Althea Gibson, Arthur Ashe highlight a century of ATA champions

The American Tennis Association (ATA) is celebrating its 100th national championships this week in Baltimore. The organization was formed on Nov. 30, 1916, to give black tennis players a league with rules and regulations that were absent from the interstate tournaments preceding it.

The ATA is the oldest professional black sports organization in the United States and helped cultivate the games of Talley Holmes, Ora Washington, Nathaniel and Franklin Jackson, Margaret and Roumania Peters, George Stewart, Althea Gibson, Arthur Ashe and others.

Here’s a history of the league’s marquee events and past champions, with the number of championships won as of that year in parentheses:

1917

1st ATA Championships, Druid Hill Park, Baltimore

Men’s singles: Talley Holmes

Women’s singles: Lucy Diggs Slowe

Men’s doubles: Talley Holmes and Ted Thompson

1918

2nd ATA Championships, Ideal Tennis Club of Harlem, New York

Men’s singles: Talley Holmes (2)

Women’s singles: May Rae (Jamaica)

Men’s doubles: Percy Richardson and D. Monroe

1919

3rd ATA Championships, Ideal Tennis Club, Harlem

Men’s singles: Sylvester Smith

Women’s singles: May Rae (Jamaica) (2)

Men’s doubles: Talley Holmes and Ted Thompson (2)

1920

4th ATA Championships, Ideal Tennis Club, Harlem

Men’s singles: Not available

Women’s singles: May Rae (Jamaica) (3)

Men’s doubles: Not available

1921

5th ATA Championships, Suburban Gardens Tennis Courts, Washington, D.C.

Men’s singles: Talley Holmes (3)

Women’s singles: Lucy Diggs Slowe (2)

Men’s doubles: Ted Thompson and Talley Holmes (3)

1922

6th ATA Championships, Germantown Tennis Club and YWCA, Philadelphia

Men’s singles: Edgar Brown

Women’s singles: Isadore Channels

Men’s doubles: Talley Holmes and Ted Thompson (4)

1923

7th ATA Nationals, Prairie View Tennis Courts, Chicago

Men’s singles: Edgar Brown (2)

Women’s singles: Isadore Channels (2)

Mixed doubles: John McGriff and Ellwood Downing



1924

8th ATA Nationals, Druid Hill Park, Baltimore

Men’s singles: Talley Holmes (4)

Women’s singles: Isadore Channels (3)

Men’s doubles: Talley Holmes and Ted Thompson (5)

Women’s doubles: Emma Leonard and Isadore Channels

Mixed doubles: Not available

1925

9th ATA Nationals, Manual Training and Industrial School, Bordentown, New Jersey

Men’s singles: Ted Thompson

Women’s singles: Lulu Ballard

Men’s doubles: Talley Holmes and Ted Thompson (6)

Women’s doubles: Lulu Ballard and Ora Washington

Mixed: Not available

This was the first time the Nationals were held at a black school. It was the start of a shift to using historically black colleges and universities, which allowed the event to become a social gathering besides a tournament.

1926

10th ATA Nationals, Sherman Park Tennis Courts, St. Louis

Men’s singles: Eyre Saitch

Women’s singles: Isadore Channels (4)

Men’s doubles: Eyre Saitch and Ted Thompson

Women’s doubles: Lulu Ballard and Ora Washington (2)

Mixed: Not available

1927

11th ATA Nationals, Hampton Institute, Hampton, Virginia

First championship held in the South.

Men’s singles: Ted Thompson (2)

Women’s singles: Lulu Ballard (2)

Men’s doubles: Ted Thompson and Talley Holmes (7)

Women’s doubles: Lulu Ballard and Ora Washington (3)

Mixed: Louis Jones and Blanche Winston

1928

12th ATA Nationals, Manual Training and Industrial School, Bordentown

Men’s singles: Edgar Brown (3)

Women’s singles: Lulu Ballard (3)

Men’s doubles: Eyre Saitch and Sylvester Smith (2)

Women’s doubles: Lulu Ballard and Ora Washington (4)

