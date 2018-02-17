Day one of All-Star Weekend: 2 Chainz vs. Snoop, Draymond Green loves the kids, and Quavo is the real MVP
ByThe 1point8
Missing out on All-Star Weekend? Don’t worry. We got you. Check out The1point8’s photo dispatches from the 2 Chainz vs. Snoop Dogg celebrity one-on-one game, Draymond Green at the Makerspace Youth Basketball clinic, and the action-packed NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where stars such as Jamie Foxx, Common, Migos, and Erik Killmonger — sorry, Michael B. Jordan — ruled the court.
Danielle A. Scruggs is a photo editor for The Undefeated. She is a Chicago native and firmly believes no sports team will ever be as great as the Chicago Bulls during their three-peat eras.