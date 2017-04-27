The Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones talks about teamwork, Atlanta and his mother’s advice

Julio Jones does not limit himself to goals in his professional life. The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver is following in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Marvin, whose indelible spirit helped her get through life’s challenges — she worked years at the fryer in a drive-thru — with a never-quit attitude.

This past season, he became one of only six receivers to garner 300 or more yards in an NFL game and played in (and lost) his first Super Bowl. The six-year pro has been a Pro Bowler four times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016), been top three in overall receiving yards the past three seasons, led the NFL in receiving yards per game the past two seasons, and was AP First Team All-Pro in 2015 and 2016. Now he is teaming up with Champs Sports, Under Armour and Migos to promote the ideals his mother passed on to him as he was growing up. Jones and Migos hope to inspire people who experience “The Moment” that sets them on their path. Jones took time to discuss the supportive culture of Atlanta and the most important thing his mom taught him.

tweets: @juliojones_11 IG: @juliojones_11

What social media platform do you use the most?

All of my social media is connected, so if I post on one, it’ll go to all of them. I don’t have one I use more than another. It’s a way to stay connected with the fans.

What was the last concert you attended?

I went to a Gucci Mane concert the last time he performed [in Atlanta].

I just love athleticism and hard work, like Russell Westbrook or LeBron James.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

The best piece of advice is from my mom: that if you start something, never quit. No matter where you’re at. If you start a race and you’re dead last, you don’t quit — you finish.

Who is your favorite athlete?

There’s so many people right now that I love watching. I just love athleticism and hard work, like Russell Westbrook or LeBron James. I really love watching teams. I don’t like to pick one player to watch. I’m a team-first type of guy, so I love watching the Memphis Grizzlies. I love the way they play as a team. The Spurs, the Warriors. When the times get tough and you have those down times, it’s all about, is that team going to stick together?

What does it mean for you to see Atlanta icons not only come out to the games but also throw their support behind the pro teams?

It’s great. One thing it’s about is unity. We’re just trying to support one another in whatever it is. If I do have a game, the guys [Future, Migos, Ludacris, T.I., Young Jeezy, Big Boi, etc.] come out to support. And vice versa. We’ve got to do more of that, just being together and creating that unity. If people come to Atlanta, they know they’re going to have a good time. We’ve got a great community and fans that [are] going to back us 100 percent.

I’m a team-first type of guy, so I love watching the Memphis Grizzlies. I love the way they play as a team.

Who was your childhood hero?

My mom. Her effort. The way she works. The way she went about her day each and every day. It didn’t matter what was going on, she always approached it with a positive attitude.

What are your goals for 2017?

I really don’t set goals for myself, because that’s almost like a limitation. I always just go out and work as hard as I can, and whatever happens, happens.

How did this campaign come about?

The authenticity that Under Armour has, what they stand for — they’re all about grind and hard work. We were talking to Under Armour, [and] they reached out to Champs. All of us being from Atlanta, we all kind of know each other, and it would be good to show everyone the culture. Show kids and everybody hard work pays off.