Mixed: Not available

1929

13th ATA Nationals, Manual Training and Industrial School, Bordentown

Men’s singles: Edgar Brown (4)

Women’s singles: Ora Washington

Men’s doubles: Eyre Saitch and Sylvester Smith (3)

Women’s doubles: Lulu Ballard and Ora Washington (5)

Mixed: Not available

1930

14th ATA Nationals, Douglas Park Courts, Indianapolis

Men’s singles: Douglas Turner

Women’s singles: Ora Washington (2)

Men’s doubles: John McGriff and Elwood Downing (2)

Women’s doubles: Ora Washington and Blanche Winston

Mixed: Not available

1931

15th ATA Nationals, Tuskegee Institute, Tuskegee, Alabama

Night games played for first time thanks to floodlights.

Men’s singles: Reginald Weir

Women’s singles: Ora Washington (3)

Men’s doubles: Nathaniel and Franklin Jackson

Women’s doubles: Ora Washington and Blanche Winston (2)

Mixed: Anne Roberts and Ted Thompson

1932

16th ATA Nationals, Shady Rest Country Club, New Jersey

Men’s singles: Reginald Weir (2)

Women’s singles: Ora Washington (5)

Men’s doubles: Richard Hudlin and Douglas Turner

Women’s doubles: Lulu Ballard and Ora Washington (6)

Mixed: Martha Davis and Henry Williams

1933

17th ATA Nationals, Hampton Institute, Virginia

Men’s singles: Reginald Weir (3)

Women’s singles: Ora Washington (6)

Men’s doubles: Nathaniel and Franklin Jackson

Women’s doubles: Ora Washington and Anita Grant

Mixed: Emma Leonard and Clarence O. Hilton

1934

18th ATA Nationals, Lincoln University, Lincoln, Pennsylvania

Men’s singles: Nathaniel Jackson

Women’s singles: Ora Washington (7)

Men’s doubles: Nathaniel and Franklin Jackson (2)

Women’s doubles: Lulu Ballard and Ora Washington (7)

Mixed: Emma Leonard and Clarence O. Hilton (2)

1935

19th ATA Nationals, West Virginia State College

Men’s singles: Franklin Jackson

Women’s singles: Ora Washington (8)

Men’s doubles: Nathaniel and Franklin Jackson (3)

Women’s doubles: Lulu Ballard and Ora Washington (8)

Mixed: Event not played

1936

20th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University, Wilberforce, Ohio

Men’s singles: Lloyd Scott

Women’s singles: Lulu Ballard (4)

Men’s doubles: Nathaniel and Franklin Jackson (4)

Women’s doubles: Lulu Ballard and Ora Washington (9)

Mixed: Event not played

1937

21st ATA Nationals, Tuskegee Institute

Men’s singles: Reginald Weir (4)

Women’s singles: Ora Washington (9)

Men’s doubles: James Stocks and Thomas Walker

Women’s doubles: Lylyan Spencer and Bertha Isaacs

Mixed: Flora Lomax and William H. Hall

1938

22nd ATA Nationals, Lincoln University

Men’s singles: Franklin Jackson (2)

Women’s singles: Flora Lomax

Men’s doubles: Nathaniel and Franklin Jackson (5)

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters

Mixed: Lulu Ballard and Gerald Norman Jr.

1939

23rd ATA Nationals, Hampton Institute

Men’s singles: Jimmie McDaniel

Women’s singles: Flora Lomax (2)

Men’s doubles: Jimmie McDaniel and Richard Cohen

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (2)

Mixed: Ora Washington and Sylvester Smith

1940

24th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Jimmie McDaniel (2)

Women’s singles: Agnes Lawson

Men’s doubles: Clifford Russell and Howard Minnis

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (3)

Mixed: Flora Lomax and William H. Hall (2)

1941

25th ATA Nationals, Tuskegee, Alabama

Men’s singles: Jimmie McDaniel (2)

Women’s singles: Flora Lomax (3)

Men’s doubles: Jimmie McDaniel and Richard Cohen (2)

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (4)

Mixed: Eleese Thornton and Harold Mitchell

1942

26th ATA Nationals, Lincoln University

Men’s singles: Reginald Weir (5)

Women’s singles: Flora Lomax (4)

Men’s doubles: Clifford Russell and Howard Minnis (2)

Women’s doubles: Flora Lomax and Lillian Van Buren

Mixed: Kathryn Jones and William E. Jones

1943

The 27th ATA Nationals were canceled due to World War II.

