Who is the best Black Marvel character?
The Competition
(top, left to right) Black Panther, Storm, Luke Cage, Miles Morales, War Machine, Sam Wilson, Monica Rambeau, Blade, Misty Knight, Cloak, Riri Williams, Moon Girl, Doctor Voodoo, Shuri, Bishop, Nick Fury
The heavens have opened, the choirs are singing and clapping, and the parade of happy black and brown faces is making its way from the cookout to the movie theater. It’s practically the modern-day version of The Wiz’s “Everybody Rejoice” out there.
What’s the cause for all of this celebration? Well, after waiting for what’s felt like eons and obsessing over every new teaser, trailer and GIF we could find, the release of Marvel’s Black Panther is finally here.
In preparation for what could be the blackest and nerdiest moment in the history of blacks and nerds, we got to thinking in the particular way that nerds do. Among the pantheon of black comic book characters, who could beat who in a fight? Instead of deciding for ourselves, we’re going to let you, the fans, decide in our Who is the best Black Marvel character? bracket. For the sake of staying on theme with Black Panther, all 16 of the bracket’s entrants come from the Marvel Universe and were seeded using a system based on their popularity, fighting abilities and prevalence in both comic books and film/television.
The power is yours from now through Thursday. Cast your vote on each round of matchups to help decide the ultimate Marvel bracket winner.
Biographies
Black Panther (1)
- Height:
- 6’0”
- Weight:
- 200 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Fantastic Four Vol. 1 #52 (1996)
- Powers:
- Unarmed combat; vibranium-laced suit; catlike reflexes and senses
- Backstory:
- T’Challa, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, is both Marvel’s first black superhero and the first American comic book hero of African descent. Black Panther, who predates the Black Panther Party, battled the Ku Klux Klan in 1975’s The Panther vs. the Klan.
Storm (2)
- Height:
- 5’11”
- Weight:
- 127 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975)
- Powers:
- Manipulation of weather; wind-assisted flight; skilled lock-breaking
- Backstory:
- Ororo Munroe, a descendant of African royalty and part-time leader of fabled group the X-Men, evolved from homeless thief to commander of weather and, through her marriage to Black Panther, the queen of Wakanda.
Luke Cage (3)
- Height:
- 6’6”
- Weight:
- 425 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Hero for Hire #1 (1972)
- Powers:
- Superhuman strength, unbreakable skin, expedited healing
- Backstory:
- Born Carl Lucas in Harlem, New York, Cage was arrested after police found planted heroin in his apartment. While in prison, Cage was the test subject of a botched cell regeneration science experiment that led to him accidentally being given enhanced strength and nearly impenetrable skin.
Miles Morales (4)
- Height:
- 5’8”
- Weight:
- 160 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Ultimate Fallout #4 (2011)
- Powers:
- Spider-senses; wall-crawling; super strength; web-shooters
- Backstory:
- Brooklyn-born Miles Morales, a 13-year-old child of African-American and Puerto Rican descent, assumed the mantle of Spider-Man in 2011 after being bitten by a radioactive spider and after the “death” of the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker.
War Machine (5)
- Height:
- 6’1”
- Weight:
- 210 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Iron Man #118 (1979)
- Powers:
- Iron Man armor, cybernetic limbs, unparalleled piloting skills
- Backstory:
- James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a U.S. Marine, is a close friend of Tony Stark’s — otherwise known as Iron Man. While Stark recovers from alcoholism, Rhodes takes on the Iron Man name before eventually being given a suit of armor of his own, named the War Machine.
Sam Wilson (6)
- Height:
- 6’2”
- Weight:
- 240 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Captain America #117 (1969)
- Powers:
- Telepathy; wing-assisted flight
- Backstory:
- Wilson, better known as the Falcon, regularly fought alongside Steve Rogers/Captain America to combat crime in New York City. Wilson took over the Captain America role on more than one occasion: once when Rogers was “killed” and the other when Rogers was aged to that of an elderly man.
