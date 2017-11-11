The Undefeated’s favorite 5th Quarter photos

For the past eight weeks, we’ve taken you behind the scenes of some of the best HBCU bands across the country — North Carolina A&T State University, Texas Southern University, Howard University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, and Clark Atlanta University — as each prepared for both home games and homecomings.

The 5th Quarter in the world of football games at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) takes place after the game, when the bands of the two opposing schools battle each other for bragging rights to the best musical performance. These displays of musical showmanship, from the choreographed routines to the song selection, require a lot of practice and work by every member of the team. The Undefeated will be back next season to keep showing what goes into pulling off those amazing performances.

Brent Lewis is the Senior Photo Editor of The Undefeated and a lover of all things Chicago except Chicago Mix popcorn. #justcheeseplease