1944

28th ATA Nationals, Cosmopolitan Tennis Club, New York City

Men’s singles: Lloyd Scott (2)

Women’s singles: Roumania Peters

Men’s doubles: Howard Minnis and Ronald Fieulleteau

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (5)

Mixed: Lillian Van Buren and Delbert Russell

Althea Gibson wins her first ATA Girls Championship.

1945

29th ATA Nationals, Cosmopolitan Club

Men’s singles: Lloyd Scott (3)

Women’s singles: Kathryn Irvis

Men’s doubles: Lloyd Scott and Louis Graves

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (6)

Mixed: Lillian Van Buren and Delbert Russell (2)

1946

30th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Jimmie McDaniel (3)

Women’s singles: Roumania Peters (2)

Men’s doubles: James Stock and Jimmie McDaniel

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (7)

Mixed: Ora Washington and George Stewart

1947

31st ATA Nationals, Tuskegee Institute

Men’s singles: George Stewart (Panama)

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson

Men’s doubles: John Chandler and Harold Mitchell

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (8)

Mixed: Ora Washington and George Stewart (2)

1948

32 ATA Nationals, South Carolina State University

Men’s singles: George Stewart (Panama) (2)

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson (2)

Men’s doubles: Hubert Eaton and George Stewart

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (9)

Mixed: Althea Gibson and R. Walter Johnson

1949

33rd ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Event not played

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson (3)

Men’s doubles: Hubert Eaton and George Stewart (2)

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (10)

Mixed: Althea Gibson and R. Walter Johnson (2)

1950

34th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Oscar Johnson

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson (4)

Men’s doubles: James Stocks and Oscar Johnson

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (11)

Mixed: Althea Gibson and R. Walter Johnson (3)

1951

35th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: George Stewart (3)

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson (5)

Men’s doubles: Hubert Eaton and George Stewart (3)

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (12)

Mixed: Leo and Mary Etta Fine

1952

36th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: George Stewart (4)

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson (6)

Men’s doubles: Jimmie McDaniel and Earthna Jacquet

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (13)

Mixed: Althea Gibson and R. Walter Johnson (4)

1953

37th ATA Nationals, Bethune-Cookman College, Daytona Beach, Florida

Men’s singles: George Stewart (5)

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson (7)

Men’s doubles: Event not played

Women’s doubles: Margaret and Roumania Peters (14)

Mixed: Althea Gibson and R. Walter Johnson (5)

1954

38th ATA Nationals, Bethune-Cookman College

Men’s singles: Earthna Jacquet

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson (8)

Men’s doubles: Earthna Jacquet and Wilbert Davis

Women’s doubles: Evelyn George and Ivy C. Ransey

Mixed: Althea Gibson and R. Walter Johnson (6)

1955

39th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Robert Ryland

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson (9)

Men’s doubles: Clyde Freeman and Harold Freeman

Women’s doubles: Mary Etta Fine and Eva Fine Bracey

Mixed: Althea Gibson and R. Walter Johnson (7)

1956

40th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Robert Ryland (2)

Women’s singles: Althea Gibson (10)

Men’s doubles: Hubert Eaton and George Stewart (4)

Women’s doubles: Angela Imala and Lorraine Williams

Mixed: Gwen McEvans and William Campbell

1957

41st ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: George Stewart (6)

Women’s singles: Gwen McEvans

Men’s doubles: George Stewart and John Chandler

Women’s doubles: Mary Etta Fine and Eva Fine Bracey (2)

Mixed: Doris Harrison and Ernest Ingram

1958

42nd ATA National, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Wilbert Davis

Women’s singles: Mary Etta Fine

Men’s doubles: Wilbur Jenkins and Tom Calhoun

Women’s doubles: Mary Etta Fine and Eva Fine Bracey (3)

Mixed: Clyde Freeman and Gwen McEvans

1959

43rd ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Wilbert Davis (2)

Women’s singles: Gwen McEvans (4)

Men’s doubles: Joe Pierce and Shaw Emmons

Women’s doubles: Marlene and Darnella Everson

Mixed: Clyde Freeman and Gwen McEvans (2)

1960

44th ATA Nationals, Hampton Institute

Men’s singles: Arthur Ashe Jr.

Women’s singles: Mimi Kanarek

Men’s doubles: Wilbur Jenkins and Tom Calhoun (2)

Women’s doubles: Bessie Stockard and Carolyn Williams

Mixed: Elaine Bush and George Stewart



1961

45th ATA Nationals, Hampton Institute

Men’s singles: Arthur Ashe Jr. (2)

Women’s singles: Carolyn Williams

Men’s doubles: Arthur Ashe and Ronald Charity

Women’s doubles: Carolyn Williams and Marreline Fagget

Mixed: Mimi Kanarek and Ernest Ingram

1962

46th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Arthur Ashe Jr. (3)

Women’s singles: Carolyn Liquori (white)

Men’s doubles: Wilbert Davis and Robert Davis

Women’s doubles: Mimi Kanarek and Carolyn Liquori

Mixed: Mimi Kanarek and Ernest Ingram (2)

1963

47th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Wilbert Davis (3)

Women’s singles: Ginger Pfiefer

Men’s doubles: Howard Minnis and William Monroe

Women’s doubles: Ginger Pfeifer and Maimee Frye

Mixed: Lucy McEvans and Charles Berry

1964

48th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: George Stewart (7)

Women’s singles: Bonnie Logan

Men’s doubles: Luis Glass and Lendward Simpson

Women’s doubles: Sylvia Hooks and Bonnie Logan

Mixed: Charles Berry and Bessie Stockard

1965

49th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Luis Glass

Women’s singles: Bonnie Logan (2)

Men’s doubles: Luis Glass and Lendward Simpson (2)

Women’s doubles: Jean Richardson and Helen Watanabe

Mixed: Sylvia Hooks and William Morton Jr.

1966

50th ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Wilbert Davis (4)

Women’s singles: Bonnie Logan (3)

Men’s doubles: Arthur Carrington and John Mudd

Women’s doubles: Bonnie Logan and Bessie Stockard

Mixed: Sylvia Hooks and William Morton Jr. (2)

1967

51st ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Wilbert Davis (5)

Women’s singles: Bonnie Logan (4)

Men’s doubles: Arthur Carrington and John Mudd (2)

Women’s doubles: Bessie Stockard and Sylvia Hooks

Mixed: Bonnie Logan and Lendward Simpson

1968

52nd ATA Nationals, Wilberforce University

Men’s singles: Robert Binns

Women’s singles: Bonnie Logan (5)

Men’s doubles: Marty Gool and Gregory Morton

Women’s doubles: Bessie Stockard and Ann Koger

Mixed: Bonnie Logan and Lendward Simpson (2)

1969

53rd ATA Nationals, St. Louis

Men’s singles: Marty Gool

Women’s singles: Bonnie Logan (6)

Men’s doubles: Marty Gool and Gregory Morton (2)

Women’s doubles: Reuter and Beauchamp

Mixed: Bonnie Logan and Lendward Simpson (3)

1970

54th ATA Nationals, St. Louis

Men’s singles: Gene Fluri

Women’s singles: Bonnie Logan (7)

Men’s doubles: Gene Fluri and Tom Flur

Women’s doubles: Reuter and Beauchamp (2)

Mixed: Bonnie Logan and Lendward Simpson (4)

1971

55th ATA Nationals, St. Louis

Men’s singles: John Wilkerson

Women’s singles: Bessie Stockard

Men’s doubles: William Heinbecker and Jerry Johnson

Women’s doubles: Pamela Steinmetz and Bunny Wall

Mixed: Beverly Hussell and Alberto Loney

1972

56th ATA Nationals, Boston

Men’s singles: Horace Reid

Women’s singles: Lorraine Bryant

Men’s doubles: Event not played

Women’s doubles: Elaine Busch and Brenda Johnson

Mixed: Lee Stavins and Cris Scott

1973

57th ATA Nationals, Boston

Men’s singles: Arthur Carrington

Women’s singles: Mimi Kanarek (2)

Men’s doubles: Shri Anadon and Luis Glass

Women’s doubles: Jean Burnett and Arvelia Meyers

Mixed: Ann Koger and Tyrone Mapp

1974

58th ATA Nationals, Washington, D.C.

