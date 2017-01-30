2017 Super Bowl parties: our guide to all of the A-list happenings

Super Bowl Live presented by Verizon platform inside the NFL Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center on January 29, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

The hottest ticket in town may be at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday. But the coolest tickets are all over Houston. Whether at small art museums in the downtown district, or at a newly constructed, 60,000-square-foot, three-tiered traveling nightclub, or at a racetrack — celebrities, creatives, executives, football all-stars, surely, and the luckiest of fans will need to have their energy shots at the ready.

There’s a lot going on. In the past during the week leading up to Super Bowl, everyone was trying to crash tony private, invitation-only parties. But now, it’s all about a good — and big — show. Music is usually the master at these events. And this year in Houston, the ante has surely been upped. Big brands have attached their names to the week’s events, partnering with tastemakers and hoping to capitalize on the social media marketplace.

David Spencer is CEO and co-founder of Talent Resources Sports, a firm that bridges the gap between celebrities, athletes and consumer brands. “Most of the action at the Super Bowl actually happens off the field,” he said with a chuckle. “Everybody wants to be at these events. And a lot of brands want to be there because it provides a platform for them to have a seat at the Super Bowl table.”

And they get to align themselves with some of the biggest personalities on the planet. Marquee names such as Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Nas, Big Sean and DJ Khaled will be headlining events — many of them private, exclusive sets. “Big game weekend is the world’s biggest stage,” said Michael Provus, chief revenue officer for Rolling Stone, which is hosting an invitation-only event for 1,200. “Everyone that matters in sports, entertainment, music, Fortune 500 companies — everyone is in town. It’s a rare opportunity to be able to touch that many types of different people that really influence pop culture — on one stage. It’s such an eclectic mix.”

Here’s a look at some of the hottest events happening in Houston this week.

THURSDAY

Super Bowl LIVE

When: 3 p.m.-11 p.m., admission is free.

Who: Solange, ZZ Top and more.

What: As part of a nine-day festival leading up to Sunday’s big game, the local host committee is hosting live music that’s free and open to the public. A can’t-miss act who is sure to bring out the masses — and, ahem, famous faces, we presume — is hometown woman Solange Knowles, who made a splash recently with her poignant new album, A Seat At The Table. Solange performs at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.

The Players Party

When: 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

Who: Drew Brees, Herschel Walker, Brandin Cooks.

What: A party at a racetrack? With some of the world’s best football players? Surely, this will be a hot stop; even better that it’s a day party.

Where: Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 N. Sam Houston Parkway W.

Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars

When: 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Who: Coach Ditka, Ron Jaworski, Dak Prescott, Sammy Watkins, Emmitt Smith, Dereck Faulkner, Devon Still, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans.

What: An open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a live performance by Electric Circus is what awaits athletes and famous folks at this event.

Where: Irish Cowboy, 2300 Louisiana St.

EA SPORTS Bowl

When: 7 p.m.

Who: This year Tyron Woodley, Mike Evans, Eric Berry and Chad Ochocinco are all scheduled to play. Country music singer Sam Hunt and Grammy-nominated DJ duo The Chainsmokers are scheduled to perform.

What: Easily, the go-to event that kicks off a long weekend of late night, good-natured debauchery. Top-line athletes go head-to-head in a video game competition and a hot performer rocks the mic for the biggest and best guys in the game and some of the world’s most famous football fans.

Where: Club Nomadic, 2121 Edwards St.

FRIDAY

Plays for Life

When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Who: Roger Goodell, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Peggy Whitson, Donovin Darius, Thomas Davis, Warrick Dunn, Chad Pennington, Tony Richardson, Leonard Wheeler, Aeneas Williams, Will Shields, Matt Hasselbeck, Pam Oliver, Rocsi Diaz

What: The NFL and the host committee worked with the local chapter of Women in Sports and Events to bring 250 Houston teen girls to Plays for Life. It’ll be an inspiring two-day event where athletes and speakers will talk about how to combat life’s challenges.

Where: The Citadel, 12130 Kirby Drive.

Official Super Bowl Party “Planet New Era”

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Who: Houston rapper Bun B hosts this invitation-only event.

What: Performers will include 2 Chainz, the Migos, Trey Smith — Will Smith’s son who DJs — and Lil Uzi Vert. Also expected to attend are Dwyane Wade, James Harden and Tyrod Taylor.

Where: Vrsi, 820 Holman St.

DraftKings Antonio Brown Celebrity Super Slam Basketball Game

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Who: Antonio Brown, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, Jarvis Landry, Tracy McGrady, Terrell Owens, Lavonte David, Samari Rolle, Roy Williams Jr, Pierre Garcon, Vanessa Cole, Dee Gordon, LeSean McCoy and more are expected to be there.

