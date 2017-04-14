A team-by-team list of African-American MLB players

Up Next

    Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning of the 2017 season opening home game at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    By @BransonWright

    Major League Baseball will celebrate its annual Jackie Robinson Day from New York’s Yankee Stadium to Safeco Field in Seattle on Saturday. The celebration includes the unveiling of a statue in Robinson’s honor at Dodger Stadium, and the baseball team at UCLA, Robinson’s alma mater, will wear cleats with newspaper headlines and Robinson’s No. 42 on them.

    Robinson’s appearance on Opening Day with the Brooklyn Dodgers 70 years ago ended 60 years of baseball segregation, as he became the first African-American to play Major League Baseball in the modern era.

    In 1956, Robinson’s final year in the majors, African-Americans constituted 6.7 percent of major league rosters. Today that number is 7.7 percent, according to MLB.

    Here is a list of African-American players on 2017 Opening Day rosters, including the disabled list, as provided by MLB.

    Diamondbacks (1): Taijuan Walker

    Braves (2): Matt Kemp, Brandon Phillips

    Orioles (2): Mychal Givens, Adam Jones

    Red Sox (3): Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley, Chris Young

    Cubs (3): Addison Russell, Carl Edwards Jr., Jason Heyward

    White Sox (2): Jacob May, Tim Anderson

    Reds (2): Amir Garrett, Billy Hamilton

    Indians (2): Michael Brantley, Austin Jackson

    Rockies: None

    Tigers (1): Justin Upton

    Astros (2): Tony Sipp, George Springer

    Royals (2): Lorenzo Cain, Terrance Gore

    Angels (2): Cameron Maybin, Ben Revere

    Dodgers (1): Andrew Toles

    Marlins (2): Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon

    Brewers (2): Keon Broxton, Eric Thames

    Twins (1): Byron Buxton

    Mets (1): Curtis Granderson

    Yankees (4): Chris Carter, CC Sabathia, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge

    Athletics (4): Jharel Cotton, Khris Davis, Rajai Davis, Marcus Semien

    Phillies (2): Aaron Altherr, Howie Kendrick

    Pirates (3): Andrew McCutchen, Josh Bell, Josh Harrison

    Padres: None

    Giants (1): Denard Span

    Mariners (1): Jarrod Dyson

    Cardinals (1): Dexter Fowler

    Rays (4): Mallex Smith, Tim Beckham, Rickie Weeks, Chris Archer

    Rangers (3): Delino DeShields, Matt Bush, Jeremy Jeffress

    Blue Jays (3): Devon Travis, Marcus Stroman, Russell Martin

    Nationals (1): Michael Taylor

    Disabled list: Micah Johnson (Braves), Ian Desmond (Rockies), David Price (Red Sox), Tyson Ross (Rangers), Dalton Pompey (Blue Jays)

    Branson Wright is a multimedia sports reporter for The Cleveland Plain Dealer. He is co-host of The Sports Brothers radio show and a documentary film director and producer.