Men’s singles: Roger Guedes

Women’s singles: Jean Burnett

Men’s doubles: Bruce Foxworth and Roger Fuedes

Women’s doubles: Bessie Stockard and Barbara Faulkner

Mixed: Ann Koger and Tyrone Mapp (2)

1975

59th ATA Nationals, San Diego

Men’s singles: Benny Sims

Women’s singles: Diane Morrison

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Not available

Mixed: Not available

1976

60th ATA Nationals, New Orleans

Men’s singles: Terrance Jackson

Women’s singles: Kim Sands

Men’s doubles: Terrance Scott and Terrance Jackson

Women’s doubles: Margo Tiff and Brenda Richards

Mixed: Marilyn Supeville and Jessie Holt Jr.

1977

61st ATA Nationals, New Orleans

Men’s singles: Terrance Jackson (2)

Women’s singles: Leslie Allen

Men’s doubles: Weldon Rogers and Marell Harmon

Women’s doubles: Karen Harden and Brenda Richardes

Mixed: Leslie Allen and Mauriece Hunter

1978

62nd ATA Nationals, Princeton, New Jersey

Men’s singles: Rodney Harmon

Women’s singles: Joann Jacobs

Men’s doubles: Rodney Harmon and Marrell Harmon

Women’s doubles: Jean Burnett and Brenda Richards

Mixed: Sallie Elam and Jessie Holt Jr.

1979

63rd ATA Nationals, Atlanta

Men’s singles: Warrick Jones

Women’s singles: Zina Garrison

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Jean Burnett and Carol Watson

Mixed: Sallie Elam and Jessie Holt Jr. (2)

1980

64th ATA Nationals, Atlanta

Men’s singles: Kevin Belcher

Women’s singles: Zina Garrison (2)

Men’s doubles: Michael Delane and Greg Williams

Women’s doubles: Zina Garrison and Lori McNeil

Mixed: Sallie Elam and Jessie Holt Jr. (3)

1981

65th ATA Nationals, Detroit

Men’s singles: Kevin Belcher (2)

Women’s singles: Lori Neil

Men’s doubles: Kelvin Belcher and Friday Octabar

Women’s doubles: Zina Garrison and Lori McNeil (2)

Mixed: Event not played

1982

66th ATA Nationals, San Diego

Men’s singles: Warrick Jones (2)

Women’s singles: Lucy Becerra

Men’s doubles: Troy Collins and Angel Lopez

Women’s doubles: Kathy Foxworth and Lori McNeil

Mixed: Katherin Willete and Angel Lopez

1983

67th ATA Nationals, Boston

Men’s singles: Adrian Clark

Women’s singles: Lisa DeAngeles

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Joan Jackson and Renee Ralph

Mixed: Lisa Foxworth and Harold Sanco

1984

68th ATA Nationals, Atlanta

Men’s singles: Young Kwon

Women’s singles: Shandra Livingston

Men’s doubles: Kyle Anderson and Alex Diaz

Women’s doubles: Patricia Collins and Michelle Wreen

Mixed: Kathy Foxworth and Sidney Cooper

1985

69th ATA Nationals, Washington, D.C.

