The 33 quarterbacks who have signed since Colin Kaepernick became a free agent

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who spent the entire 2016 season not standing for the national anthem, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on March 3.

Over his six-season career with the Niners, Kaepernick appeared in two NFC championship games, was 5 yards away from a Super Bowl ring and outplayed two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on two occasions during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Despite putting together the fifth-best touchdown/interception ratio in league history, Kaepernick has yet to sign with a team, garnering public interest from only two, Seattle and Baltimore.

Since Kaepernick opted out of his deal, 33 quarterbacks have signed across the league, including career journeymen (Ryan Fitzpatrick, Mark Sanchez), players close to retirement (Matt Schaub) or who haven’t played in years (Thad Lewis), and one player who had retired (Jay Cutler).

Here is the list of quarterbacks, which does not include draft picks or players who re-signed with their teams, and how they match up with the former Super Bowl starter:



