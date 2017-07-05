A breakdown of the NBA’s biggest free-agency moves

While many of us were living it up at cookouts, eating our auntie’s potato salad and busting a move to our favorite family function jam, NBA executives, agents and beat writers were hard at work. The Fourth of July is always a huge day on the NBA calendar, and this year’s free-agency fireworks did not disappoint.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest moves that went down on Independence Day.

Gordon hayward chooses Celtics over jazz and heat

After seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, Gordon Hayward, the crown jewel of this year’s NBA free-agency market, chucked up the deuces to Salt Lake City in dramatic fashion. ESPN’s Chris Haynes originally reported that Hayward had decided to sign with the Boston Celtics after also considering joining the Miami Heat and remaining with the Jazz. However, shortly afterward, Hayward’s agent told ESPN that despite Haynes’ report, his client had yet to complete a deal.

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: "Gordon hasn't made a decision yet. We are still working through it." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Five hours later, the man himself confirmed his decision, that he was in fact signing with the Celtics, in an announcement he wrote for The Players’ Tribune.

Hayward’s move didn’t sit too well with folks in Utah, especially his now former teammate Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gobert just posted this video on Instagram… The song in the background: "These hoes ain't loyal" pic.twitter.com/X4NCfzoqo2 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 5, 2017

Danilo GallinarI headed to the clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers’ frontcourt is looking mighty nice right now, after the acquisition of Danilo Gallinari, the 6-foot-10 sharpshooting swingman, in a three-team trade to pair with superstar power forward Blake Griffin (who has a fat new contract) and high-flying center DeAndre Jordan.

Sources: The Clippers have reached agreement on a three-team deal to acquire free agent Danilo Gallinari on a three-year, $65M contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Sources: As Gallinari heads to LA, Hawks receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, LA's 2018 FRP via Houston, cash; Denver gets '19 2nd-rounder https://t.co/mFxQMzPjSU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Adding Gallinari means the Clippers will be sending Jamal Crawford to Atlanta, although reports indicate that the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year is seeking a buyout from the Hawks, which would make him a free agent. Crawford’s next destination? Perhaps remaining in Los Angeles to team up with the Lakers and rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford's preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball in the backcourt with the Lakers if… https://t.co/UTZ31FYTxi — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 4, 2017

The Kings are piecing together an absolute squad

After a prolific NBA draft in which they added De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason III, the Sacramento Kings made some power moves on the veteran free-agent market.

First, they signed point guard George Hill.

Free agent George Hill has reached agreement on a three-year, $57M deal with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2017

Then, they added big man Zach Randolph.

Free agent Zach Randolph has agreed to a two-year, $24M deal with the Kings, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

The Kings did a great job of adding a pair of respected and still productive vets to their young locker room in Zach Randolph & George Hill. https://t.co/3IdV0nST1b — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 4, 2017

Kings executive vice president Scott Perry ain’t playing no games.

Meanwhile, through all the free agency madness, Kings fans shouldn't let Scott Perry pay for any meal in Sacramento right now. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 4, 2017

Warriors add another piece in Omri casspi

If you thought the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors were done making free agency moves after inking Stephen Curry to a supermax deal, persuading Kevin Durant to take a pay cut, and re-signing Andre Iguodala and David West, think again.

Free agent forward Omri Casspi has agreed to a one-year deal with Golden State, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

The Warriors added an eight-year veteran forward to their championship roster in Omri Casspi, who might be the greatest teammate of all time. Just ask his former Sacramento Kings comrade DeMarcus Cousins.

Omri Casspi's unselfishness will fit in great with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/jlFv91si7G — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) July 4, 2017

Otto porter gearing up for huge payday

Whom will Otto Porter play for next season? That’s the question. After reports that the Utah Jazz, having lost Hayward, would pursue the Washington Wizards’ restricted free-agent swingman, the Brooklyn Nets pulled an okeydoke by reaching a contract agreement with Porter.

Sources: The Jazz plan to make Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter a priority after losing Gordon Hayward. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 5, 2017

RFA Otto Porter has reached agreement on a four-year, $106M max deal with Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2017

There’s a chance that Porter will remain in Washington, given the Wizards’ ability to match any contract offer extended to him. But, is Porter really worth that much money? Some don’t think so.

Otto Porter getting an $100 million contract pic.twitter.com/6hNo1UpdTo — 34 12 and 10 on 56% (@RTSportsTalk) July 5, 2017

Otto Porter after he realized he was offered a $106M contract pic.twitter.com/CnTVaC3z85 — Collin O'Keeffe (@COKeeffe24) July 2, 2017

The Miami Heat officially part ways with Chris bosh

Seven years ago, Chris Bosh made a huge splash in free agency by leaving the Toronto Raptors to sign with the Miami Heat and form a feared “Big 3” with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. Four years and two championships later, Bosh chose to remain in Miami by re-signing with the Heat in 2014, even after James decided to return to Cleveland to play for the Cavaliers. But now, Bosh’s time in South Beach (and perhaps his career) has officially come to an end. After Bosh battled with blood clot issues since 2015 that forced him to miss the entire 2016-17 season, the Heat formally waived the 11-time All-Star power forward, while team president Pat Riley vowed that no Heat player would ever wear Bosh’s No. 1 again.

"The number “1” will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters." – Riley #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/Vx7dsX2Xdr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 4, 2017

After receiving the news, James and Wade took to Twitter to pay homage to their former teammate.

Health permitting, Bosh could suit up again for another NBA team, although this likely marks the end of an illustrious NBA career. If so, Bosh will truly be missed. Salute.