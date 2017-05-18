The 2016-17 All-NBA snub team: Paul George, Kyrie Irving and more would make our squad

Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers reacts to a call during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 7, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George may feel like he has 30 million reasons not to talk to the media ever again.

George was not among the 15 players named to the 2016-17 All-NBA first-, second- and third-teams on Thursday. The four-time NBA All-Star would have been eligible to receive a designated player exception super max contract extension paying $210 million over five years had he made an All-NBA team this year. The Pacers can now offer a five-year, $180 million extension, which is $30 million less than they could have offered George had he made an All-NBA squad. Another NBA team could offer a four-year, $133 million pact if he becomes a free agent in 2018.

But there is some good news, as George did get named to The Undefeated’s 2016-17 All-NBA fourth team, which comes with the reward of “dad hat” from The Undefeated, made popular by actual All-NBA selection Kevin Durant and not for sale publicly. Just let us know where to send it, and enjoy. And if you’re an NBA star who still didn’t make it to the fourth team, just assume you’re on the fifth.

Here is the 2016-17 All-NBA fourth team as determined by The Undefeated:

Guard: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers, 25.2 ppg, 5.8 apg, 3.2 rpg

Irving has the NBA’s best handle, is perhaps the league’s most clutch player and may be the toughest point guard to defend. He is the biggest All-NBA snub.

Guard: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers, 27.0 ppg, 5.9 apg, 4.9 rpg

Lillard put a limited Blazers team on his back to make a postseason berth. He also was snubbed for the NBA All-Star team in a West loaded with elite guards.

Forward: Paul George, Indiana Pacers, 23.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.3 apg

George is often considered one of the NBA’s top 10 players and led the Pacers to the playoffs with a very limited roster. Will the concerned Pacers trade him now?

Forward: Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz, 21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.5 apg

Hayward led the Jazz to their first postseason appearance since 2010. The NBA is deep in talented forwards, which left the expected marquee free agent snubbed.

Center: DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans, 27 ppg, 11 rpg, 1.3 bpg

The NBA’s most talented center offensively can score in the paint, shoot from deep and dribble like a guard. Writers probably held his technical fouls against him.