. pic.twitter.com/mM1kUKNGIS — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Peter, 31, knows nothing about football and so is automatically a loser in my eyes. On this show and in life.

Rob, 30, is a law student who once had blonde highlights and diamond studs. He would like to be Superman because they are both U.S. aliens. pic.twitter.com/4DA4WDWacw — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Rob, 30. Justin Timberlake also had blond highlights and diamond studs, so I can’t judge. Everybody glows up.

Will, 28, is a sales manager who says he is unwilling to be a woman's second choice. He has a tattoo of an angel wing on his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/hNlbQx075P — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 17, 2017

Will, 28. I don’t think he knows what show he signed up for.

I’ll be live- tweeting @yerraaa every Monday. Can’t wait for this reality show so I can ignore real real life! The season premiere of The Bachelorette airs Monday May 22 on ABC.