Monica Rambeau (7)
- Height:
- 5’10”
- Weight:
- 130 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 (1982)
- Powers:
- Exceptional gun skills, electromagnetic transformation, light-speed flight
- Backstory:
- A former New Orleans law enforcement lieutenant, Rambeau took over the Captain Marvel (also a Brie Larson-helmed movie slated for 2019) mantle in 1982’s Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16, becoming the first woman and (only) African-American to use the Captain Marvel moniker.
Blade (8)
- Height:
- 6’2”
- Weight:
- 215 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Tomb of Dracula Vol. 1 #10 (1973)
- Powers:
- Ageless; superhuman strength and stamina; martial arts expertise
- Backstory:
- The London-born Eric Brooks is the son of a woman who, during childbirth, was bitten by a vampire, thus passing on the abilities and strengths of vampires with few of the weaknesses. Blade turned to fighting other vampires and the undead after the death of his close friend, musician Jamal Afari.
Misty Knight (9)
- Height:
- 5’9”
- Weight:
- 136 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Marvel Team-Up #1 (1972)
- Powers:
- Bionic arm; outstanding markswoman; skilled martial artist
- Backstory:
- Mercedes “Misty” Knight is a former member of the New York Police Department who, while trying to dispose of a bomb before it detonated, had her right arm amputated after the explosion. Through Tony Stark, Knight was given a new, bionic arm, which she used to fight crime with partner Colleen Wing.
Cloak (10)
- Height:
- 5’9”
- Weight:
- 155 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #64 (1982)
- Powers:
- Manipulation of darkness; teleportation; life force absorbance
- Backstory:
- Tyrone Johnson, a South Boston native who fled to New York City after the police-involved shooting death of a close friend, was, along with female friend Tandy Bowen, aka Dagger, injected with a synthetic drug, giving him the appearance of a shadowy darkness.
Riri Williams (11)
- Height:
- 5’2”
- Weight:
- 100 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Invincible Iron Man Vol. 2 #7 (2016)
- Powers:
- Iron Man armor; advanced intelligence
- Backstory:
- Williams grew up in Chicago, where, at a young age, she was determined to be a supergenius, allowing her to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at just 15 years old. In her spare time, Williams created her own version of Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor using material she could find. Eventually, Williams took over for Stark, becoming the Ironheart.
Moon Girl (12)
- Height:
- 3’9”
- Weight:
- 48 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 (2016)
- Powers:
- Advanced intelligence; able to swap consciousness with Devil Dinosaur; enhanced strength
- Backstory:
- Lunella Lafayette, a 9-year-old elementary school student from Manhattan, is given the disparaging nickname “Moon Girl” by her classmates after a debate with her schoolteacher. Lafayette shares a bond with Tyrannosaurus rex-like mutant Devil Dinosaur.
Doctor Voodoo (13)
- Height:
- 6’0”
- Weight:
- 220 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Strange Tales #169 (1973)
- Powers:
- Control of fire; command over animals
- Backstory:
- Jericho Drumm, a Haitian who eventually immigrated to the United States, gained the powers of Doctor Voodoo, a powerful 17th-century lord, after the death of his brother, Daniel. A voodoo teacher fused the spirits of Jericho and Daniel, leading Doctor Voodoo to use his powers to help others, including Spider-Man and Black Panther.
Shuri (14)
- Height:
- 5’9”
- Weight:
- 150 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Black Panther Vol. 4 #2 (2005)
- Powers:
- Vibranium claws; transmorphic; skin that turns to stone
- Backstory:
- The younger sister of T’Challa, Shuri is the heiress to the Wakandan throne. During 2009’s Black Panther Vol. 5, a trained fighter like her older brother, took over as the Black Panther while T’Challa recovered from critical injuries suffered in a plane crash.
