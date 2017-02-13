3:00 PMThe Morning Roast went well Sunday, which I’m sure you weren’t listening to because you were probably on your way to church. We talked about Kevin Durant/Russell Westbrook, James Dolan and, of course, The Bachelor. Listen in.

Here’s the thing about being president: it’s a full-time job. It’s not only that, it’s the kind of gig that encompasses your entire life and doesn’t just serve as a 9-to-5. So, if you’re in the business of entertaining people at your home, the duties of being commander in chief might cut into your ability to be a host. Of course, when you’re running for the position, there’s sort of an assumption that you’ll give all that up in order to properly execute the gig. Alas, President Donald Trump need not bother with such details, he just takes official calls at the dinner table. Then crashes weddings.

If you didn’t see Saturday Night Live last weekend, you missed a good one. Melissa McCarthy played Sean Spicer again, and this time, wore pumps, which was hilarious. There was also Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Trump in The People’s Court, which certainly made me laugh. Then, I read this story about how the Trump bit is getting old for the show. Mind you, this story entirely failed to mention the best sketch of the program, which was Leslie Jones’ internal battle about how a black woman could never play the role of the president.

I barely watched the Grammys on Sunday night. I should have done more, I wanted to. I normally do. But I didn’t. I caught up with it on the internet today, and I’m not at all surprised to hear that Beyoncé didn’t win an award that she should have. So, when Adele won the award for album of the year, all she did was talk about Queen Bey. Needless to say, that made things a tad awkward. Seriously, how bad is your voting process when the very people who win the awards step onstage and tell the world that they don’t deserve them?

Beyoncé and Solange both had #1 albums, most highly acclaimed #1 albums, and won grammys in the last 12 months pic.twitter.com/JSVHuPHt7r — Beyoncé's Apprentice (@TrellBeyLike) February 12, 2017

Derek Jeter has been off the market for some time, but now, he’s making other steps. The former New York Yankees shortstop and his wife Hannah Davis are expecting their first child. Jeets slowing down and turning into a normal relationship dude is just the worst for the rest of us. What are you supposed to do when you run into this guy at the dog park or in the parking lot of your daycare? You can’t just have normal convos with him like his life relates to yours. Even for other rich people and other athletes, this guy is on another level. Anyways, congratulations you crazy kids.

Free Food

Coffee Break: There was a time when I thought Lil Yachty was just a genuinely creative kid who liked to sing on records. Now, he’s a full-blown merchandising machine, as evidence by the commercial he did with Carly Rae Jepsen that aired Sunday night. Seriously, watch this thing.

Snack Time: I don’t particularly care about this song, but the cover art for this project from Don Trip and Starlito is nothing short of tremendous and the songs are pretty good, too, if you’re into this trap life.

Dessert: Cee-Lo has completely lost the plot creatively, but these photos of him are pretty funny.