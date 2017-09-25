Alcorn’s De’Lance Turner is first HBCU runner to surpass 200 yards this season

Alcorn senior De’Lance Turner, seen here in Saturday’s game against Southern, is first HBCU runner to surpass 200 yards this season.

Alcorn State running back De’Lance Turner finished the Braves’ conference opener with the second-most rushing yards (272) in school history. Turner, who averaged 13.0 yards per carry on 21 carries, had two rushing touchdowns and caught a pass for a score in Alcorn’s 48-31 victory over Southern on Saturday. The senior had the first 200-plus-yards day rushing performance for a historically black college or university (HBCU) this season.

Overall, the Braves rushed for 402 yards. Quarterback Lenorris Footman chipped in 70 yards, and the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week winner also threw for two touchdowns.

Top HBCU performances

South Carolina State redshirt sophomore DeWann Ford threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-25 passing and ran for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 33-28 loss to North Carolina Central on Sept. 21.

South Carolina State redshirt sophomore DeWann Ford threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-25 passing and ran for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 33-28 loss to North Carolina Central on Sept. 21. North Carolina A&T's Franklin McCain followed his two-interception performance last weekend, with a three-interception encore in the Aggies' 49-17 win over Morgan State.

North Carolina A&T's Franklin McCain followed his two-interception performance last weekend, with a three-interception encore in the Aggies' 49-17 win over Morgan State. Tashad Charity and Jalen Steward each finished with two sacks in Arkansas-Pine Bluff's 34-27 overtime win against Jackson State.

Tashad Charity and Jalen Steward each finished with two sacks in Arkansas-Pine Bluff's 34-27 overtime win against Jackson State. Uriel Hernandez now owns the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's (MEAC) second-longest field goal of the season (42 yards) in Bethune-Cookman's 28-26 loss to Howard on Sept. 23.

Uriel Hernandez now owns the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's (MEAC) second-longest field goal of the season (42 yards) in Bethune-Cookman's 28-26 loss to Howard on Sept. 23. Hampton's Ronald Bell caught 13 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in Hampton's 30-23 overtime loss to Monmouth.

Hampton's Ronald Bell caught 13 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in Hampton's 30-23 overtime loss to Monmouth. Aqeel Glass threw over-the-shoulder touchdowns of 62 and 61 yards en route to a 337-yard passing day in Alabama A&M's 30-13 win over Texas Southern. Glass completed 22 of 37 passes.

Aqeel Glass threw over-the-shoulder touchdowns of 62 and 61 yards en route to a 337-yard passing day in Alabama A&M's 30-13 win over Texas Southern. Glass completed 22 of 37 passes. Morgan State's Brian Gentry hauled in an 83-yard reception, the longest in the MEAC this season, during a three-catch, 95-receiving yards and one-touchdown performance against North Carolina A&T.