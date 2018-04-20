You’ve seen the NFL schedule, now peep the games really worth watching

New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles react as the football bounces off the goal post on a failed field goal attempt in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

The NFL did it again.

Only professional sports’ most powerful league could make the release of its schedule — by definition, a mundane activity — must-see television. And even with all the weekly matchups, sites and times revealed, there’s still much more to see.

As always, some games (at least at this time of the year, anyway) appear to be more intriguing than others. Let’s dig a little deeper and check out the most Undefeated games of each week on the 2018-19 schedule. All game times listed are Eastern time.

Week 1

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

When/where: Sept. 6, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Lincoln Financial Field

Comment: In a salary cap move, the Eagles traded socially conscious wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers. But with safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive end Chris Long back, as well as the addition of outspoken defensive lineman Michael Bennett in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, the defending Super Bowl champs still figure to be the NFL’s most socially conscious team. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is such a baller.

Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

When/where: Sept. 16, 1 p.m., CBS, Heinz Field

Comment: The Patrick Mahomes era begins in earnest, and the Chiefs’ second-year quarterback appears to have a bright future. Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown is second to none both at his position and as a showman.

Week 3

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

When/where: Sept. 23, 4:25 p.m., Fox, CenturyLink Field

Comment: Dak Prescott vs. Russell Wilson. Do we really need to say more?

Week 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers AT Chicago Bears

When/where: Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Fox, Soldier Field

Comment: Is this the year quarterback Jameis Winston puts it all together and leads Tampa Bay back to the playoffs? As a rookie last season, former North Carolina A&T sensation Tarik Cohen proved he belonged. Now, the diminutive runner (Cohen is listed at all of 5 feet, 6 inches) figures to be a bigger part of the Bears’ offense.

Week 5

New York Giants AT Carolina Panthers

When/where: Oct. 7, 1 p.m., Fox, Bank of America Stadium

Comment: Odell Beckham Jr. is still a member of the Giants. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton loves the spotlight.

Week 6

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins

When/where: Oct. 14, 1 p.m., Fox, FedEx Field

Comment: Tough Washington corner Josh Norman faces his former team. He’ll have to control his emotions, which isn’t always easy for him.

Week 7

Los Angeles Rams AT San Francisco 49ers

When/where: Oct. 21, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Levi’s Stadium

Comment: Star running back Todd Gurley is the driving force of the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. Don’t be surprised if he takes another big step forward this season.

Week 8

Washington Redskins at New York Giants

When/where: Oct. 28, 1 p.m., Fox, MetLife Stadium

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Josh Norman. Talk about a heavyweight matchup. The previous title bouts were intense. Again, the game officials will be on high alert for this one.

Week 9

Pittsburgh Steelers AT Baltimore Ravens

When/where: Nov. 4, 1 p.m., CBS, M&T Bank Stadium

Comment: Quarterback Robert Griffin III is back in the NFL as Baltimore’s backup. Does the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner and NFL’s 2012 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year still have game? The Ravens certainly hope so.

Week 10

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers

When/where: Nov. 8, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL, Heinz Field

Comment: I know, I know: another game featuring either the Panthers or Steelers. But both Newton and Brown will be on the field, in prime time, during the only game of the day. Try to find a more lit matchup that week.

Week 11

Green Bay Packers AT Seattle Seahawks

When/where: Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL, CenturyLink Field

Comment: If you’re not interested in watching Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson duel, well, you’re simply not a football fan. There’s no other way to put it. Are we clear?

Week 12

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

When/where: Nov. 22, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Comment: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, the NFL’s 2017 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year, was a Falcons fan while growing up in Norcross, Georgia. Last season, he joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers as the only other rookie in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown. Sayers accomplished the feat in 1965.

Week 13

Minnesota Vikings AT New England Patriots

When/where: Dec. 2, 4:25 p.m., Fox, Gillette Stadium

Comment: At this point, this one could be a preview of next season’s Super Bowl. And stay focused on impressive young wideout Stefon Diggs, who already has secured his place in Minnesota Vikings history with his part in the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

Week 14

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns

When/where: Dec. 9, 1 p.m., Fox, FirstEnergy Stadium

Comment: Newton vs. Tyrod Taylor. Yes, we know the Browns plan to take a quarterback with either the first or fourth overall pick in this month’s NFL draft. But head coach Hue Jackson, who’s 1-31 in two seasons with the Browns, needs to win some football games. We think Taylor holds off a young challenger, at least until Newton comes to town.

Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

When/where: Dec. 16, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Comment: The Rams have added so many high-profile players (defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib), they’ve made it clear they’re coming for the defending champs. This late-season encounter looks like it could have a big impact on postseason positioning.

Week 16

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders

When/where: Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, Oakland Coliseum

Comment: Oakland Raiders superstar outside linebacker Khalil Mack was the NFL’s 2016 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. Denver Broncos superstar outside linebacker Von Miller, a three-time first-team All-Pro selection, was the 2015 Super Bowl MVP. This could be a rough game for the quarterbacks.

Week 17

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

When/where: Dec. 30, 1 p.m., CBS, NRG Stadium

Comment: With fast-rising young players such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the Jaguars now have a lot of swagger on defense. Before his injury, Deshaun Watson showed that the Texans chose well. He looks like a longtime franchise quarterback.