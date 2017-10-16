Alabama A&M smothers Mississippi Valley State with four picks, eight sacks

Damion May of Alabama A&M passed for 168 yards and also scored two touchdowns.

Dylan Hamilton and Mike Mills both returned interceptions to the house and accounted for half of Alabama A&M’s interceptions in the team’s 49-14 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

The defense had four picks for 78 yards and eight sacks to stifle the Delta Devils. Vernon Moland led the way with his 2.5 sacks and had 2.5 of A&M’s 10 tackles for loss.

The Bulldogs (3-4, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)) built a 35-0 lead to demoralize the Delta Devils (1-2, 1-5).

Quarterback Damion May complemented the A&M defense’s effort with two rushing and two passing touchdowns. He finished with 168 yards passing and 55 rushing before giving way to redshirt freshman Dylan Smith, whose first career touchdown was a 78-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Hamilton’s 52-yard interception return put the Bulldogs up 28-0, while Mills added his 17-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs held the Delta Devils to minus-27 yards rushing besides wreaking havoc on Mississippi Valley State’s passing attack.

Top HBCU performances

North Carolina Central freshman Chauncey Caldwell threw for a career-high 333 yards, including an 89-yarder that is the third-longest completion in NCCU history, with two passing touchdowns and one on the ground. The Eagles (5-1) defeated Gardner-Webb in a nail-biter, 24-17, to keep their 11-game winning streak alive. That is the second-most yards a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) player has thrown for this season.

