Being a D.C. sports fan on the city’s biggest night of the year

For 25 years, Washington, D.C., sports fans have felt like the odds never seem to be in their favor. Case in point, these fans found themselves in a situation where their beloved Nationals, Capitals and Wizards were all playing on the same day and all starting within an hour (7:05 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.) of one another.

If that wasn’t stressful enough, here’s what was on the line Wednesday night:

The Capitals were at home in Game 7 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference semifinals trying to avenge last season’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the same round. Washington would have played in its first Eastern Conference final in almost two decades (1998) with a victory. (The Penguins defeated the Capitals, 2-0, to advance to the Eastern Conference final.)

John Wall, Bradley Beal & Company were in Boston for Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. The Wiz haven’t played in a conference championship in slightly less than four decades (1979), and a win in Boston would have given them a 3-2 lead with a chance to advance to the third round in the comfy confines of the Verizon Center. (The Wiz now trail the Celtics, 3-2, in the series after losing, 123-101.)

The Nationals were the only team not playing in the postseason, although the Beltway Series is no joke to fans in these parts. Beating the Baltimore Orioles, who play 45 minutes up the road from the nation’s capital, is always fun for bragging rights. (The Nationals were the lone team from the city to win – rallying against the Orioles in a 7-6 win at Nationals Park.)

You get the picture – it was a big night for D.C. sports fans. But who exactly hurt these folks so bad that they were anxious a whole 12 (possibly 24) hours ahead of game time? Well, their favorite teams. The last team to bring home the chip was the Washington football team in 1992. But since then, there has been no new hardware among the Major Four.

Since the Capitals were swept by the Detroit Red Wings in their only Stanley Cup appearance in 1998, the team has had 18 seasons to get back to the championship game. They missed the playoffs six times and have played in six quarterfinals and six semifinals. The 2004-05 season was wiped out by the lockout.

The last two seasons, the Capitals won the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the team with the best-regular season record, and were knocked out in the semifinals. Caps fans fear Alex Ovechkin, one of best players to ever grace the ice, will go into the Hall of Fame having never led a team to the conference championship.

Ten times in the last 38 years, the Wizards have lost in the first round. Five times during that period, the exit occurred in the second round, and the other 23 years, the team didn’t qualify for the postseason. While the villain has been different each of the last two times the Wiz were knocked out (Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks), the results were similar. Washington needs a victory in Friday’s Game 6 to avoid losing its third straight semifinal series, 4-2.

And whenever the Nationals have the best record in baseball (which is essentially every other year), they get knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, typically pushing the games to do-or-die like the Capitals.

One of the worst episodes in D.C. sports history has to be the 2012 NL Division Series when the Nationals welcomed the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 5. Any sports fan’s stomach would fall to the floor witnessing the Nationals give up a 7-3 lead – at home – in the top of seventh. Leading 7-5 with two outs and a full count against Yadier Molina, Drew Storen walked him in the 9th inning. Back-to-back singles helped put the Cardinals ahead to stay, 9-7.

Going into Wednesday, the team from Charm City held a 2-0 series lead beating the Nats in back-to-back games at Camden Yards. The Birds traveled down I-95 and were on the verge of going for the three-peat until Matt “Hello, darkness, my old friend” Wieters hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning against his former squad.

So Washington didn’t strike out completely – pun absolutely intended – Wednesday night. But being realistic: A regular-season win on a night in which both of the teams playing in the postseason lost just doesn’t stack up.

A whole generation of fans in this city has never experienced a championship team. And it’s hard to see people be so jaded, so young. But going into a night like Wednesday, anything was possible and even the most bitter D.C. sports fan allowed a ray of optimism to peek in.

Emotions ranged from jittery, anxious, excited, confident, fatigued, angry and eventually, the Capitals and Wizards checked their fans into the five-star Heartbreak Hotel.

May 8:

There’s like a 98% chance the Verizon Center burns down on Wednesday night, regardless of the result — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 9, 2017

Take it from a Maryland fan, burning things doesn’t really pan out all that great. Especially if you need said burned-down venue for the other playoff team in town. Yeah, you really want to save that excitement for later in the postseason.

May 9:

Tmrw night is gonna be frickin insane: my column thing https://t.co/zSUtwRMWkt — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) May 9, 2017

Pulling for my @Capitals in tomorrow night's game 7! Can they do it? I say yes! — Larry King (@kingsthings) May 9, 2017

With #capspens at Verizon Center & #beltwayseries at Nats Park, Metro is cancelling planned track work (except SafeTrack) on Wed eve #wmata — Metro (@wmata) May 9, 2017

If you believe in talking things into existence, then D.C. sports fans were doing a pretty good job of it Tuesday leading into the games. You may also subscribe to expecting the worse and hoping for the best tribe, so the sting of defeat isn’t so great or so the satisfaction of victory remains pure. There’s no one right way to deal with your expectations for your team.

May 10:

The big day arrived. If all went well, it would feel like Christmas in the nation’s capital. If it didn’t, it would feel like ripping a Band-Aid off super prematurely and only making the injury worse.

