A team-by-team list of African-American MLB players
Seventy years after Jackie’s debut, the numbers remain low
Major League Baseball will celebrate its annual Jackie Robinson Day from New York’s Yankee Stadium to Safeco Field in Seattle on Saturday. The celebration includes the unveiling of a statue in Robinson’s honor at Dodger Stadium, and the baseball team at UCLA, Robinson’s alma mater, will wear cleats with newspaper headlines and Robinson’s No. 42 on them.
Robinson’s appearance on Opening Day with the Brooklyn Dodgers 70 years ago ended 60 years of baseball segregation, as he became the first African-American to play Major League Baseball in the modern era.
In 1956, Robinson’s final year in the majors, African-Americans constituted 6.7 percent of major league rosters. Today that number is 7.7 percent, according to MLB.
Here is a list of African-American players on 2017 Opening Day rosters, including the disabled list, as provided by MLB.
Diamondbacks (1): Taijuan Walker
Braves (2): Matt Kemp, Brandon Phillips
Orioles (2): Mychal Givens, Adam Jones
Red Sox (3): Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley, Chris Young
Cubs (3): Addison Russell, Carl Edwards Jr., Jason Heyward
White Sox (2): Jacob May, Tim Anderson
Reds (2): Amir Garrett, Billy Hamilton
Indians (2): Michael Brantley, Austin Jackson
Rockies: None
Tigers (1): Justin Upton
Astros (2): Tony Sipp, George Springer
Royals (2): Lorenzo Cain, Terrance Gore
Angels (2): Cameron Maybin, Ben Revere
Dodgers (1): Andrew Toles
Marlins (2): Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon
Brewers (2): Keon Broxton, Eric Thames
Twins (1): Byron Buxton
Mets (1): Curtis Granderson
Yankees (4): Chris Carter, CC Sabathia, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge
Athletics (4): Jharel Cotton, Khris Davis, Rajai Davis, Marcus Semien
Phillies (2): Aaron Altherr, Howie Kendrick
Pirates (3): Andrew McCutchen, Josh Bell, Josh Harrison
Padres: None
Giants (1): Denard Span
Mariners (1): Jarrod Dyson
Cardinals (1): Dexter Fowler
Rays (4): Mallex Smith, Tim Beckham, Rickie Weeks, Chris Archer
Rangers (3): Delino DeShields, Matt Bush, Jeremy Jeffress
Blue Jays (3): Devon Travis, Marcus Stroman, Russell Martin
Nationals (1): Michael Taylor
Disabled list: Micah Johnson (Braves), Ian Desmond (Rockies), David Price (Red Sox), Tyson Ross (Rangers), Dalton Pompey (Blue Jays)