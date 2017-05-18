Up Next

NBA

The 2016-17 All-NBA snub team: Paul George, Kyrie Irving and more would make our squad

These players weren’t chosen for the three teams released Thursday, but they would make our cut

Up Next From Sports

    Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers reacts to a call during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 7, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
    By @MarcJSpearsESPN

    Indiana Pacers forward Paul George may feel like he has 30 million reasons not to talk to the media ever again.

    George was not among the 15 players named to the 2016-17 All-NBA first-, second- and third-teams on Thursday. The four-time NBA All-Star would have been eligible to receive a designated player exception super max contract extension paying $210 million over five years had he made an All-NBA team this year. The Pacers can now offer a five-year, $180 million extension, which is $30 million less than they could have offered George had he made an All-NBA squad. Another NBA team could offer a four-year, $133 million pact if he becomes a free agent in 2018.

    But there is some good news, as George did get named to The Undefeated’s 2016-17 All-NBA fourth team, which comes with the reward of “dad hat” from The Undefeated, made popular by actual All-NBA selection Kevin Durant and not for sale publicly. Just let us know where to send it, and enjoy. And if you’re an NBA star who still didn’t make it to the fourth team, just assume you’re on the fifth.

    Here is the 2016-17 All-NBA fourth team as determined by The Undefeated:

    Guard: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers, 25.2 ppg, 5.8 apg, 3.2 rpg

    Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on November 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Irving has the NBA’s best handle, is perhaps the league’s most clutch player and may be the toughest point guard to defend. He is the biggest All-NBA snub.

    Guard: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers, 27.0 ppg, 5.9 apg, 4.9 rpg

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, bottom, and center JaVale McGee, top left, during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017. The Warriors won 121-109.

    Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images via AP, Pool

    Lillard put a limited Blazers team on his back to make a postseason berth. He also was snubbed for the NBA All-Star team in a West loaded with elite guards.

    Forward: Paul George, Indiana Pacers, 23.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.3 apg

    Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 26, 2017 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    George is often considered one of the NBA’s top 10 players and led the Pacers to the playoffs with a very limited roster. Will the concerned Pacers trade him now?

    Forward: Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz, 21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.5 apg

    Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during a preseason game on October 3, 2016 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    Hayward led the Jazz to their first postseason appearance since 2010. The NBA is deep in talented forwards, which left the expected marquee free agent snubbed.

    Center: DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans, 27 ppg, 11 rpg, 1.3 bpg

    DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts with Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans after an assist against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on March 21, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pelicans won the game 95 – 82.

    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    The NBA’s most talented center offensively can score in the paint, shoot from deep and dribble like a guard. Writers probably held his technical fouls against him.

    Marc J. Spears is the senior NBA writer for The Undefeated. He used to be able to dunk on you, but he hasn’t been able to in years and his knees still hurt.

    This Story Tagged: All-NBA snubs All-NBA team Damian Lillard DeMarcus Cousins Gordon Hayward View All Kyrie Irving NBA Paul George