Bishop (15)
- Height:
- 6’6”
- Weight:
- 275 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Uncanny X-Men #282 (1991)
- Powers:
- Energy absorption; exceptional marksman; energy-fused blaster
- Backstory:
- Lucas Bishop was born in Brooklyn, New York, in a “alternate future timeline” where virtually all of the X-Men have been destroyed. Along with his sister, Shard, Bishop joins a ragtag group of mutants named the Xavier Security Enforcers (X.S.E), who work to create harmony between mutants and humans.
Nick Fury (16)
- Height:
- 6’1”
- Weight:
- 221 lbs.
- First Marvel Appearance:
- Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos #1 (1963)
- Powers:
- Decelerated aging; Special Forces training; black belt in taekwondo
- Backstory:
- The original character of Nicholas Joseph Fury was a white World War II hero and leader of superhero intelligence agency S.H.I.E.L.D., but comic book duo Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch turned him into a Samuel L. Jackson lookalike in 2002’s The Ultimates’ limited run.
Sweet 16
Matchup 1/8 Black Panther vs. Nick Fury
The likely favorite going into this historic first matchup would likely be T’Challa, king of Wakanda and the hero known far and wide as the Black Panther. Because of his prestigious titles, he has access to more resources than anyone can properly measure as ruler of the wealthiest and most technologically advanced nation in the world. He just so happens to also have superhuman strength, speed and agility. Combining these with his superior intellect and money makes him a near-perfect superhero.
Not that T’Challa’s opponent this round should be taken lightly, though. Nick Fury may not be royalty, but he is the commander of an army all his own as the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., a worldwide spy agency that protects the world from domestic, international and alien threats. Fury may not have the ability to run as fast as a car or jump from one skyscraper to the next, but he can likely find a soldier or two under his command who can and will gladly do it for him.
Matchup 2/8 Storm vs. Bishop
This matchup pits two characters most commonly associated with X-Men titles against each other, as Storm faces Bishop.
Storm, aka Ororo Munroe, is considered by many to be a goddess. The child of an African priestess and an American journalist, Storm inherited an ability to control the weather, including the ability to wield lightning, bring down heavy rains and whip up winds to hurricane-level speeds. With the use of her own ingenuity and understanding of weather patterns, Storm has used these skills to become one of the most powerful members of any group she’s been a part of — X-Men or no.
While a hit from a quick bolt of lightning would be enough to leave most of Storm’s opponents incapacitated, if not worse, Bishop has a clear advantage: the ability to absorb and disseminate energy. Does that include lightning? We’ll have to wait and see.
It also doesn’t hurt that he was born 80 years in the future into a world where the X-Men are no more and most mutants live in concentration camps. His experiences in this postapocalyptic world, knowledge of warfare and ability to produce energy blasts could work in his favor as he battles his former teacher.
Matchup 3/8 Luke Cage vs. Shuri
Despite what the rankings suggest, this matchup is extremely close on paper. Luke Cage is a household name after appearing in multiple Netflix’s Marvel television series, including his very own. It wasn’t hard in this day and age for fans to gravitate toward a hero who’s literally a bulletproof black man with super strength. He gives pretty much anyone a tough time in a fight because he’s basically a walking, talking tank. But his opponent in this round has a few tricks for him.
If you think T’Challa is something serious, wait until you find out about his sister, Shuri. Shuri was already just as capable as her brother as a fighter, technological genius and ruler (if not more so.) She even filled in as Black Panther for a brief period. But Shuri’s gotten a serious upgrade recently in Ta-Nehisi Coates’ run after returning from an alternate realm called the Djalia. She now has the ability to turn herself into stone and a giant flock of crows whenever she pleases. So she could potentially make herself as hard as stone and hit Luke with weapons made from one of the hardest substances on the planet AT THE SAME TIME.
Matchup 4/8 Miles Morales vs. Doctor Voodoo
This bout brings science and mysticism to blows. Miles Morales, much like his predecessor, Peter Parker, developed superpowers after being bitten by a scientifically modified spider. He has the same powers as Parker, including super strength, the ability to stick to walls and that trusty “spider-sense” that warns him of danger. But as the new and improved Spider-Man, Morales also has a venom blast that can shock and paralyze opponents and the ability to camouflage himself into invisibility.
