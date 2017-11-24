28 black-owned businesses’ gift ideas to get you through Black Friday

Up Next

    Black Friday deals start earlier and earlier each year and have begun to spill into Thanksgiving Day festivities. After a full meal, some football and time with family, millions of Americans will flood stores and the cyber world for Black Friday and Cyber Monday must-have deals.

    However, off the megaretailer path — on hosted online stores such as Etsy, or on individual websites — there are a multitude of black-owned businesses offering unique gift ideas for your entire list. Not to mention, supporting a black-owned business shows a commitment to diversity and a diversification of gifts under the tree.

    Black businesses have rapidly increased over the past 40 years, with a big boom in the last decade. According to Black Demographics, black-owned businesses in the United States increased 34.5 percent between 2007 and 2012. On any given day, small-business owners, with the goal of selling products and services, compete for their fair share of shoppers in an inundated marketplace, and the competition is even greater during the holidays, when Big Retail makes a final profits push.

    Check out The Undefeated’s online gift buying guide, featuring items for your holiday shopping. We’ve updated our prior list and combed the webosphere for our best finds, and here are a few that caught our eye. Discover these black entrepreneurs who offer a variety of gift ideas.

    Art

    Leah Lynnette

    MarcusKwame

    Tiare Smith Designs

    Bags and Mugs

    Urban Heirlooms

    The February Store

    Men’s tidbits

    EdCentrik

    Mo’s Bows

    Stationery and Expressions

    African American Expressions

    Women’s tidbits

    Originally Young

    JeannePaulCreations

    Demestik

    ThreeLittleBirdsTees

    Electronics

    I Am Plus

    Jewelry

    Talley and Twine Watch Company

    Mombasa

    Spring Break Watches

    Brave Chick

    apparel

    The Official Malcolm X Store

    Bodied Sports

    HGC Apparel

    Sweet Knowledge

    Beautiful in Every Shade

    Household and Beauty

    Don’t Sleep Interiors

    Angels and Tomboys

    Jacq’s Organics

    Armani’s Aromas

    Pets

    Rose and Pheebs Co.

    Picture Perfect Pup

    Kelley Evans is a general editor at The Undefeated. She is a food passionista, helicopter mom and an unapologetic southerner who spends every night with the cast of The Young and the Restless by way of her couch.

