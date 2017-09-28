The 5th Quarter: North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine

T he 5th Quarter in the world of football games at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) takes place after the game, when the bands of the two opposing schools battle each other for bragging rights to the best musical performance. These displays of musical showmanship — from the choreographed routines to the song selection — require a lot of practice and work by every member of the team. Over the next six weeks, The Undefeated will take you behind the scenes to show what goes into pulling off those amazing performances.
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine practices Sept. 7 in anticipation of its first home game of the season in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Lamon Lawhorn, assistant director of bands, conducts the Blue and Gold Marching Machine as they practice Sept. 8 at Aggie Stadium.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Brass players of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine run laps after making a mistake during practice at Aggie Stadium.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Drum majors Garrick Morrison (right) and Darian Eley (left) both juniors, leave the field Sept. 7 as the Blue & Gold Marching Machine practices for the first home game of the season.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Jamal Jones, senior tenor drum player, finds a moment to relax.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Ifaiya Moore-Saabir, freshman tenor drum player, reads over her sheet music.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Members of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine get pumped as they practice at Aggie Stadium.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
A tenor drummer is seen through another drum as he practices at Aggie Stadium.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Kenji Freitas, senior snare drum player, gets his hat situated inside the band center before the Aggies’ home opener against Mars Hill at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina, Sept. 9. Freitas says he will miss the connection with people once he graduates. “A common saying is a band is a family,” said Freitas. “And this really has been a family.”
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Kenneth Ruff, director of bands, leads the Blue and Gold Marching Machine out of the band center and toward the field before the Aggies’ home opener against Mars Hill.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine performs the national anthem.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
The Golden Delights of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine perform as they head into the stands.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine performs in the stands during the first half.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Vincent Ray, senior snare drum player, gets his fellow drumline members pumped up before their halftime performance. “Whenever we strap up, it’s this mentality that we are the best,” said Ray. “We feed off that confidence.”
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Drum major Garrick Morrison, a junior, takes a knee on the side of the field as he waits to perform at halftime. Morrison said he loves the sense of loyalty, hard work, innovation and creativity he gets out of the band.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine performs at halftime.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated
Najee Jackson, a fourth-year bass drum player, performs as fireworks fill the air after the Aggies win over Mars Hill. “Everything I play, I feel it,” said Jackson. “It’s my passion, for real.” Even in his fourth year, Jackson says, it is still an adrenaline rush seeing the crowd.
Eamon Queeney for The Undefeated