The NFL draft is over — what that means for Colin Kaepernick

The NFL draft is finally over. After three days and seven rounds, the league now has 243 new rookies. Even so, there are many veterans still seeking jobs, including the NFL’s most famously woke quarterback.

Colin Kaepernick is without a team after a season in which he chose not to stand for the national anthem — first sitting, then kneeling — in an effort to draw attention to the oppression of black people and people of color in the U.S. There’s a belief among some African-American players that teams have effectively blackballed Kaepernick because of his political activism.

But even if Kaepernick were evaluated only on a football basis, there are not many landing spots for him to compete for a starting job. The fact is, most teams believe they have solidified their QB situations after the moves made in free agency and in the draft.

It’s not merely a question of whether Kaepernick is more talented than some passers listed atop depth charts. Teams won’t want to play Kaepernick ahead of first-stringers who are owed significant guaranteed money or high-round draft picks who must learn on the field.

With Kaepernick’s potential employment in mind, let’s examine where each team stands at quarterback post-draft.

Cleveland Browns

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Cody Kessler, third-round pick in 2016.

Quarterback drafted: DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame, second round.

What it means for Kaepernick: The Browns have had 26 different starting quarterbacks since 1999. They drafted three players in the first round — and none of them were quarterbacks. In the second round, Cleveland chose Kizer. Athletic and confident, Kizer could be the Browns’ quarterback of the future. The Browns have two young passers, including a high-round pick in Kizer. Their signal-caller reps are all wrapped up.

Chicago Bears

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Mike Glennon, signed a three-year contract in March.

Quarterback drafted: Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina, second overall.

What it means for Kaepernick: The Chicago Bears gave Glennon a lot of money to lure him from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Then they traded four picks to the San Francisco 49ers to move up one spot to get Trubisky. The Bears are out of the QB market.

San Francisco 49ers

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Brian Hoyer, signed a two-year contract in March.

Quarterback drafted: C.J. Beathard, Iowa, third round.

What it means for Kaepernick: Hoyer, who was with the Bears last season, and new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan worked well together when they were with the Browns in 2014. Beathard starts his career behind No. 2 quarterback Matt Barkley. Kaepernick spent his first six seasons with the 49ers. Don’t count on him rejoining them anytime soon.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Blake Bortles, drafted third overall in 2014.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: The Jacksonville Jaguars are all in on Bortles, who has a lot of work to do. He hasn’t proved he’s capable of consistently directing an NFL offense. In theory, Kaepernick would be a good fit here as Bortles develops.

Tennessee Titans

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Marcus Mariota, drafted second overall in 2015.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Mariota is The Man. He took a major step forward last season and appears ready for superstardom. There’s no chance to compete for the starting signal-caller job here. Mariota’s backups will be holding clipboards for a long time.

New York Jets

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Josh McCown, signed a one-year contract in March.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Based on the QB talent on their roster, the Jets should send a jet to pick up Kaepernick. But owner Woody Johnson has expressed his displeasure with Kaepernick’s protest. Still, it’s hard to imagine how the Jets could possibly be better off with McCown under center than Kaepernick.

Los Angeles Chargers

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Philip Rivers, drafted fourth overall in 2004.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Although the Los Angeles Chargers are transitioning from San Diego to Los Angeles, there’s nothing new happening at quarterback. Rivers has the position on lockdown. Another clipboard spot for backups.

Carolina Panthers

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Cam Newton, drafted first overall in 2011.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Newton is only one season removed from having led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl. He was selected the NFL’s 2015 MVP. He’s a huge superstar with a personality to match. It’s hard to envision Newton and Kaepernick on the same roster.

Cincinnati Bengals

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Andy Dalton, second-round pick in 2011.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Dalton is well-established in the job. Also, the Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with their controversial decision to draft former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was caught on tape hitting fellow student Amelia Molitor in the face in July 2014. Signing Kaepernick would bring even more scrutiny.

Kansas City Chiefs

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Alex Smith, acquired in 2013 trade with San Francisco.

Quarterback drafted: Patrick Mahomes, 10th overall.

What it means for Kaepernick: Led by the steady Smith, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t in the market for a new starter next season. With an eye toward the future, the team traded three picks, including a 2018 first-rounder, to move all the way up from 27th to select Mahomes. No openings here for another passer.

New Orleans Saints

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Drew Brees, signed as a free agent in 2006.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: At age 38, Brees still shows no signs of slowing down. The future Hall of Famer has a stranglehold on the gig.

Houston Texans

Top quarterback on roster before draft: None.

Quarterback drafted: Deshaun Watson, Clemson, 12th overall.

What it means for Kaepernick: After the Brock Osweiler debacle, it appeared the Texans would pursue Tony Romo, but he moved into the television booth. The Houston Texans wanted Watson and were willing to trade two picks, including a 2018 first-rounder, to make sure they got him. His development is key to Houston’s short- and long-term goals.

Arizona Cardinals

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Carson Palmer, acquired in 2013 trade with Oakland.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Palmer had one of his best seasons in 2015. He wasn’t as good last season. Still, Palmer is atop the depth chart in the desert.