Doctor Voodoo, formerly known as Brother Voodoo, may have what it takes to give Miles a run for his money, though. Jericho Drumm can possibly equalize most of Miles’ abilities with his manipulation of smoke and fire to both hinder his vision and prevent him from getting close enough for a finishing blow. There’s also that whole spiritual possession thing he can do for an unpredictable X-factor.
Matchup 5/8 War Machine vs. Moon Girl
War Machine got a lot of flak for basically being Tony Stark’s sidekick who only got his start with Iron Man’s glorified hand-me-downs. This isn’t untrue, but it’s not completely fair to forget that these “hand-me-downs” are composed of some of the most advanced and capable weapons on the planet created by one of the world’s most genius geniuses. In other words, James “Rhodey” Rhodes is a walking arsenal with enough artillery to take out a medium-sized army on his own. Only questions are (1) Is he willing to use all firepower against a preteen? and (2) Will they work against a dinosaur?
These are questions Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl, and her partner Devil Dinosaur are going to find the answers to in this matchup. While War Machine utilizes technology from one of the greatest minds the world has ever known, Lunella owns one of the greatest minds the world has ever known and a dinosaur she can move that mind into thanks to her inhuman DNA. Brawn, meet a highly superior intellect. Brain, meet a prehistoric killing machine.
Matchup 6/8 Sam Wilson vs. Riri Williams
This matchup is likely to be the first time many readers are introduced to Riri Williams, the heir apparent to Tony Stark’s Iron Man technology after Rhodey’s passing and Tony being taken out of the picture for a while. Williams may be new to her role in the world of superheroes, but she’s definitely capable of holding her own.
Having a suit of armor is one thing. But having the genius-level intellect to use it and a built-in artificial intelligence based on Tony Stark himself could be just enough to give her an edge.
On the other hand, Sam Wilson is a seasoned veteran in the ways of superheroes and even spent a couple of years serving as the Captain America while Steve Rogers was out of commission. This battle is likely to take place in the sky, as both have no problem with flight, which could be costly for Riri given Sam’s ability to mentally connect with birds. The numbers could stack up against her in a matter of minutes if she isn’t careful.
Matchup 7/8 Monica Rambeau vs. Cloak
This may be the battle we don’t deserve this soon. But we’re not going to complain because the idea of someone who can manipulate light and energy, Monica Rambeau, fighting someone who can control darkness, Cloak, is always welcome.
Monica Rambeau is a [constantly slept-on] hero who has a list of abilities longer than the Celtics’ win streak to start the 2017-18 season. She’s got your superhero basics like flight and super speed, but she also comes with the unique abilities to absorb, duplicate and fire energy and to make herself both invisible and intangible. Good luck trying to hit something you can’t see or, you know, hit.
Part of Monica’s abilities are a result of her connections to an alternate universe, which may work in the favor of her opponent, Cloak, who also gets his powers from a similar circumstance. Because of his connection to the Dark Dimension, Cloak can teleport, make himself intangible and completely flood his environment with darkness. Honestly, this matchup could end up in a stalemate and it would be entirely understandable.
Matchup 8/8 Blade vs. Misty Knight
We have Ms. Mercedes “Misty” Knight versus the daywalker. One is a human-vampire hybrid who seemingly has the best assets from both worlds: super strength, an increased healing factor and the ability to live freely in the sunlight. The other is a skilled detective with a bionic arm.
Both are trained martial artists with the ability to land devastating blows because of their enhancements, whether they be vampiric or cybernetic. Comic book fans are more than likely familiar with Blade’s combat work (in other words, his tendency to hit professional wrestling moves and bring on Mortal Kombat fatalities with ease). But they may be surprised to know that Misty Knight is honestly just as capable as fan favorites like Black Widow, if not more so, when it comes to hand-to-hand combat and the use of weaponry.
Liner Notes
Worldofblackheroes.com, marvel.com and FANDOM’s Marvel Database were the primary sources for this article.