Athletes and teams show respect to 9/11 victims, first-responders 16 years later

Every year the NFL season opener intertwines with the anniversary of Sept. 11. On this 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, many athletes are using their social media platforms to show their respect and remembrance. This year, as the world is dealing with hurricanes and a tough racial climate, the hashtag #NeverForget has proved to be a strong act of solidarity.

On Sunday, the day before 9/11, Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate honored first-responders by wearing personalized cleats. He posted a photo on his Instagram page showing an image of first-responders and the American flag on one shoe and an image of the Twin Towers on the other shoe. On both shoes, a message, “Land of the Free” and “Because of the Brave,” is visible.

Check out a few other athletes who posted on their social media pages.

An American flag is now draped over the Pentagon marking 16 years since the #September11th attacks. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/9vd47Bc8My — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) September 11, 2017

Today we honor those affected by the events of 9/11 and the heroes who responded so bravely. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ZStKi3DYZy — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 11, 2017

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon's point of impact to mark the 16th anniversary of 9/11 pic.twitter.com/qYGk7RJ8xn — CNN (@CNN) September 11, 2017

To those who were affected by the tragic events of 9/11 and those who bravely responded, we will #NeverForget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/veloQGR1pi — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) September 11, 2017

Our strong and resilient spirit for the future, built on the tragedy of the past. We will #NeverForget. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7jHemzG39f — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 11, 2017

Honoring Those Who Lost Their lives And The Sacrifice Of The Heroic First Responders. #NeverForget — AKEEM AYERS (@Akeem_Ayers) September 11, 2017