Philadelphia Eagles

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Carson Wentz, drafted second overall in 2016.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Wentz showed enough in his rookie year to inspire confidence about where he’s headed. He should only get better with experience.

Indianapolis Colts

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Andrew Luck, drafted first overall in 2012.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Luck is the Indianapolis quarterback. That’s really all you need to know.

Baltimore Ravens

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Joe Flacco, drafted 18th overall in 2008.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Flacco outdueled Kaepernick in leading Baltimore to a 34-31 victory over San Francisco in the 2013 Super Bowl. Flacco is still a productive starter, which leaves no room for Kaep.

Washington Redskins

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Kirk Cousins, fourth-round pick in 2012.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Cousins wants out of Washington, but the Redskins keep using the franchise tag to make him stay. It’s more likely that the Redskins would win the Super Bowl this season than sign Kaepernick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Jameis Winston, drafted first overall in 2015.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe Winston is on the doorstep of his breakthrough season. They’re not interested in bringing in anyone to challenge him.

Denver Broncos

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Trevor Siemian, seventh-round pick in 2015 draft.

Quarterback drafted: Chad Kelly, Ole Miss, seventh round.

What it means for Kaepernick: The Denver Broncos have Siemian and fellow young passer Paxton Lynch, who was drafted 26th overall in 2016. They’re trying to figure out who’s best. You just don’t see an opening here for anyone else.

Detroit Lions

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Matthew Stafford, drafted first overall in 2009.

Quarterback drafted: Brad Kaaya, Miami, sixth round.

What it means for Kaepernick: Stafford has started since the moment he arrived in Detroit. Kaaya is an intriguing prospect. That’s probably one quarterback too many to make room for Kaepernick here.

Miami Dolphins

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Ryan Tannehill, drafted eighth overall in 2012.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Tannehill led the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since the 2008 season. The Dolphins seem to be stable at the spot.

New York Giants

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Eli Manning, drafted first overall in 2004.

Quarterback drafted: Davis Webb, California, third round.

What it means for Kaepernick: Manning is a two-time Super Bowl MVP. Webb could wind up replacing him someday. And the New York Giants also signed former New York Jets second-round pick Geno Smith to compete for a roster spot. Geno. Smith.

Oakland Raiders

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Derek Carr, drafted in second round in 2014.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Carr is one of the NFL’s rising stars. Oakland Raiders officials believe he’ll lead the franchise back to the Super Bowl. Kaepernick would be stuck on the bench for the Raiders, who also signed free agent E. J. Manuel.

Atlanta Falcons

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Matt Ryan, drafted third overall in 2008.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Ryan led the Atlanta Falcons to last season’s Super Bowl and was selected the NFL’s MVP. No vacancy here.

Buffalo Bills

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Tyrod Taylor, signed as a free agent in 2015; restructured contract in March.

Quarterback drafted: Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh, fifth round.

What it means for Kaepernick: Just based on football, this is another spot that would seem to make sense for Kaepernick. The Bills haven’t made the playoffs in 17 seasons, Taylor has only shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback and management drafted Peterman without giving Taylor any assurances he’s still the starter.

Dallas Cowboys

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Dak Prescott, drafted in fourth round in 2016.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Prescott led Dallas to the NFC East title. He was the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and named a Pro Bowler. The Cowboys are set at quarterback for a long, long time.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Ben Roethlisberger, drafted 11th overall in 2004.

Quarterback drafted: Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee, fourth.

What it means for Kaepernick: Roethlisberger continues to play at an all-pro level. The future Hall of Famer is a two-time Super Bowl winner. Dobbs could be the quarterback of the future.

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Aaron Rodgers, drafted 24th overall in 2005.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Rodgers is second to none. No team relies on its quarterback more. And as long as Rodgers is willing to lead them, the Green Bay Packers will follow.

Seattle Seahawks

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Russell Wilson, drafted in the third round in 2012.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Wilson was the steal of the 2012 draft. He’s a Super Bowl champion, three-time Pro Bowler, one of the game’s highest-paid players and the dude who runs the show in Seattle.

Minnesota Vikings

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Sam Bradford, acquired from Philadelphia in 2016 for a first-round draft pick.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Minnesota brought in Bradford after former starter Teddy Bridgewater suffered a major knee injury. The Vikings have no interest in changing quarterbacks anytime soon.

Los Angeles Rams

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Jared Goff, drafted first overall in 2016.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: New coach Sean McVay was brought in largely to help Goff become a star. The Los Angeles Rams gave up a ton to get Goff. They need this to work.

New England Patriots

Top quarterback on roster before draft: Tom Brady, drafted in the sixth round in 1999.

Quarterback drafted: None.

What it means for Kaepernick: Brady is a five-time Super Bowl winner and four-time Super Bowl MVP. Top backup Jimmy Garoppolo is widely considered to be a franchise-quarterback-in-waiting. Also, President Donald Trump has a bond with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. We’ll leave it at that.