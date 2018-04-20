You’ve seen the NFL schedule, now peep the games really worth watching

Up Next
The NFL did it again.
Only professional sports’ most powerful league could make the release of its schedule — by definition, a mundane activity — must-see television. And even with all the weekly matchups, sites and times revealed, there’s still much more to see.
As always, some games (at least at this time of the year, anyway) appear to be more intriguing than others. Let’s dig a little deeper and check out the most Undefeated games of each week on the 2018-19 schedule. All game times listed are Eastern time.
Week 1
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
When/where: Sept. 6, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Lincoln Financial Field
Comment: In a salary cap move, the Eagles traded socially conscious wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers. But with safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive end Chris Long back, as well as the addition of outspoken defensive lineman Michael Bennett in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, the defending Super Bowl champs still figure to be the NFL’s most socially conscious team. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is such a baller.
Week 2
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
When/where: Sept. 16, 1 p.m., CBS, Heinz Field
Comment: The Patrick Mahomes era begins in earnest, and the Chiefs’ second-year quarterback appears to have a bright future. Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown is second to none both at his position and as a showman.
Week 3
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks
When/where: Sept. 23, 4:25 p.m., Fox, CenturyLink Field
Comment: Dak Prescott vs. Russell Wilson. Do we really need to say more?
Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers AT Chicago Bears
When/where: Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Fox, Soldier Field
Comment: Is this the year quarterback Jameis Winston puts it all together and leads Tampa Bay back to the playoffs? As a rookie last season, former North Carolina A&T sensation Tarik Cohen proved he belonged. Now, the diminutive runner (Cohen is listed at all of 5 feet, 6 inches) figures to be a bigger part of the Bears’ offense.
Week 5
New York Giants AT Carolina Panthers
When/where: Oct. 7, 1 p.m., Fox, Bank of America Stadium
Comment: Odell Beckham Jr. is still a member of the Giants. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton loves the spotlight.
Week 6
Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins
When/where: Oct. 14, 1 p.m., Fox, FedEx Field
Comment: Tough Washington corner Josh Norman faces his former team. He’ll have to control his emotions, which isn’t always easy for him.
Week 7
Los Angeles Rams AT San Francisco 49ers
When/where: Oct. 21, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Levi’s Stadium
Comment: Star running back Todd Gurley is the driving force of the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. Don’t be surprised if he takes another big step forward this season.
Week 8
Washington Redskins at New York Giants
When/where: Oct. 28, 1 p.m., Fox, MetLife Stadium
Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Josh Norman. Talk about a heavyweight matchup. The previous title bouts were intense. Again, the game officials will be on high alert for this one.
Week 9
Pittsburgh Steelers AT Baltimore Ravens
When/where: Nov. 4, 1 p.m., CBS, M&T Bank Stadium
Comment: Quarterback Robert Griffin III is back in the NFL as Baltimore’s backup. Does the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner and NFL’s 2012 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year still have game? The Ravens certainly hope so.
Week 10
Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers
When/where: Nov. 8, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL, Heinz Field
Comment: I know, I know: another game featuring either the Panthers or Steelers. But both Newton and Brown will be on the field, in prime time, during the only game of the day. Try to find a more lit matchup that week.
Week 11
Green Bay Packers AT Seattle Seahawks
When/where: Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL, CenturyLink Field
Comment: If you’re not interested in watching Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson duel, well, you’re simply not a football fan. There’s no other way to put it. Are we clear?
Week 12
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
When/where: Nov. 22, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Comment: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, the NFL’s 2017 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year, was a Falcons fan while growing up in Norcross, Georgia. Last season, he joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers as the only other rookie in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown. Sayers accomplished the feat in 1965.
Week 13
Minnesota Vikings AT New England Patriots
When/where: Dec. 2, 4:25 p.m., Fox, Gillette Stadium
Comment: At this point, this one could be a preview of next season’s Super Bowl. And stay focused on impressive young wideout Stefon Diggs, who already has secured his place in Minnesota Vikings history with his part in the “Minneapolis Miracle.”
Week 14
Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns
When/where: Dec. 9, 1 p.m., Fox, FirstEnergy Stadium
Comment: Newton vs. Tyrod Taylor. Yes, we know the Browns plan to take a quarterback with either the first or fourth overall pick in this month’s NFL draft. But head coach Hue Jackson, who’s 1-31 in two seasons with the Browns, needs to win some football games. We think Taylor holds off a young challenger, at least until Newton comes to town.
Week 15
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
When/where: Dec. 16, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Comment: The Rams have added so many high-profile players (defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib), they’ve made it clear they’re coming for the defending champs. This late-season encounter looks like it could have a big impact on postseason positioning.
Week 16
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders
When/where: Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, Oakland Coliseum
Comment: Oakland Raiders superstar outside linebacker Khalil Mack was the NFL’s 2016 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. Denver Broncos superstar outside linebacker Von Miller, a three-time first-team All-Pro selection, was the 2015 Super Bowl MVP. This could be a rough game for the quarterbacks.
Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
When/where: Dec. 30, 1 p.m., CBS, NRG Stadium
Comment: With fast-rising young players such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the Jaguars now have a lot of swagger on defense. Before his injury, Deshaun Watson showed that the Texans chose well. He looks like a longtime franchise quarterback.