What: Pro Bowler Antonio Brown is hosting a celebrity basketball game and inviting some of his favorite rappers and actors to play along.

Where: Joe K Butler Sports Complex, 13755 Main St.

The Players Party

When: 1 p.m.-11 p.m.

Who: Tim Tebow, Willie Robertson, Barry Sanders, Dan Pastorini, Robert Brazile, Ken Burrough, Vernon Perry, Joe Theismann, Marcus Allen.

What: If you have the cash, you can party with Hall of Famers! It’s one of the few events happening in town where money buys you access to partying with the elite.

Where: Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W.

Michael Vick Celebrity Day Party

When: Noon-6 p.m.

Who: Michael Vick and his celebrity friends.

What: When you think of Vick, you think of the Atlanta Falcons. We’re guessing his day party will be one of the best events in town, considering his former team is hoping to hoist the Lombardi trophy come Sunday.

Where: River Oaks Bella Rinova, 444 Westheimer Road.

LIFEWTR: Art After Dark Featuring Bruno Mars

When: 8:30 p.m.

Who: Bruno Mars, special performance by DJ Khaled and a laundry list of NFL athletes and celebrities will surely attend.

What: Club Nomadic — easily — will be one of the hottest venues in town this week. It’s a 60,000-square-foot, three-tiered traveling nightclub that will host three back-to-back hot concerts, including this one with former Super Bowl halftime act Bruno Mars, who always puts on an incredible show.

Where: Club Nomadic, 1232 Sawyer St.

The Ticket: The Show Like No Other

When 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Who: This event is hosted by former BET’s 106 and Park co-hosts Terrence J and Rocsi Diaz. Also expected to appear are Eva Marcille, Ty Montgomery, Melvin Gordon and former Heisman winner and 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Eddie George.

What: Busta Rhymes performs and D-Nice spins.

Where: The Corinthian, 202 Fannin St.

ESPN The Party

When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Who: Fergie, DJ Khaled

What: This isn’t a company line here — ESPN always puts on one of the most talked-about and attended events every year. Top talent like Drake and a had-to-be-there-to-experience-it Goodie Mob reunion with Cee-Lo has rocked the stage in years past. This year Fergie will perform for the legions of tony athletes and celebrities who are lucky enough to score a ticket here. A sneak peek of what guests can expect: YETI will be custom-branding a bar and serving two specialty cocktails, “Falcons Rise Up” and “Pride of the Patriots.”

Where: The event will happen inside of a 65,000-square-foot warehouse that is just outside of the Arts District in downtown Houston.

Axxis Sports & Entertainment Presents the 14th Annual Leather & Laces

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Who: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg will host and many NFL athletes are expected to attend, per usual.

What: This is one of the sexiest parties to take place during the big game weekend. Keep your self-esteem in check as you witness some of the world’s most beautiful people dressed to impress and partake at this show-stopping event. And because the event is so fire-hot and highly anticipated, they party for two nights. And they treat their guests well: hand-rolled sushi, open bar, hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served.

Where: The Hughes Manor Campus, 2811 Washington St.

Rolling Stone Live: Houston

When: 9 p.m.

Who: Nas, Diplo, Big Sean, DJ Cassidy.

What: Music is king this weekend, so naturally Rolling Stone the magazine has to show out with their invite-only private party. They’ve assembled legendary emcee Nas to rock the stage in what will surely be a treat, considering this will be an intimate venue catering to a tony NFL crowd. Detroit rapper Big Sean — on the heels of releasing a new album this week — was also recently added. No way this isn’t the party everyone talks about the next day. Hip-hop happening in one of the 10 largest art museums in North America? C’mon.

Where: Museum of Fine Arts, 1300 McGowan St.

SATURDAY

Plays for Life

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Who: Devon Still and daughter Leah Still, Lisa Friel, Jane Skinner Goodell, Chloe X Halle, Kristine Leahy and more.

What: This is the second day of that inspirational event. At this one Beyoncé proteges Chloe X Halle participate.

Where: The Citadel, 12130 Kirby Drive.

The Players Party

When: 1 p.m.-11 p.m.

Who: Adrian Peterson, Willie Robertson, Tyrann Mathieu, Malcolm Jenkins, Larry Dierker, Calvin Murphy, Jackie Sherrill, Roger Craig, Dwight Clark.

What: More of pro football’s elite will be day-partying it up at the racetrack.

Where: Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 N. Sam Houston Parkway W.