Men’s singles: Phil Williamson

Women’s singles: Kyle Copeland

Men’s doubles: Franklin Hatchett and Mark Riley

Women’s doubles: Ronita Elder and Helyn Edwards

Mixed: Kathy Foxworth and Paul Geiger

1986

70th ATA Nationals, Chicago

Men’s singles: Juan Farrow

Women’s singles: Melissa Brown

Men’s doubles: Troy Collins and Franklin Hatchett

Women’s doubles: Ronita Elder and Helyn Edwards (2)

Mixed: Katrina Adams and Kim Williams

1987

71st ATA Nationals, Oakland, California

Men’s singles: Phil Williamson (2)

Women’s singles: Iwalani McCalla

Men’s doubles: Kelvin Belcher and Bradley Davidson

Women’s doubles: Jill Brock and Norma Boucher

Mixed: Rachelle Mack and Hillary Mack

1988

72nd ATA Nationals, Austin, Texas

Men’s singles: Noel Rutherford

Women’s singles: Iwalani McCalla (2)

Men’s doubles: Datus Murray and Yakubu Suleiman

Women’s doubles: Lisa Jones and Hareem Meghani

Mixed: Rachelle Mack and Hillary Mack (2)

1989

73rd ATA Nationals, New Orleans

Men’s singles: Gerard Gbedey

Women’s singles: Iwalani McCalla (3)

Men’s doubles: Edward Cruzat and Scott Vowels

Women’s doubles: Helyn Edwards and Nicole Yardley

Mixed: Kyra Johnson and Robert Robinson

1990

74th ATA Nationals, New Orleans

Men’s singles: Vince Mackey

Women’s singles: Erica Adams

Men’s doubles: Steven Joyner and Vincent Mackey

Women’s doubles: Lisa Jones and Hareem Meghani (2)

Mixed: Rachelle Mack and Hillary Mack (3)

1991

75th ATA Nationals, Washington, D.C.

Men’s singles: Phillip Williamson (3)

Women’s singles: Iwalani McCalla (4)

Men’s doubles: Ronnie Holmes and September Donovan

Women’s doubles: Aileen Smith-Ely and Eloise Woods

Mixed: Helyn Edwards and Daryl Whitley

1992

76th ATA Nationals, Boston

Men’s singles: Steve Campbell

Women’s singles: Jeri Ingram

Men’s doubles: Steve Campbell and Mark Garwood

Women’s doubles: Loretta Banks and Tanya Manibo

Mixed: Yacqui Peete and Dargin Johnson

1993

77th ATA Nationals, Richmond, Virginia

Men’s singles: Steve Campbell (2)

Women’s singles: Tonya Edwards

Men’s doubles: Victor Collins and Terry Davis

Women’s doubles: Tonya Evans and Stephanie Johnson

Mixed: Event not played

1994

78th ATA Nationals, Richmond, Virginia

Men’s singles: Billy Ball

Women’s singles: Erica Adams (2)

Men’s doubles: Billy Ball and Isaac Ravizee

Women’s doubles: Allison Kinsey and Tunecia Sheffield

Mixed: Kathy Foxworth and Quincy Coxton

1995

79th ATA Nationals, Jackson, Mississippi

Men’s singles: Vince Mackey (2)

Women’s singles: Jeri Ingram (2)

Men’s doubles: Suru Balogiun and Minor Graves

Women’s doubles: Ronita Elder and Helyn Edwards (3)

Mixed: Dalene Speas and Phillip Williamson

1996

80th ATA Nationals, Memphis, Tennessee

Men’s singles: Donovan September

Women’s singles: Jeri Ingram (3)

Men’s doubles: Trey Harris and Christian Hill

Women’s doubles: Shana Peete and Yacqui Williams

Mixed: Veronica Pasley and Phillip Williamson

1997

81st ATA Nationals, Inverrary Resort Tennis Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Men’s singles: Phil Williamson (4)

Women’s singles: Julie Steven

Men’s doubles: Michael Tisdale and Glenn Williams

Women’s doubles: Janelle Williams and Annelise Rose

Mixed: Dalene Speas and Phillip Williamson (2)

1998

82nd ATA Nationals, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Men’s singles: Mark Silva

Women’s singles: Christina Turner

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Not available

Mixed: Not available

1999

83rd ATA Nationals, New Orleans

Men’s singles: Not available

Women’s singles: Erica Adams (3)