That time you were asked to design a sports troll. pic.twitter.com/cEUovGcj7v — Virginia Singarayar (@vsingarayar) May 10, 2017

Today's cover: With Caps' Game 7, Wizards' crucial Game 5 and the Nats playing the Orioles, this could be D.C.’s biggest sports night ever. pic.twitter.com/13WGRGwcUl — Express (@WaPoExpress) May 10, 2017

Washington's drought of 66 seasons since a pro team reached final four in its league is by far the longest active. #Caps can end it tonight. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 10, 2017

This may be the biggest night in D.C. Sports history — Tamir Rice (@pacman1017) May 10, 2017

I wish I could fast forward 10 hours man https://t.co/PyppSwOBKr — Dwayne Wayne III (@_92Infinity) May 10, 2017

It's not even noon and my anxiety about D.C. sports tonight is off the charts. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) May 10, 2017

You could cut the tension in the proverbial social media air with a butcher knife if you felt so inclined.

The last time the #DCSports trifecta happened on the same Wednesday 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/veC5JAOhlr — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) May 10, 2017

On that note, Stephen Strasburg was wearing a Capitals sweatshirt in the clubhouse before his start tonight. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 10, 2017

A prayer circle was formed by the professional and collegiate teams in the area to send well wishes and good vibes.

Since '98 Stanley Cup Finals, the Caps/Nats/Wiz/Skins have been in final eight of their leagues 13 times. They're 0-13 in advancing. — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) May 10, 2017

Game 5 gonna be a good one — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 11, 2017

Open 3’s, layups, short shots, dunks, the Wizards have missed every shot imaginable. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 11, 2017

#Caps & #Wizards losing. Can we please just have 1 team or 1 year #DCSports? Please? — Cy Fenwick (@WiseGuyCy980) May 11, 2017

Season? Ovechkin's legacy is on the line. https://t.co/1yMEfH2wxx — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) May 11, 2017

Somehow the Redskins will find a way to lose tonight too lol #DCsports — Joseph Cavan (@joecavan) May 11, 2017

The only team in the #DCTrifecta to win tonight was the Nats…in a meaningless May game. All you can do is laugh at that…#DCSports — Nick Ashooh (@NickAshooh) May 11, 2017

D.C Sports Fans: "We just want one conference finals appearance" D.C Sports Teams: "wE jUsT waNt oNe ConFErence FinAlS aPpeAraNcE" pic.twitter.com/mWoPSNqKaX — Redskins Realm (@SkinsRealm) May 11, 2017

Sports will never make me happy when it counts. Ever. — Dwayne Wayne III (@_92Infinity) May 11, 2017

update: it was not. sorry everyone pic.twitter.com/lwaoYSxrfX — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) May 11, 2017

Sports in DC forever and always pic.twitter.com/D6w23N8c8M — Brendan Darr-A-Lago (@BrendanDarr) May 11, 2017

Ugly scene outside Verizon pic.twitter.com/ji6t2TmfyC — Barno (@DCBarno) May 11, 2017

I'm genuinely depressed I'm the biggest dc sports fan and it hurts getting your spirits crushed year after year — Sydnee (@syd_rw) May 11, 2017

#Caps headline: Out of excuses, out of answers — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) May 11, 2017

Second Wednesday in May, 2015:

Caps season ends in game 7

Wiz, tied 2-2, drop game 5 on the road

Nats come from behind to win in 9th pic.twitter.com/LGbHByVvx5 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) May 11, 2017

Scott Van Pelt opens his show: "I am sick and tired… sick and freakin' tired of this same routine with the Caps." https://t.co/f3NgOL7bZq — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) May 11, 2017

The postmortem:

Unfortunately for D.C. sports fans, the day after has not proved to be any better. As they are well aware, to the winner goes the spoils, and in this case, the winner is social media, which is simply ruthless in situations like these.

BREAKING NEWS: Mario Lemieux has been named owner of the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) May 11, 2017

don’t feel too bad, DC. the Capitals could have made it to the Super Bowl and blown a 28-3 lead — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) May 11, 2017

"The team honestly makes me drink."

We asked @Capitals fans how they felt after (another) Game 7 loss to the Penguins. It was… interesting pic.twitter.com/Wn3UI7f5RE — Post Sports (@PostSports) May 11, 2017

Capitals fans in one Gif every year pic.twitter.com/NrUBNLua4n — The Hockey Hangout (@HockeyHangout) May 11, 2017

The celebratory #Capitals donuts we bought to hand out this am are now consolation donuts – share the sadness w/@MikeTFox5 @HollyLiveFox5DC pic.twitter.com/vEcCaTJQlY — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) May 11, 2017

The Rantings of a Depressed Capitals Fan #RocktheRed pic.twitter.com/CSM7D0x2aP — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 11, 2017

@Capitals 📂 National Hockey League

└📁 Washington Capitals

└📁 Ovechkin era

└📁 ECF appearances

└⚠️ Folder is empty — 🏌🏻 (@godthews) May 11, 2017

So Wizards got blown out and have to play 2 elimination games. Caps got eliminated. And today is cold and rainy. Cool. #DCSports — TheAbstract (@Abstract_cool) May 11, 2017

There should be special mental health + wellness centers all around the the DMV for DC sports fans — Wizards Now (@WizardsNow_) May 11, 2017

Caps..Wizards…Nationals. Here in the DMV, we live in the Valley of Just Good Enough to Rip Out Your Scorched Graveyard of a Heart. Again. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) May 11, 2017

You can't just be DeathRowDC at home. You gotta take that on the road. This game was truly horrible!! — Jocelyn J. Hill (@WizardsWoman) May 11, 2017

Bases loaded?

Bottom of the 9th?

Take it away Matt Wieters… pic.twitter.com/ZfVdTWZJ2K — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 11, 2017