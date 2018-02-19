2018 NBA All-Star Game No reneges at the Stance and D. Wade Spades Tournament Behind-the-scenes photos of All-Stars’ hottest ticket for four years running By The 1point8 February 18, 2018 The Undefeated’s own Jemele Hill (center) joins Dwayne Wade (left) and his wife Gabrielle Union (right) for a game of Spades. The1point8 for The Undefeated The Stance spades tournament was held inside South Park Center in downtown Los Angeles. The1point8 for The Undefeated Coverage of Day 2 @ the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend, taking place in Los Angeles, California. The 4th Annual Spades tournament presented by Stance. The1point8 for The Undefeated James Harden (center) and friends arrive at the Stance spades tournament party on the night of Feb. 17. The1point8 for The Undefeated Dwayne Wade hosts the fourth annual spades tournament in Los Angeles during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The1point8 for The Undefeated People pose for photos. The1point8 for The Undefeated Dwayne Wade, host of the night’s event, speaks to the lively crowd celebrating the NBA All-Star Weekend. The1point8 for The Undefeated Candace Parker, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, attends the Stance spades party hosted by Dwayne Wade. The1point8 for The Undefeated Michael B. Jordan and friends gather for a game of spades. The1point8 for The Undefeated Actress Ajiona Alexis poses for a portrait at the Stance spades tournament party. The1point8 for The Undefeated Gabrielle Union during the Stance spades tournament. The1point8 for The Undefeated Coverage of day two at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. The1point8 for The Undefeated Allen Iverson (center) greets host Dwayne Wade (center) on the second night of the NBA All-Star Weekend. The1point8 for The Undefeated Actor Michael B. Jordan poses for a portrait during the NBA All-Star Weekend celebration at the Stance spades tournament. The1point8 for The Undefeated Dwayne Wade hosts the fourth annual Stance spades tournament in Los Angeles during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The1point8 for The Undefeated Dwayne Wade fills out his scores for the spades tournament. Brent Lewis is the Senior Photo Editor of The Undefeated and a lover of all things Chicago except Chicago Mix popcorn. #justcheeseplease This Story Tagged: 2018 NBA All-Star Game Dwayne Wade Miami Heat NBA