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Not available

Mixed: Not available

2000

84rd ATA Nationals, Birmingham, Alabama

Men’s singles: Tourne Neblett

Women’s singles: Luciane Kelbert

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Not available

Mixed: Not available

2001

85th ATA Nationals, Birmingham, Alabama

Men’s singles: Donovan September (2)

Women’s singles: Robyn White

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Not available

Mixed: Event not played

2002

86th ATA Nationals, College Park, Maryland

Men’s singles: Steve Campbell (3)

Women’s singles: Stephanie Johnson

Men’s doubles: Leonard Booker and D. Evans

Women's doubles: Not available

Mixed: Event not played

2003

87th ATA Nationals, College Park, Maryland

Men’s singles: Steve Campbell (4)

Women’s singles: Alana Van Dervort

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Not available

Mixed: Event not played

2004

88th ATA Nationals, Houston

Men’s singles: H’Cone Thompson

Women’s singles: Tayo Bailey

Men’s doubles: Buunza Wayaba and K. Chiridza

Women’s doubles: Titania Harris and C. Turner

Mixed: Not available

2005

89th ATA Nationals, Daytona Beach, Florida

Men’s singles: H’Cone Thompson (2)

Women’s singles: Tayo Bailey (2)

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Tayo Bailey and Stephanie Johnson

Mixed: Event not played

2006

90th ATA Nationals, San Diego

Men’s singles: Phillip Graham

Women’s singles: Cameron Benjamin

Men’s doubles: Event not played

Women’s doubles: Event not played

Mixed: Event not played

2007

91st ATA Nationals, New York

Men’s singles: Not available

Women’s singles: Not available

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Event not played

Mixed: Not available

2008

92nd ATA Nationals, Miami

Men’s singles: Kenneth Myers

Women’s singles: Rachel Rye

Men’s doubles: Arsenio Culver and Julian Sullivan

Women’s doubles: Not available

Mixed: Stephanie Johnson and Merritt Johnson

2009

93rd ATA Nationals, Miami

Men’s singles: Joe Carogan

Women’s singles: Morocco “Roc” Hitt

Men’s doubles: Not available

Women’s doubles: Not available

Mixed: Not available

2010

94th ATA Nationals, Atlanta

Men’s singles: Julian Sullivan

Women’s singles: Jocelyn Providence

Men’s doubles: Arsenio Culver and Julian Sullivan (2)

Women’s doubles: Monet Duncan and Nikki Goldthreate

Mixed: Jocelyn Providence and Arsenio Culver

2011

95th ATA Nationals, Atlanta

Men’s singles: Justin Byrd

Women’s singles: Briana Berne

Men’s doubles: Arsenio Culver and Julian Sullivan (3)

Women’s doubles: Briana Berne and Jocelyn Providence

Mixed: Eric Jackson and Jewel Peterson

2012

96th ATA Nationals, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Men’s singles: Vincenzo Ciccone

Women’s singles: Christine Clermont

Men’s doubles: Event not played

Women’s doubles: Tricia Bowman and Flona Francis

Mixed: Event not played

2013

97th ATA Nationals, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Men’s singles: Kenneth Myers (2)

Women’s singles: Angela McGahee

Men’s doubles: Event not played

Women’s doubles: Event not played

Mixed: Event not played

2014

98th ATA Nationals, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Men’s singles: Tontine Urhobo Jr.

Women’s singles: Angela McGahee (2)

Men’s doubles: Dreshaun Jarman and John Wilson

Women’s doubles: Ellle Abraham and Shayna Spooner

Mixed: Event not played

2015

99th ATA Nationals, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Men’s singles: John McLean

Women’s singles: Angela McGahee (3)

Men’s doubles: Harshana Godamanna and Aaron Goldsmith

Women's doubles: Event not played

Mixed: Event not played

2016

100th ATA Nationals, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Men’s singles: Junior Ore

Women’s singles: Senaida Kambel

Men’s doubles: Jonathan Sessom and Ransom Medina

Women’s doubles: Emerald Able and Kayla Gammie

Mixed: Emerald Able and Nathaniel Pinkney

Liner Notes List provided by the American Tennis Association