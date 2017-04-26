Leonard Fournette, Myles Garrett, O.J. Howard — NFL first-round style stars

Who’s going to be the one to have the full-on fashion moment at NFL draft 2017? If the football draft gods are with us, there will be another half-shirt, bow tie and short pants look like the one former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott rocked last year (don’t worry: Zeke recovered well from this fashion snafu and had a historic rookie year with the Dallas Cowboys). Trolling the social media feeds of this year’s top NFL draft picks feels slightly stalkerish — but, hey, that’s my job. And there are worse situations to be in than looking through photos of extremely fit guys doing athletic things in compression gear. I’m totally here for that.

Jamal Adams

A post shared by Jamal Adams (@presidentmal__) on Nov 6, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

LSU safety Jamal Adams is second-generation pro football royalty: His father, George Adams, spent six seasons in the NFL with the Giants (where he won Super Bowl XXI) and New England Patriots. Adams pays close attention to detail — can’t get enough of those crepe-soled Chelsea boots.

Jonathan Allen

So blessed all I can do is smile A post shared by Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

The Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen won the 2017 Rotary Lombardi Award and broke out an old-school tuxedo with a red bow tie and matching vest for the occasion. Must mean he’s a traditionalist, which is (nearly) always a good decision for an important date like your pro debut.

Leonard Fournette

#7ward A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@_fournette7) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

One look at LSU running back Leonard Fournette’s Instagram feed and you already know he takes his swagged-out urban warrior look seriously. His shoe game is particularly intense, making him the guy most likely to rock a pair of red-bottom Christian Louboutins on the red carpet.

Myles Garrett

Texas A&M Football tweeted the junior defensive end Myles Garrett’s selfie taken in December 2015 on his way to the Rotary Lombardi Awards. A solid bow tie worn with a checked button-down shirt is always a good look for draft night, although Garrett, the presumed No. 1 pick in this year’s class, isn’t scheduled to attend.

Malik Hooker

I Jus Upgraded My Lifestyle🤑🙏🏾 #RIPVIC #RIPLONT A post shared by Malik Hooker (@malikhooker24) on Mar 11, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

Ohio State safety Malik Hooker’s Instagram offerings are limited, but you get a feel for his taste in leisure wear, which includes a large array of hip bomber jackets and cute hats.

O.J. Howard

Always Solid✊🏾 #Everything1K A post shared by O.J. Howard (@eight_eight_gotdajuice) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Even though he’s not the showy type, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard (that’s O’Terrius Jabari Howard, so you know) has the basics of good dressing down: clean lines, elegant patterns and terrific grooming. Plus, a true rarity in pro sports: no tattoos.

Marlon Humphrey

JB getting married next…! #bent2lee A post shared by Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) on Mar 18, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

See the guy in the middle wearing the black-on-black suit? That’s Alabama cornerback Humphrey, who could wear this exact ensemble on draft night (minus the Mardi Gras mask, of course) and take Best Dressed honors for 2017.

Marshon Lattimore

Sauce A post shared by Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) on Apr 16, 2015 at 6:49pm PDT

Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s classic preppy-meets-trendy navy blue suit and Burberry tie combo puts him in (Arizona Cardinals wide receiver) Larry Fitzgerald fashion territory. Which is a very good thing. The tie bar is everything.

Solomon Thomas

It is such an honor to be apart of the Morris Trophy legacy. A special thanks to the best big sister for coming out to support me. I love you, E❤ A post shared by Solomon Thomas (@sollythomas90) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas doesn’t turn 22 until December, but his suit game puts him miles ahead of other college sophomores. His Instagram is mostly an ode to athletic gear (and Beyoncé, his girl crush), but a couple of suit photos hint at his potential draft night swag.

Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky

CEO #Memo™ 👨🏾‍💼 A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson4) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Happy 21st Birthday to my brother and best friend @bfritts111 Love you my dude. I couldn't ask for a better friend and teammate all these years. Many more memories to come, have a great one bro! #family A post shared by Mitchell Trubisky (@mtrubisky10) on Jun 8, 2016 at 12:27pm PDT

The fight is on between North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, both of whom are elite quarterbacks in this year’s draft. A side-by-side suit comparison gives Watson the advantage — he already looks like an NFL star.