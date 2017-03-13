Michael Brown Sr. (center) leads a march from the location where his son, Michael Brown Jr., was shot and killed to Normandy High School, where his son was a student, to mark the anniversary of his death on Aug. 8, 2015, in Ferguson, Missouri. Brown Jr. was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9, 2014. His death sparked months of sometimes violent protests in Ferguson and drew nationwide focus on police treatment of black suspects.

What if I told you that the entire of the case against Ferguson, Missouri’s Mike Brown was built on a lie? Some of you would say that such a thing was obvious. Others would say that you needed proof. Probably even more of you would say that regardless of whether he committed a petty crime, he certainly didn’t deserve to be shot dead in the street by a police officer.

Now, we know what happened the day before Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson killed Brown. To review, in case you forgot about the shooting that sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement, the entire situation started like this. Wilson was responding to a robbery call when he approached Brown. That exchange clearly ended with Brown dead and bleeding in the street, with Wilson stating that he feared for his life and thus had to kill him.

If you are surprised that the police lied about #MikeBrown, you're one of the reasons the protests in #Ferguson & beyond were so necessary. — Sam White (@samwhiteout) March 12, 2017

Mike Brown was in a bodega trading weed for cigars. Weed, you know the stuff making dispensaries millions of dollars? That stuff. — Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) March 12, 2017

But as for the case, there’s new evidence from a movie by filmmaker Jason Pollock called Stranger Fruit, which shows the initial purpose of stopping Brown at all might be in question, thus leading to a couple different problems. No. 1: Why did the police call this a strong-arm robbery to begin with? And, secondly, how is it possible this video is just now coming to light?

This New York Times story explains the blow by blow, but the gist of it is that Brown returned the next day to pick up something that was his based on an arrangement made earlier. He didn’t just walk in cold off the street and decide to start arguing and pushing people to steal cigars. One can see how omitting that large part of the story would be critical in smearing someone’s name, which is exactly the tactic that leads grand juries to not charge officers in fatal shootings. The law enforcement official gets the benefit of the doubt, while the victim who can no longer speak for himself is painted as “no angel.”

Mind you, this is all predicated on the notion that even if he had done all this, would it have been reasonable to gun him down in the street? It was not. After the nation protested and people started whipping out cellphones everywhere in order to protect themselves, we see it happen with enough regularity to give major pause. Not that black folks haven’t been telling people this for years — but whatever.

I don't understand why the Mike Brown video is being treated as a revelation. He shouldn't have been harassed and murdered to begin with — That Fat Azz Dude (@themrd81) March 12, 2017

I DONT 👏🏿NEED 👏🏿TO 👏🏿SEE 👏🏿ANY 👏🏿NEW FOOTAGE 👏🏿ABOUT 👏🏿MIKE 👏🏿BROWN 👏🏿TO KNOW 👏🏿THAT HE 👏🏿DID NOT 👏🏿DESEVE 👏🏿TO DIE 👏🏿ON 👏🏿AUGUST 9TH 2014! — Gazi Kodzo (@GaziKodzo) March 12, 2017

Whether he robbed a store or not, Brown’s life was stolen from him. The fact that he didn’t rob it and everyone at an official level knew it and did their best to suppress it is only more heartbreaking in the context of the value of black life.