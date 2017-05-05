Up Next

HBCU education

Sen. Kamala Harris, Janelle Monae and, yes, Betsy DeVos are among HBCU graduation speakers

Others include former Vice President Joe Biden, Laila Ali and ESPN President John Skipper

Up Next From HBCU

    California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks onstage during Children’s Defense Fund – California Hosts 24th Annual Beat The Odds Awards at Book Bindery on December 4, 2014 in Culver City, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Children's Defense Fund
    By @TheUndefeated

    Graduations at the country’s historically black universities and colleges (HBCUs) are underway, with most of them beginning this weekend.

    The headliners include U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris at Howard University; actress and singer Janelle Monae at Dillard University; Donna Brazile, interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman, at Miles College; Van Jones at Morehouse College; former Vice President Joe Biden at Morgan State; Laila Ali at North Carolina A&T University; and Iyanla Vanzant at the University of the Virgin Islands.

    The most controversial speaker is U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who will address Bethune-Cookman University graduates on May 10. University President Edison O. Jackson, who invited DeVos, defended the choice against criticism from the school community and others, although two online petitions are pushing the school to rescind the invitation.

    Jackson, writing in the Orlando Sentinel, said, “I am especially sensitive to balancing the notion of academic freedom with quelling potentially hateful and harmful rhetoric. The political and racial chasms in our county have deepened, and college presidents have struggled with these issues over the past few months. Some have rescinded invitations to potentially controversial speakers.”

    Here is a list of speakers. Some schools didn’t respond to questions or haven’t announced who their speakers will be.

    School Date Speaker
    Alabama A&M University May 5 Pamela Moore McDonald
    Alabama State University May 13 Dr. John F. Knight
    Albany State University May 14 Karol Mason, Barbara Rivera Holmes
    Alcorn State University May 6 Jay Harris
    Allen University May 6 Sen. Tim Scott
    Arkansas Baptist College May 6 TBA
    Benedict College May 13 Dr. David H. Swinton
    Bennett College May 6 U.S. Rep. Alma Adams
    Bethune-Cookman University May 10 Betsy DeVos
    Bishop State Community College May 11 TBA
    Bluefield State College May 13 Dr. Jesse Calloway
    Bowie State University May 23 Mickey L. Burnim (president of the university)
    Central State University May 6 Jennifer Benjamin Pinckney
    Cheyney University of Pennsylvania May 13 Gov. Tom Wolf
    Claflin University May 12 Emanuel Cleaver II
    Clark Atlanta University May 22 William Pickard
    Coahoma Community College May 13 TBA
    Concordia College May 13 Judge Greg Mathis
    Coppin State University May 20 TBA
    Delaware State University May 13 Lisa Blunt Rochester
    Dillard University May 13 Janelle Monae
    Edward Waters College May 6 TBA
    Elizabeth City State University May 13 U.S. Rep. G. K. Butterfield
    Fayetteville State University May 13 Ret. Brig. Gen. Arnold Gordon-Bray
    Fisk University May 1 Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook
    Florida A&M University April 28-29 Arnold Donald, Roslyn M. Brock, Thomas W. Dortch Jr.
    Florida Memorial University May 13 Sheryl Underwood
    Fort Valley State University May 6 Karen Kendrick
    Gadsden State Community College May 4 TBA
    Grambling State University May 12 Marc Morial
    Hampton University May 14 Katherine Johnson
    Harris-Stowe State University May 13 TBA
    Howard University May 13 U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris
    Huston-Tillotson University May 6 Zan Wesley Holmes Jr.
    Interdenominational Theological Center May 13 Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr.
    J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College May 11 TBA
    Jackson State University Undergraduate: April 29; Graduate: April 30 Demarco Morgan/ Mike Espy
    Jarvis Christian College May 6 Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III
    Johnson C. Smith University May 21 TBA
    Kentucky State University May 13 Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III
    Lane College April 28 Rev. Peris J. Lester
    Langston University May 13 Kavaris Sims
    Lawson State Community College Birmingham Campus May 13 Lawrence J. DeLucas
    Le Moyne-Owen College May 13 Willie W. Herenton
    Lincoln University May 13 Dr. Kevin Rome Sr.
    Lincoln University of Pennsylvania May 12 Roger W. Ferguson Jr.
    Livingstone College May 6 Suzan Johnson Cook
    Meharry Medical College May 20 Tom Joyner
    Miles College May 6 Donna Brazile
    Mississippi Valley State University May 6 Claude Perkins
    Morehouse College May 6 Van Jones
    Morehouse School of Medicine May 20 U.S. Rep. John Lewis
    Morgan State University May 20 Former Vice President Joe Biden
    Morris College May 6 Dorothy Cowser Yancy
    Norfolk State University May 6 Nina Turner
    North Carolina A & T State University May 13 Laila Ali
    North Carolina Central University Graduate & Professional, May 12 Undergraduate, May 13 Mike Morgan/Joan Higginbotham
    Oakwood University May 13 Dr. Leon Wilson
    Paine College May 7 Lester Jackson
    Paul Quinn College May 6 Michael Ellison
    Philander Smith College May 5 Rev. Phillip Pointer
    Prairie View A&M University May 13 Ricky Anderson
    Rust College April 30 Dr. Harold R. Wilde
    Saint Augustine’s University May 13 Lamell McMorris
    Savannah State University May 13 Traci Adams
    Selma University May 12 Dr. Kenneth Culley
    Shaw University May 13 Tom Joyner Jr.
    Shelton State Community College May 4 Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox
    Shorter College May 13 TBA
    South Carolina State University May 12 TBA
    Southern University and A & M College May 12 Mninwa Mahlangu
    Southern University at New Orleans May 13 Sally Ann Roberts
    Southern University at Shreveport May 16 Rebecca Sykes
    Southwestern Christian College May 13 Dr. Richard Barclay
    Spelman College May 21 Valerie Jarrett
    St. Philip’s College May 12 Paula Boggs
    Stillman College May 13 Melissa Bishop-Murphy
    Talladega College May 14 TBA
    Tennessee State University May 6 Tom Joyner
    Texas College May 6 TBA
    Texas Southern University May 13 U.S. Sen. John Cornyn
    Tougaloo College May 7 W. Randall Pinkston
    Trenholm State Technical College May 12 U.S. Rep. Terri A. Sewell
    Tuskegee University May 13 ESPN President John Skipper
    University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff May 13 Phylicia Rashad
    University of Maryland Eastern Shore May 26 TBA
    University of the District of Columbia May 13 Sheila C. Johnson, co-founder of BET
    University of the Virgin Islands May 11 & 12 Iyanla Vanzant
    Virginia State University May 13 Jeff Johnson
    Virginia Union University May 13 Gov. Terry McAuliffe
    Virginia University of Lynchburg May 6 Shirley Strawberry
    Voorhees College May 6 Jasmine Guy
    West Virginia State University May James Hoyer
    Wilberforce University May 6 TBA
    Wiley College May 6 TBA
    Winston-Salem State University May 19 Bakari Sellers
    Xavier University of Louisiana May 13 U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond
    This Story Tagged: Bethune-Cookman University Grambling State University HBCU education N.C. A&T