Angel hair: Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show celebrates the artistry of black style
Sweet, sweet fantasy comes alive at annual event in Atlanta
ByLynsey Weatherspoon
Now in its 51st year, the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show took place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta over the weekend. Sponsored by the 71-year-old black-owned beauty product brand, the expo attracts hairstylists, barbers and makeup artists to a mix of seminars and presentations that help with career development and provide networking opportunities. They also participate in contests, including the Andis Total Look Barbering Competition, Champion of Weave Competition and Dare to Inspire: Fantasy Competition, that result in everything from intricate undercuts to multicolored fades to gravity-defying hair sculptures.
