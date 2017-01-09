20 Questions: Odell Beckham Jr.’s butter fingers, and are we ready for the Australian Open?

Need to catch up with what’s happening in the world of sports and pop culture? Don’t worry, I got you.

1. Meryl Streep’s brilliance could never be diminished or overstated, but were you also slightly offended at the jab taken at MMA during her headline-making Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes?

2. Were the African-American women who helped land a man on the moon, and real-life inspiration behind the film “Hidden Figures,” hidden in plain sight?

3. Which teams are your picks for best and worst in the NFL?

4. Oops, he did it again, and again. Is New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s daytrip to Miami to blame for his multiple drops during Sunday’s 25-point Wild Card game loss against Green Bay?

5. What could be greater than Aaron Rodgers’ most recent Hail Mary touchdown pass?

6. What can each of the eight remaining NFL playoff teams expect in the divisional round?

7. What if nobody wants MLB outfielder Jose Bautista?

8. What does the world’s most decorated Olympian have in common with the greatest basketball player on the planet?

9. How has the recent violence in Turkey affected WNBA players who are currently living and playing in the country?

10. Is it the shoes? It’s gotta be the shoes. See why Regis Jesuit high school basketball player Francesca Belibi is trending on social media.

11. An archer shooting an arrow with her feet, while balancing on her hands is a “thing“? Wow.

12. What does a three-time Olympian Lolo Jones keep in her bag?

13. What happens when two soccer players kick an exercise ball at each other at full force?

14. With the move to Lyon, how has pressure shifted for Alex Morgan?

15. Who is the woman behind the University of Virginia’s Cavman mascot?

16. Parents, are you letting your kids take the lead this year? Here’s why you should consider it.

17. Grayson Allen’s suspension lasted only one game. Did Coach K make the right call?

18. As we anticipate the start of the Australian Open, is it already time for Serena Williams and Roger Federer fans to panic?

19. How did Russian cyberattacks influence WADA’s doping investigation?

20. The college football national championship game kicks off on Monday night. Who do you have — Alabama or Clemson?

Shana Renee is the founder and editor-in-chief of All Sports Everything and a passionate New York Jets, Knicks and Yankees fan. Follow her sports talk on Twitter at @ItsShanaRenee.

This article is featured on espnW.com