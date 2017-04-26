Up Next
Leonard Fournette, Myles Garrett, O.J. Howard — NFL first-round style stars
Instagram offers some clues as to who will enter the pros as the best-dressed rookie
Who’s going to be the one to have the full-on fashion moment at NFL draft 2017? If the football draft gods are with us, there will be another half-shirt, bow tie and short pants look like the one former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott rocked last year (don’t worry: Zeke recovered well from this fashion snafu and had a historic rookie year with the Dallas Cowboys). Trolling the social media feeds of this year’s top NFL draft picks feels slightly stalkerish — but, hey, that’s my job. And there are worse situations to be in than looking through photos of extremely fit guys doing athletic things in compression gear. I’m totally here for that.
Jamal Adams
LSU safety Jamal Adams is second-generation pro football royalty: His father, George Adams, spent six seasons in the NFL with the Giants (where he won Super Bowl XXI) and New England Patriots. Adams pays close attention to detail — can’t get enough of those crepe-soled Chelsea boots.
Jonathan Allen
The Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen won the 2017 Rotary Lombardi Award and broke out an old-school tuxedo with a red bow tie and matching vest for the occasion. Must mean he’s a traditionalist, which is (nearly) always a good decision for an important date like your pro debut.
Leonard Fournette
One look at LSU running back Leonard Fournette’s Instagram feed and you already know he takes his swagged-out urban warrior look seriously. His shoe game is particularly intense, making him the guy most likely to rock a pair of red-bottom Christian Louboutins on the red carpet.
Myles Garrett
Texas A&M Football tweeted the junior defensive end Myles Garrett’s selfie taken in December 2015 on his way to the Rotary Lombardi Awards. A solid bow tie worn with a checked button-down shirt is always a good look for draft night, although Garrett, the presumed No. 1 pick in this year’s class, isn’t scheduled to attend.
Malik Hooker
Ohio State safety Malik Hooker’s Instagram offerings are limited, but you get a feel for his taste in leisure wear, which includes a large array of hip bomber jackets and cute hats.
O.J. Howard
Even though he’s not the showy type, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard (that’s O’Terrius Jabari Howard, so you know) has the basics of good dressing down: clean lines, elegant patterns and terrific grooming. Plus, a true rarity in pro sports: no tattoos.
Marlon Humphrey
See the guy in the middle wearing the black-on-black suit? That’s Alabama cornerback Humphrey, who could wear this exact ensemble on draft night (minus the Mardi Gras mask, of course) and take Best Dressed honors for 2017.
Marshon Lattimore
Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s classic preppy-meets-trendy navy blue suit and Burberry tie combo puts him in (Arizona Cardinals wide receiver) Larry Fitzgerald fashion territory. Which is a very good thing. The tie bar is everything.
Solomon Thomas
Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas doesn’t turn 22 until December, but his suit game puts him miles ahead of other college sophomores. His Instagram is mostly an ode to athletic gear (and Beyoncé, his girl crush), but a couple of suit photos hint at his potential draft night swag.
Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky
The fight is on between North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, both of whom are elite quarterbacks in this year’s draft. A side-by-side suit comparison gives Watson the advantage — he already looks like an NFL star.