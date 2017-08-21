11:16 AMClinton managed to actually make it to the first hour of the show this time around, so all three members of the gang were around this week.

Hour 1

While all sorts of teams are finding themselves with players looking to protest the national anthem in one way or the other, we tend to forget the NFL relaxed its on-field celebration rules this offseason too. Which means that we just might see a situation in which you get a team full of dudes after a touchdown doing something America isn’t ready for. Like a black power fist.

Otherwise, the crew talked about the potential for the NFL players to strike and the city of Boston’s reaction to Red Sox owner John Henry looking to rename Yawkey Way behind Fenway Park, and Clinton recapped his last week hosting The Dan Le Batard Show, in which he interviewed three contestants from The Bachelorette.

Hour 2

The highlight of the hour was ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Herm Edwards joining us from Bristol, Connecticut. We talked about all the young quarterbacks around the league and their struggles, and Coach pointed out that Washington’s NFL franchise is basically completely doomed.

Other than that, Domonique decided to drop a huge f-bomb on the show previously, and we now have a new thing to call the show: the clean bathroom of ESPN Radio.

Hour 3

If you don’t know, Clinton was a pretty serious baseball player in his youth, so the Little League World Series is a big deal in his world for obvious reasons. After explaining all that to the squad, they talked to ESPN MLB Radio analyst Chris Singleton about the MLB Little League Classic, the Sunday Night Baseball game between the Cardinals and Pirates. A big league game in a minor league park is a great idea, and it was even more interesting to watch.

We also talked about the baseball umpires standing up in solidarity to verbal abuse, which led to a whole other discussion about whether they are needed at all in the game. Clinton took a very different stance from Domonique and Mina.

Enjoy!