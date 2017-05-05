Sen. Kamala Harris, Janelle Monae and, yes, Betsy DeVos are among HBCU graduation speakers

Up Next
Graduations at the country’s historically black universities and colleges (HBCUs) are underway, with most of them beginning this weekend.
The headliners include U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris at Howard University; actress and singer Janelle Monae at Dillard University; Donna Brazile, interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman, at Miles College; Van Jones at Morehouse College; former Vice President Joe Biden at Morgan State; Laila Ali at North Carolina A&T University; and Iyanla Vanzant at the University of the Virgin Islands.
The most controversial speaker is U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who will address Bethune-Cookman University graduates on May 10. University President Edison O. Jackson, who invited DeVos, defended the choice against criticism from the school community and others, although two online petitions are pushing the school to rescind the invitation.
Jackson, writing in the Orlando Sentinel, said, “I am especially sensitive to balancing the notion of academic freedom with quelling potentially hateful and harmful rhetoric. The political and racial chasms in our county have deepened, and college presidents have struggled with these issues over the past few months. Some have rescinded invitations to potentially controversial speakers.”
Here is a list of speakers. Some schools didn’t respond to questions or haven’t announced who their speakers will be.
|School
|Date
|Speaker
|Alabama A&M University
|May 5
|Pamela Moore McDonald
|Alabama State University
|May 13
|Dr. John F. Knight
|Albany State University
|May 14
|Karol Mason, Barbara Rivera Holmes
|Alcorn State University
|May 6
|Jay Harris
|Allen University
|May 6
|Sen. Tim Scott
|Arkansas Baptist College
|May 6
|TBA
|Benedict College
|May 13
|Dr. David H. Swinton
|Bennett College
|May 6
|U.S. Rep. Alma Adams
|Bethune-Cookman University
|May 10
|Betsy DeVos
|Bishop State Community College
|May 11
|TBA
|Bluefield State College
|May 13
|Dr. Jesse Calloway
|Bowie State University
|May 23
|Mickey L. Burnim (president of the university)
|Central State University
|May 6
|Jennifer Benjamin Pinckney
|Cheyney University of Pennsylvania
|May 13
|Gov. Tom Wolf
|Claflin University
|May 12
|Emanuel Cleaver II
|Clark Atlanta University
|May 22
|William Pickard
|Coahoma Community College
|May 13
|TBA
|Concordia College
|May 13
|Judge Greg Mathis
|Coppin State University
|May 20
|TBA
|Delaware State University
|May 13
|Lisa Blunt Rochester
|Dillard University
|May 13
|Janelle Monae
|Edward Waters College
|May 6
|TBA
|Elizabeth City State University
|May 13
|U.S. Rep. G. K. Butterfield
|Fayetteville State University
|May 13
|Ret. Brig. Gen. Arnold Gordon-Bray
|Fisk University
|May 1
|Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook
|Florida A&M University
|April 28-29
|Arnold Donald, Roslyn M. Brock, Thomas W. Dortch Jr.
|Florida Memorial University
|May 13
|Sheryl Underwood
|Fort Valley State University
|May 6
|Karen Kendrick
|Gadsden State Community College
|May 4
|TBA
|Grambling State University
|May 12
|Marc Morial
|Hampton University
|May 14
|Katherine Johnson
|Harris-Stowe State University
|May 13
|TBA
|Howard University
|May 13
|U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris
|Huston-Tillotson University
|May 6
|Zan Wesley Holmes Jr.
|Interdenominational Theological Center
|May 13
|Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr.
|J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College
|May 11
|TBA
|Jackson State University
|Undergraduate: April 29; Graduate: April 30
|Demarco Morgan/ Mike Espy
|Jarvis Christian College
|May 6
|Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III
|Johnson C. Smith University
|May 21
|TBA
|Kentucky State University
|May 13
|Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III
|Lane College
|April 28
|Rev. Peris J. Lester
|Langston University
|May 13
|Kavaris Sims
|Lawson State Community College Birmingham Campus
|May 13
|Lawrence J. DeLucas
|Le Moyne-Owen College
|May 13
|Willie W. Herenton
|Lincoln University
|May 13
|Dr. Kevin Rome Sr.
|Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
|May 12
|Roger W. Ferguson Jr.
|Livingstone College
|May 6
|Suzan Johnson Cook
|Meharry Medical College
|May 20
|Tom Joyner
|Miles College
|May 6
|Donna Brazile
|Mississippi Valley State University
|May 6
|Claude Perkins
|Morehouse College
|May 6
|Van Jones
|Morehouse School of Medicine
|May 20
|U.S. Rep. John Lewis
|Morgan State University
|May 20
|Former Vice President Joe Biden
|Morris College
|May 6
|Dorothy Cowser Yancy
|Norfolk State University
|May 6
|Nina Turner
|North Carolina A & T State University
|May 13
|Laila Ali
|North Carolina Central University
|Graduate & Professional, May 12 Undergraduate, May 13
|Mike Morgan/Joan Higginbotham
|Oakwood University
|May 13
|Dr. Leon Wilson
|Paine College
|May 7
|Lester Jackson
|Paul Quinn College
|May 6
|Michael Ellison
|Philander Smith College
|May 5
|Rev. Phillip Pointer
|Prairie View A&M University
|May 13
|Ricky Anderson
|Rust College
|April 30
|Dr. Harold R. Wilde
|Saint Augustine’s University
|May 13
|Lamell McMorris
|Savannah State University
|May 13
|Traci Adams
|Selma University
|May 12
|Dr. Kenneth Culley
|Shaw University
|May 13
|Tom Joyner Jr.
|Shelton State Community College
|May 4
|Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox
|Shorter College
|May 13
|TBA
|South Carolina State University
|May 12
|TBA
|Southern University and A & M College
|May 12
|Mninwa Mahlangu
|Southern University at New Orleans
|May 13
|Sally Ann Roberts
|Southern University at Shreveport
|May 16
|Rebecca Sykes
|Southwestern Christian College
|May 13
|Dr. Richard Barclay
|Spelman College
|May 21
|Valerie Jarrett
|St. Philip’s College
|May 12
|Paula Boggs
|Stillman College
|May 13
|Melissa Bishop-Murphy
|Talladega College
|May 14
|TBA
|Tennessee State University
|May 6
|Tom Joyner
|Texas College
|May 6
|TBA
|Texas Southern University
|May 13
|U.S. Sen. John Cornyn
|Tougaloo College
|May 7
|W. Randall Pinkston
|Trenholm State Technical College
|May 12
|U.S. Rep. Terri A. Sewell
|Tuskegee University
|May 13
|ESPN President John Skipper
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|May 13
|Phylicia Rashad
|University of Maryland Eastern Shore
|May 26
|TBA
|University of the District of Columbia
|May 13
|Sheila C. Johnson, co-founder of BET
|University of the Virgin Islands
|May 11 & 12
|Iyanla Vanzant
|Virginia State University
|May 13
|Jeff Johnson
|Virginia Union University
|May 13
|Gov. Terry McAuliffe
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|May 6
|Shirley Strawberry
|Voorhees College
|May 6
|Jasmine Guy
|West Virginia State University
|May
|James Hoyer
|Wilberforce University
|May 6
|TBA
|Wiley College
|May 6
|TBA
|Winston-Salem State University
|May 19
|Bakari Sellers
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|May 13
|U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond