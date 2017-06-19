4:13 PMSo, Saturday afternoon I was sitting on my couch and I got a phone call from one Mina Kimes. She doesn’t usually call me on the actual telephone, so I figured something different was up. She was in the area and was having technical difficulties with her remote unit, and before she finished getting that out I started celebrating that she was going to be in studio with us! You have to understand, this doesn’t happen.

We’ve managed to do this show every week with two of us in the same place, or sometimes none of us in the same place, so for us to all be in the same room is a real treat. Particularly when it’s not the bright lights of Bristol. Anyways, it was a blast, but speaking of technical duties, the show got cut off with a half-hour left. Alas.

Hour 1

Things got off to a fast start because I had the weekend Uber ride from hell. After recapping our weekends, Domonique Foxworth voiced his displeasure that Mina was even considering not coming into studio, considering how close she was to us in proximity. Once they sorted out that little spat, I got to break out my new drop, which is fun because it’s from a TV show that I enjoyed tremendously: Happy Endings.

Other than that we broke down the NBA’s draft situation, which was fresh off the Celtics trading their No. 1 overall pick to the 76ers. We also recapped the Petty Olympics between LeBron James and Draymond Green, which has made this gap between the Finals and the draft far more bearable.

Lastly, of course, the NFL came up, because it always does. I asked the question of whether the Patriots are going to eventually be considered the most accomplished franchise in the history of the NFL, because a Steelers linebacker seems to think them being a superteam is problematic for the league. Newsflash: It’s not.

Hour 2

Can we show some love to Sam Hinkie? The former Philadelphia 76ers GM and president has been vindicated in his quest to make that team relevant again, even though he got fired. They got the young guys, they’ve got another top pick, and now everyone’s excited. Good for them, and for him too.

We also had as a guest Brian Custer of Showtime Boxing, joining to talk about the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight — if you want to call it that. After that, we continued to break down the NBA draft with ESPN draft insider Chad Ford.

Domonique, the only father in the group, closed out with the Top 5 worst dad gifts, in honor of Father’s Day.

Hour 3

After resetting the NBA talk, we got into the latest from the Bachelor in Paradise situation, which is really not good. The production has been shut down, and DeMario and Corinne are locked in a strange circumstance that involves a dispute over consent. Nothing good about that at all.

Enjoy!