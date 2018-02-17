Day one of All-Star Weekend: 2 Chainz vs. Snoop, Draymond Green loves the kids, and Quavo is the real MVP

Coverage of Day 1 @ the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend, taking place in Los Angeles, California. 2 Chainz greets various friends as tip off nears during the first annual East Coast vs. West Coast hip-hop celebrity game at Adidas’ two-day, All-Star brand experience #747WarehouseSt, which mixes fashion, sport and music.

Missing out on All-Star Weekend? Don’t worry. We got you. Check out The1point8’s photo dispatches from the 2 Chainz vs. Snoop Dogg celebrity one-on-one game, Draymond Green at the Makerspace Youth Basketball clinic, and the action-packed NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where stars such as Jamie Foxx, Common, Migos, and Erik Killmonger — sorry, Michael B. Jordan — ruled the court.