Colin Kaepernick transformed a league and nation’s social conscience

We’re looking for people who affect their corner of the world with acts of bravery, kindness, outreach, inspiration and uplift: athletes who use their sport as a platform for much more than personal gain. We’re looking for people who take on unconventional and often selfless tasks, some at considerable professional and personal risk. These courageous souls and their stories are all around us, and the Undefeated Athlete of the Week is here to give them shine and a bigger platform on which to stand.

We close out the year by introducing our first honoree, Colin Kaepernick. He chose a quiet yet peaceful gesture, taking a knee, to transform a league and a nation’s social conscience. Whether you agreed or disagreed with his public protest during the national anthem to spotlight police brutality on people of color, he made you watch and feel. And, in the case of exasperated NFL owners, pledge millions toward social justice causes.

Our inaugural winner sets a high bar: brave, unabashed and honored to use his platform for the greater good, no matter the financial and personal cost. In The Undefeated’s house, there was no debate.

If you know an athlete — male or female, middle schooler, high schooler, college or professional, black or white — who is affecting his or her world for the better, we want to know who that person is. We want to hear their stories as we begin our Undefeated Athlete of the Week series. Email us at contact@undefeated.com.