The 2017 Ticket International Celebrity Cigar Pre-Super Bowl Party

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Who: Former New York Jets safety Victor Green and his celebrity friends.

What: This event will benefit the Victor Green Foundation, which benefits nonprofit youth programs.

Where: Davidoff of Geneva, 444 Westheimer Road G 150.

30th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party, presented by BBVA Compass

When: Noon-4 p.m.

Who: A mix of influential NFL team owners, celebrities and athletes.

What: You only get invited to this if you’ve arrived. Leigh Steinberg’s life was fictionalized in 1996’s Jerry Maguire, when Tom Cruise helped to give us an insight into the life of one of the best sports agents in the business. Steinberg also gives out Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Awards — last year’s winners included Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin. Can’t wait to see what’s on deck for this milestone year for the soiree. Show us the ticket!

Where: Hughes Manor, 2811 Washington Ave.

Rosenhaus Sports Representation & Thuzio Executive Club Super Bowl Party

When: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Who: This year’s event is hosted by Tiki Barber, Drew Rosenhaus and ESPN’s own Marcellus Wiley is DJing

What: This invitation-only party caters to the elite! Last year’s event was one of the hottest in town, and the guest list included Brett Favre, Tiki Barber, Charles Woodson, Kelli Tennant, Lance Briggs, Steve Mariucci, Cameron Erving, Eddie Lacy, Jarvis Green, Takeo Spikes and J.J. Stokes.

Where: Clutch Bar, 5334 Washington Ave.

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

When: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Who: Flo-Rida to headline and perform; featuring top names in sports in entertainment

What: A good sports brand will lure in just about anyone during the big game weekend; add in a fun hip-hop act and you’re guaranteed to have a talked-about event. If last year is any indication — Wiz Khalifa, Bon Jovi, Shaquille O’Neal, Alyssa Milano, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, NFL legend Jim Brown all attended — this year’s should be off the chain.

Where: Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave.

Playboy Party

When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Who: Flo-Rida

What: For years, the Playboy Party was invitation-only. If you wanted to see the biggest and best celebrities and athletes party with the world-famous Playmates, you had to be someone. Now, you just need some cash. But go! You’ll still be among the special people. And you’ll still get what should be an amazing and fun performance from Flo-Rida.

Where: Spire Nightclub, 1720 Main St.

DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night

When: 9 p.m.

Who: Taylor Swift performs for a host of celebrities.

What: For 12 years now, DirecTV and AT&T have been hosting events in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, and they’ve forced other events to up their game. They’ve brought in top talent such as Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry and this year country-pop star Swift should surely delight everyone in the 64,000-square-foot venue.

Where: Club Nomadic, 1232 Sawyer St.

The 2017 Maxim Party

When: 8 p.m.

Who: Travis Scott, special DJ set by DJ Khaled.

What: Fashion, art, music and celebrity collide at this must-attend soiree. Guests will dance to music, see strolling performers — an aerialist will entertain — and can take part in multiple interactive areas. It used to be a private event, but now you can purchase a ticket to party with the beautiful ones.

Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas

NFL Honors

When: 8 p.m.

Who: Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, Spencer Ludwig.

What: Funnyman Key hosts a two-hour prime-time awards special that will recognize the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2016 season. If you’re not in Houston, you can watch this on Fox at 8 p.m.

Where: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

Axxis Sports & Entertainment Presents the 14th Annual Leather and Laces

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Who: Adriana Lima and Sara Sampaio host the second night of this big-deal party.

What: Celebrities will come back for night two of the Leather & Laces Party throwdown.

Where: Hughes Manor Campus, 2811 Washington Ave.

Taste of NFL’s Party with a Purpose

When: 5:30 p.m. for VIPs, 7 p.m. for ticketed guests. The Band Perry will perform at 9 p.m.

Who: Alex Guarnaschelli, Andrew Zimmern, Richard Blais, Savvy Shields, Carl Lewis.

What: Taste of the NFL’s Party with a Purpose, which is a signature grand tasting event that is attended by thousands of guests, including football legends, renowned chefs and celebrity supporters. This party started in 1992, and has raised and donated more than $25 million to food banks in the 32 NFL cities.

Where: The University of Houston, 4800 Calhoun Road.

SUNDAY

The Players Party

When: 1 p.m.-end of game.

Who: NFL Hall of Famers Warren Moon, Kenny Houston and Doug Dawson co-host this event, which on Sunday wraps up a four-day party.

What: NFL big men and celebrity fans will close out the last day of partying, at the Sam Houston Race Park, which will host four nights of big game to-dos.

Where: Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Parkway W.